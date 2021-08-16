Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Notes:

» The Colts' plan is for Sam Ehlinger to start Saturday's game and play the first half, with Jacob Eason subbing in for the second half. It'll be a reverse of what we saw Sunday against the Panthers, with Eason playing the first half and Ehlinger getting the second half.

» With Ryan Kelly and Danny Pinter out, Joey Hunt started at center with Chris Reed and Will Fries sliding over from guard to center later against the Panthers.

» The only player listed as a starter to play on Sunday was Will Holden, who played 45 snaps at left tackle and 17 at right tackle. We'll see what coach Frank Reich's plan is for the Vikings game, but he intimated last week he'll consider playing his starters in Minneapolis.