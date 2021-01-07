2020's Best Of Colts On Social

Colts Kickoff 2020 Season

For The Shoe

Colts Cam - Home opener edition

Colts ready for their Home Opener

Coach Reich on the Week 2 victory

Darius Leonard in a league of his own

Colts Cam Freestyles

Philip Rivers throws #400

Colts Cam - Week 3 win over New York

Coach Reich details a dominant performance

Mo Alie-Cox in the open field

Darius Leonard pulls out his WWE moves

Colts Cam - Dancing edition

Colts Cam - Week 4 win in Chicago

Defense performing at an ELITE level

Colts Cam - All masks edition

Philip Rivers reaches 5k completions

Colts Cam - Week 6 comeback victory over Cincy

Colts Cam - Calm of Bye Week

Colts Cam - Halloween edition

Colts Cam - Many moods of a game week

Colts Cam - Week 8 win in Detroit

Nyheim Hines puts his acrobatic skills on display

Philip Rivers takes his spot amongst the greats

Colts Cam - Taking down Tennessee on TNF

Pittman Jr. goes over 100 for the first time

Ric Flair shows off his Hot Rod merch

Colts Cam - OT win against Green Bay

Clean Sweep of the NFC North

Colts Cam - Thanksgiving Edition

Hilton Hits 9k

Colts Cam - Week 13 win in Houston

Rivers going strong for 15 consecutive seasons

Colts Cam - Week 14 win in Las Vegas

Kenny Moore II only needs 1 hand!

Rigo Returns

Colts Cam - Week 15 win over Houston

Hear the 12 days of COLTSmas!

Uncle Phil and the Colts enjoy the Holidays

T.Y. Hilton continues to join ELTE company

Philip Rivers tied for 5th most touchdowns in NFL history

Darius Leonard becomes 2nd fastest player to record 400 career tackles

Colts clinch Playoff berth in Week 17

Colts Cam - Playoff-bound edition

Your Colts are heading to the Playoffs

news

Darius Leonard Named Week 17 NFL Way To Play Recipient

Darius Leonard has been honored with the NFL Way To Play Award for Week 17. The award recognized NFL Players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.
news

Players Of The Month: DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor Capture League Honors

The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December and running back Jonathan Taylor has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December. It marks the first time Buckner and Taylor have earned their respective Player of the Month honors.
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Preparing For Bills' High-Powered Passing Attack

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Sign WR Gary Jennings & RB Benny LeMay To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Gary Jennings and running back Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts.
news

Darius Leonard Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17. This marks the third time in his career that Leonard has earned Player of the Week honors.
news

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Khari Willis Returns To Practice Field; Colts Put In First Preparations For Bills

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Sign S Nick Nelson & TE Jordan Thomas To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Nick Nelson and tight end Jordan Thomas to reserve/future contracts
news

Peyton Manning And Reggie Wayne Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight announced that Indianapolis Colts greats Peyton Manning (for the first time) and Reggie Wayne (for a second time) have been named finalists for the PFHOF Class of 2021, which will be revealed during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV.
news

The Best 2020 Colts Records and Milestones

All of the franchise records broken and milestones achieved by the Indianapolis Colts during the 2020 season.
news

Colts Release Wild Card Round Unofficial Depth Chart For Bills Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

How to Watch Colts @ Bills - AFC Wild Card Round

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 9th 2020 (AFC Wild Card Round).
