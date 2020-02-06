Tom Rathman On Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Ball Security

2. Nyheim Hines has developed into an every-down-type of running back: While Hines entered the league in 2018 as more of a specialist back — with a role carved out for him on third down or in empty-back sets — Rathman said the speedy North Carolina State product has earned so much trust over the past two seasons that he could be utilized on any down, in any situation.

"He's just developed into a really, really good running back," Rathman said of Hines. "A lot of people wanna kind of pigeon hole him and saying, 'Nah, he can't play first and second down. You gotta be a specialty player. We gotta play you in an empty package.' I don't believe that with Nyheim. I think he's developed into a football player; that I trust him as an every-down player.

"And, really, that's the biggest compliment that you can give to a player, is to play him on every down, and not to say, 'Hey, you're a third down back,' or, 'You're a short-yardage, goal line runner.' This guy can do it all. So we need to improve, you know what I'm saying? But he's right on track, and I saw the improvement late in the season and I'm guaranteeing it's gonna carry over into the next year."

Rathman said he saw Hines' confidence hit a new level heading into the final two weeks of the 2019 season; Hines returned two punt returns for touchdowns Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, and that carried over into his offensive role.