Wednesday, May 13, 2020 03:10 PM

T.Y. Hilton On Entering Contract Year, Building Rapport With Philip Rivers, Staying Healthy

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton today spoke with local reporters via video conference call. What did he have to say about entering a contract year in 2020, how he'll go about trying to build a rapport with a new quarterback in Philip Rivers, the messages he's passing on to the rookies and more?

You can listen to that session in its entirety above, but here are some highlights:

» Entering a contract year in 2020, Hilton has expressed his interest to remain a "Colt for life:" It was the Colts who took a chance on Hilton in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and it's been in Indianapolis where he's been able to develop into one of the more dangerous wide receivers in the NFL over the last eight seasons, four of which have ended in Pro Bowl selections.

Hilton, in all, has played in 118 games with 97 starts, logging 552 receptions for 8,598 yards (15.6 yards per reception) with 45 touchdowns. He ranks fourth in Colts franchise history in receptions and yards, and is seventh in touchdown receptions; his 72.9 yards-per-game figure ranks second in franchise history for players with at least 100 receptions, and only trails Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

But Hilton turns 31 in November, and he's hoping for a bounce-back year after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign. He said he's expressed his desire to sign one more contract extension to eventually retire as a member of the Colts if that's in the cards, whether he's able to sign in the near future or go out and put up another big performance in 2020 and get the deal done next offseason.

"I mean, my work speaks for itself. When I'm out there I know what I can do," Hilton said. "But these last two years I've been a little banged up, so this year if they want me to prove it, I'll prove it. But I think everybody would want me here, so I want to be here."

Hilton said he's had "a few talks" with the team this offseason about a possible contract extension, but those have stalled since the COVID-19 pandemic started to pick up steam in March, leading to various stay-at-home and social distancing orders across the country. Hilton said "whenever things pick back up, I'm pretty sure hopefully we could get something done," but if not, "it's up to Mr. (Jim) Irsay and Chris (Ballard)."

"I wanna be here," Hilton said. "So it is what it is."

» Hilton is already building a connection with new quarterback Philip Rivers: While normal circumstances would allow for Hilton and Rivers to use this time to start getting their timing down on the field, they're doing their best to make sure they're connecting in the virtual meeting room so that they can hit the ground running whenever they are allowed to work out together in person.

"We talk almost every day on Zoom or whenever me and him talk on the phone," Hilton said of Rivers. "He calls me up — just him getting to know me, me getting to know him, asking those personal questions about one another. So that's about it; until we get on the field, we're just catching up with one another and seeing what we like."

Hilton said it's clear that Rivers has plenty of experience within head coach Frank Reich's offensive system; Reich was Rivers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers from 2013-15.

"He's already taken control of meetings, so he's asking questions, knowing the terminology," Hilton said, referring to Rivers. "He's been in this offense, so just some things we've changed up with different names, so he's just getting those things down, and once he gets those down, he'll be ready to go."

Hilton is excited to see what the offense can do once the season arrives.

"I think Philip brings a lot of experience. You know, a future Hall of Famer, knows the offense really well — you know, he used it in San Diego; we've got some stuff we use here," Hilton said. "So I feel like we can always get better, but Phil's a guy that I see taking us to the next level."

» Hilton is passing along advice Reggie Wayne gave him to the new batch of Colts rookie receivers: The Colts took USC standout wideout Michael Pittman Jr. with their second-round (34th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft, and also added another big-bodied target, Washington State's Dezmon Patmon, in the sixth round.

Back in 2012, Hilton was the wide-eyed rookie, but he always felt fortunate to have a future Hall of Famer in Reggie Wayne there to show him the ropes. Hilton said he's going to pass along the same message to guys like Pittman Jr. and Patmon.

"The main thing Reggie always told me was make sure you know your playbook in and out, and whenever your number's called just make sure you're ready, 'cause you never know when you're number's going to be called, you never know when somebody's gonna go down, whenever somebody's gonna get tired," Hilton said. "So you gotta get in, and you can't miss a beat, because if you miss a beat, then something bad is gonna happen. So you just wanna make sure when that time comes and you're in the game, you make sure you're ready and you know all your plays."

Hilton said he liked what he saw when checking out some of Pittman Jr.'s highlights after his selection by the Colts a couple weeks back.

"I see he's a big body, he goes up and gets the ball real well, it looks like he's light on his feet," Hilton said. "I just can't wait to actually sit down with him, get to know him and see how he does for us."

» Hilton is feeling healthy and is working out twice a day to stay that way: In 2018, Hilton was struck by high and low sprains to the same ankle down the stretch, injuries that might've slowed him down at times, but didn't seem to limit his production for a Colts team that caught fire and advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Last year, however, it was a "fluky" non-contact calf injury suffered during practice that derailed Hilton's season, limiting him to a career-low 10 games played. In some of those games he did play in 2019, Hilton was utilized more as a decoy just due to the value he brings simply by being on the field.

Prior to 2018, Hilton had never played fewer than 15 games in a season, and he had played all 16 games on four occasions. He said he's feeling fully healthy once again and thinks he'll be able to jump right back in to where he was a couple years ago.

"I kind of let my teammates down last year by being hurt, being injured — things you really can't control. You know, it's not like you're playing "Madden" and can cut injuries off. So my main thing now is just to get my body back where it is, which right now (since) towards the end of the season I've been 100 percent," Hilton said. "So just staying on top of my game; I'm working out twice a day so I don't let my teammates down so I'm out there just doing what I'm doing, and just helping them out the best way I can. But, you know, the motivation is to get back where I was, and that's being on top of the game."

Hilton knows how to self-motivate himself to get ready to go, but said missing so much action last year definitely added fuel to his fire.

"I missed a lot of games last year, and that's something that it can't happen, because my teammates need me on the field," Hilton said. "So I'm doing everything I can — like I said, I'm working out twice a day, just continuing to grind, continuing to get better, and when it's time for us to get back out there, everybody's gonna feel me."

Best Of T.Y. Hilton

See some of the best images of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
1 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

MATT BOWEN/Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
2 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
3 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
4 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
5 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
6 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
7 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
8 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
9 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
10 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
11 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
12 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
13 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
14 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
15 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
16 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
17 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
18 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
19 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
20 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
21 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
22 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
23 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

MATT BOWEN/Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
24 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
25 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
26 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
27 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts
13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
28 / 28

13 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role
news

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell on Wednesday spoke to local media members via video conference call. What did he have to say about his "taxing" rookie season, getting to 100-percent this offseason and what he sees his role being on offense in 2020?
Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
news

You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial

For years, we've all enjoyed ESPN's popular "This Is SportsCenter" commercials. Recently, a never-before-aired SC commercial starring former Indianapolis Colts star safety Bob Sanders was unearthed, and of course we have the full analysis right here.
NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'
news

NFL.com: Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor Among Rookies 'In The Best Position For Success'

NFL.com's Dan Parr has tabbed Indianapolis Colts rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor as two of the top 2020 NFL rookies setup for early success in their careers.
Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role
news

Frank Reich On Kemoko Turay's Elite Skillset, Offensive Line Depth, Parris Campbell's Role

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to reporters via video conference call about a variety of topics. What were the top takeaways from the session about defensive end Kemoko Turay, offensive line depth, wide receiver Parris Campbell's role and more?
Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'
news

Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Top Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson In 'The Match: Champions For Charity'

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and partner Tiger Woods defeated Manning's longtime rival, Tom Brady, and his partner, Phil Mickelson, one-up, in "The Match: Champions For Charity" golf event that raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.
Getting On The Radar
news

Getting On The Radar

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of college pro days across the country, Isaiah Rodgers had to get creative. And after running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his "virtual pro day" video sent across the league, Rodgers saw his stock rise considerably, all the way to becoming a sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.
REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday
news

REMINDER: Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Taking On Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson On Sunday

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is teaming up with Tiger Woods to take on longtime rival Tom Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, in "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday, with $10 million set to be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.
Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'
news

Doc Rivers To Colts Team: 'You Better Go For It Now'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008, recently spoke to the Indianapolis Colts team via video conference about his experiences both as a player and a coach.
Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes
news

Anthony Walker On New Defensive Pieces, Changing Numbers, Contract Year Hopes

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker today spoke to the local media via video conference call. What were his thoughts on the team's new defensive pieces, why he changed uniform numbers, his hopes heading into a contract year and more?
Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers
news

Ryan Kelly On Entering Final Year Of Rookie Deal, Getting Comfortable With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What did he have to say about entering the final year of his rookie contract, how even virtually the offense is trying to work through getting comfortable with new quarterback Philip Rivers, left tackle Anthony Castonzo's return and more?
Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020
news

Michael Pittman Jr. Has 'Realistic Chance' To Be NFL's Top Rookie Wide Receiver In 2020

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been selected as the team's breakout candidate by Bleacher Report, which believes the USC product has a shot to be the best rookie wide receiver of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising