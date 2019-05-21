Top Takeaways: Frank Reich On OTAs, Day 1

» The work to become a top-five rushing attack is underway: The Colts this offseason added new coaches along the offensive line in Chris Strausser and his assistant, Klayton Adams, and also brought back legendary former O-line coach Howard Mudd as a senior offensive assistant coach. In March at the NFL owner's meetings, Reich indicated he wanted to utilize those three coaches to turn Indy's run game into a top-five unit in the NFL, after finishing 20th in rushing yards in 2018. Asked for a progress report in that area on Tuesday, Reich said he's liked what he's seen so far. "I think that transition has gone well," Reich said. "I can see the emphasis that they are bringing to the table. Some of the drill work we are doing I can see it translating already. I can see it in the guys. So, really excited because as you said we really have big plans in the run game. I mean I know everybody is going to talk about Andrew (Luck) and the pass game and we are going to throw it and hopefully throw a lot of touchdowns. But really what is going to set the tone for us is going to be how we run the football. That is not going to change. We have to run the football. Our goal is going to be a top-five rushing football team. That will set up our play-action pass. That will set up all the big chunk plays. To me that will get us where we want to go."