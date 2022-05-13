Colts 2022 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Indianapolis will host the Kansas City Chiefs for September 25 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium

May 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Single-game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2022 home games at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale at Colts.com/Tickets!

For the second year, each NFL team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games. For the Colts, this will include eight regular season home games and two home preseason games.

Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and the NFC East's Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

DateOpponentTime
Sat., Aug. 20Detroit (preseason)1 p.m.BUY NOW
Sat., Aug. 27Tampa Bay (preseason)7 p.m.BUY NOW
Sun., Sept. 25Kansas City1 p.m.BUY NOW
Sun., Oct. 2Tennessee1 p.m.BUY NOW
Sun., Oct. 16Jacksonville1 p.m.BUY NOW
Sun., Oct. 30Washington4:25 p.m.BUY NOW
Sun., Nov. 20Philadelphia1 p.m.BUY NOW
Mon., Nov. 28Pittsburgh8:15 p.m.BUY NOW
Mon., Dec. 26L.A. Chargers8:15 p.m.BUY NOW
Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8HoustonTBDBUY NOW

Related Content

news

When Colts Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott And Every Quarterback On 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Colts will host Patrick Mahomes in their home opener and play primetime games against Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert in 2022.

news

Colts Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Networks, What You Need To Know For All 17 Games

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule is set.

news

Colts To Host Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Lucas Oil Stadium In 2022 Preseason

The Colts will open the 2022 preseason with a road game against the Buffalo Bills before hosting the Lions and Buccaneers in Indianapolis.

news

Colts 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Breaking Down Opponents' Additions, Losses, Draft Picks

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule features games against Russell Wilson, A.J. Brown, Khalil Mack and a number of other star players who changed teams this offseason.

news

Colts Will Open 2022 Regular Season At Houston Texans

The Colts will look to end an eight-game season-opener losing streak at NRG Stadium against Lovie Smith's Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

news

Colts To Host Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs In Regular Season Home Opener At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts' full 2022 regular season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

news

2022 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2022 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Add The 2022 Colts Schedule To Your Device!

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. (ET) tonight. Here is a quick and easy way to add the Colts schedule for the upcoming season to your device.

news

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell On Colts WR Alec Pierce's 'Incredible Future,' And Why DT Curtis Brooks Was Bearcats' Defensive MVP

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell joined Matt Taylor on Friday's edition of "The Last Word," which you can listen to on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and on the Colts Audio Network wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Former Colts TE Dallas Clark To Compete In Ironman Race To Raise Money For Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, University Of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Clark will compete in the Ironman World Championship in October in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i.

news

From Austria To Delton, Mich.: How Bernhard Raimann's Foreign Exchange Year Put Him On A Path To The NFL – And Made A Lasting Impact On The Family And Town That Hosted Him

Almost seven years before he was drafted by the Colts, Bernhard Raimann arrived in America as an Austrian foreign exchange student. And the year he spent in a small town in Michigan was instrumental in turning his dream of playing football into reality – but there's more to his story.

