Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will play their second preseason game of 2021 on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Vikings. Below is the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the week:
Note: Players in italics are on Active/PUP or Active/NFI.
OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis
» LT: Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Eric Fisher
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Joey Hunt
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Carter O'Donnell
» TE: Jack Doyle, Noah Togiai, Jordan Thomas, Graham Adomitis
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Andrew Vollert
» WR: Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Tarik Black
» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Benny LeMay, Darius Anderson, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» The Colts' plan is for Sam Ehlinger to start Saturday's game and play the first half, with Jacob Eason subbing in for the second half. It'll be a reverse of what we saw Sunday against the Panthers, with Eason playing the first half and Ehlinger getting the second half.
» With Ryan Kelly and Danny Pinter out, Joey Hunt started at center with Chris Reed and Will Fries sliding over from guard to center later against the Panthers.
» The only player listed as a starter to play on Sunday was Will Holden, who played 45 snaps at left tackle and 17 at right tackle. We'll see what coach Frank Reich's plan is for the Vikings game, but he intimated last week he'll consider playing his starters in Minneapolis.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Demontre Moore
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Joey Ivie
» NT: Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams
» DE: Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, Curtis Bolton
» MLB: Bobby Okereke, Skai Moore
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi
» CB: T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Holton Hill
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andre Chachere, Ibraheim Campbell
» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum, Sean Davis, Shawn Davis
» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie, Andre Chachere
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Nick Nelson
Notes:
» Both T.J. Carrie and Marvell Tell III left Sunday's game with injuries. Isaiah Rodgers (49 snaps) and Anthony Chesley (38 snaps) led the way in playing time among cornerbacks.
» With Darius Leonard resting and E.J. Speed recovering from an injury suffered in practice last week, Malik Jefferson led all Colts defenders with 51 snaps.
» Two listed starters played Sunday: Zaire Franklin (12 snaps) and Julian Blackmon (10 snaps).
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Eddy Pineiro
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Marlon Mack, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Rodrigo Blankenship connected on his lone kick of the day, a 34-yard field goal in the first half. Eddy Pineiro hit a PAT and made a game-winning 30-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.