Colts 2022 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

For the second year, each NFL team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games. For the Colts, this will include eight regular season home games and two home preseason games.
Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and the NFC East's Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Find Tickets
|Sat., Aug. 20
|Detroit (preseason)
|1 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 27
|Tampa Bay (preseason)
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 25
|Kansas City
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Tennessee
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 16
|Jacksonville
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 30
|Washington
|4:25 p.m.
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Philadelphia
|1 p.m.
|Mon., Nov. 28
|Pittsburgh
|8:15 p.m.
|Mon., Dec. 26
|L.A. Chargers
|8:15 p.m.
|Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8
|Houston
|TBD
