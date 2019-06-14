Top Takeaways: Colts Wrap Up 2019 Offseason Workout Program

» Awards season: Before completely moving on to the 2019 season, several Colts were recognized for their performances throughout 2018. Of the more notable awards, quarterback Andrew Luck was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year and linebacker Darius Leonard was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, while head coach Frank Reich was named the AFC Coach of the Year at the NFL 101 Awards.

» Taking care of your own: The Colts didn't waste much time ensuring several key players would be back for at least the 2019 season, as the team this offseason re-signed the likes of kicker Adam Vinatieri (Jan. 28), guard Mark Glowinski (Jan. 29), tight end Ross Travis (Feb. 26), defensive tackle Margus Hunt (March 5), cornerback Chris Milton (March 13), cornerback Pierre Desir (March 14), safety Clayton Geathers (March 20), tackle J'Marcus Webb (April 5), punter Rigoberto Sanchez (June 4), long snapper Luke Rhodes (June 11) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (June 13). General manager Chris Ballard has repeatedly discussed the importance of rewarding the players who not only produce — and all these players have held up their end of the bargain in that area — but who also represent everything that the organization stands for. While the team had plenty of cap space entering the offseason — usually at times more than any other team in the league – Ballard wanted to make sure he had enough room to take care of his own players' new deals, and the Colts have met that goal this offseason.

» Welcome to the squad: But while the Colts will see many returners from last year's team, Ballard and his staff, as well as Reich and his staff, have also been hard at work making tweaks, big and small, to the roster to continue adding talent and competition on offense, defense and special teams. In free agency, the Colts signed wide receiver Devin Funchess, who brings a rare mixture of size (6 foot 4, 225 pounds), speed and route-running ability to the offense. On defense, Indy brought in veteran Justin Houston and his 78.5 career sacks with the hope that switching him from a 3-4 outside linebacker to a 4-3 defensive end will only add to his résumé as a pass-rushing nightmare.