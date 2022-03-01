NFL Scouting Combine

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Frank Reich at 2022 NFL Combine

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook

Mar 01, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Frank Reich will be available to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, March 1.

  • Chris Ballard live stream: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Frank Reich live stream: 4:00 p.m. ET

The press conferencs will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and the Colts Facebook page.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Facebook and Youtube.

