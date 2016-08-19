The Indiana Football Digest's Top Games - 2016 Week One

By Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea

Aug 19, 2016 at 01:32 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

fridaynightfootball-0.jpg

THE INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S TOP GAMES – 2016 WEEK ONE

BY PAUL CONDRY AND MATT KOPSEA

ANDREAN (0-0) AT MERRILLVILLE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Demaree Stadium.

COACHES: Chris Skinner, 0-0 in first season at Andrean. Brad Seiss, 7-5 in second season at Merrillville, 20-22 in fifth season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Andrean, 15-12, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Andrean 7-4, Merrillville 7-5.

UP NEXT: Andrean hosts Hammond Bishop Noll and Merrillville plays host to Penn.

BELLMONT (0-0) AT ADAMS CENTRAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Jets Stadium.

COACHES: Marty Ballard, 0-0 in first season at Bellmont. Michael Mosser, 46-34 in eighth season at Adams Central.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Adams Central, 21-20, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Bellmont 10-3, Adams Central 11-2.

UP NEXT: Bellmont plays host to South Adams and Adams Central hosts Eastside.

BREMEN (0-0) AT PLYMOUTH (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, The Rockpile.

COACHES: Jordan Leeper, 0-0 in first season at Bremen. John Barron, 98-37 in 13th season at Plymouth.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Plymouth, 39-17, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Bremen 7-6, Plymouth 10-3.

UP NEXT: Bremen hosts South Bend Clay and Plymouth travels to Rochester.

BROWNSBURG (0-0) AT BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Huff Field.

COACHES: John Hart, 0-0 in first season at Brownsburg. Mo Moriarity, 169-41 in 19th season at Bloomington South, 273-82 in 31st season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Bloomington South, 20-7, October 31, 2003, sectional.

2015 RECORD: Brownsburg 4-6, Bloomington South 11-1.

UP NEXT: Brownsburg hosts Lawrence North and Bloomington South plays at Martinsville.

CARROLL (FORT WAYNE) (0-0) AT FORT WAYNE BISHOP LUERS (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Luers Field.

COACHES: Doug Dinan, 50-21 in seventh season at Carroll (Fort Wayne). Kyle Lindsay, 21-18 in fourth season at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Carroll (Fort Wayne), 43-38, September 25, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Carroll 7-4, Bishop Luers 8-4.

UP NEXT: Carroll hosts Fort Wayne Snider and F.W. Bishop Luers travels to F.W. Wayne.

ELKHART CENTRAL (0-0) AT ELKHART MEMORIAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Charger Field.

COACHES: Levon Johnson, 20-44 in seventh season at Elkhart Central. Scot Shaw, 2-8 in second season at Elkhart Memorial, 200-76 in 28th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Elkhart Central, 28-25, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Elkhart Central 2-8, Elkhart Memorial 2-8.

UP NEXT: Elkhart Central hosts Goshen and Elkhart Memorial hosts Concord.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (0-0) AT CARMEL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Greyhound Stadium.

COACHES: Scott May, 77-24 in 10th season at Hamilton Southeastern, 80-43 in 12th season overall. John Hebert, 10-3 in second season at Carmel.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Carmel, 28-7, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Hamilton Southeastern 8-2, Carmel 10-3.

UP NEXT: Hamilton Southeastern hosts North Central (Indianapolis) and Carmel goes to Noblesville.

INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (0-0) AT BREBEUF JESUIT (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Wilhelm Field.

COACHES: Vince Lorenzano, 151-33 in 14th season at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 211-102 in 26th season overall. Mic Roessler, 23-13 in fourth season at Brebeuf Jesuit.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 20-14, October 23, 2015, sectional.

2015 RECORD: Bishop Chatard 11-3, Brebeuf Jesuit 5-5.

UP NEXT: Bishop Chatard travels to Lawrence Central and Brebeuf Jesuit plays at South Bend Saint Joseph.

INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (0-0) AT EAST NOBLE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, East Noble Field.

COACHES: Rick Streiff, 207-66 in 22nd season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 228-98 in 27th season overall. Luke Amstutz, 31-12 in fifth season at East Noble, 57-27 in ninth season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

2015 RECORD: Cathedral 8-4, East Noble 8-2.

UP NEXT: Cathedral plays at Indianapolis Tech and East Noble goes to Warsaw.

INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (0-0) AT SOUTHPORT (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Perry Stadium.

COACHES: Bruce Scifres, 233-88 in 27th season at Indianapolis Roncalli. Brandon Winters, 0-0 in first season at Southport.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Southport, 27-21, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Roncalli 9-5, Southport 8-3.

UP NEXT: Roncalli meets Franklin Central at Lucas Oil Stadium and Southport travels to Westfield.

INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN (0-0) AT BEECH GROVE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Beech Grove Field.

COACHES: Dave Pasch, 55-39 in ninth season at Indianapolis Lutheran, 120-96 in 20th season overall. Mark Weller, 20-33 in sixth season at Beech Grove, 33-54 in ninth season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Beech Grove, 74-21, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Lutheran 8-5, Beech Grove 6-4.

UP NEXT: Lutheran hosts Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter and Beech Grove travels to Park Tudor.

KOKOMO (0-0) AT CHESTERTON (0-0)

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. CDT, Chesterton Field.

COACHES: Brett Colby, 73-23 in 10th season at Kokomo, 188-90 in 27th season overall. Mark Peterson, 18-15 in fourth season at Chesterton, 53-44 in 10th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Kokomo, 7-6, August 21, 2015.

LAPORTE (0-0) AT NEW PRAIRIE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Amzie Miller Field.

COACHES: Dave Sharpe, 6-4 in second season at LaPorte, 18-14 in fourth season overall. Russ Radtke, 40-9 in fifth season at New Prairie, 330-129 in 40th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: LaPorte, 49-21, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: LaPorte 6-4, New Prairie 6-4.

UP NEXT: LaPorte plays host to Hobart and New Prairie travels to South Bend Clay.

MCCUTCHEON (0-0) AT LAWRENCE CENTRAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Smysor Field.

COACHES: Ken Frauhiger, 30-64 in 10th season at McCutcheon. Bill Peebles, 0-0 in first season at Lawrence Central, 62-56 in 12th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

2015 RECORD: McCutcheon 6-4, Lawrence Central 3-7.

UP NEXT: McCutcheon hosts West Lafayette and Lawrence Central plays host to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

MONROVIA (0-0) VS. INDIANAPOLIS CARDINAL RITTER (0-0)

GAME TIME: 6 p.m. EDT, Lucas Oil Stadium.

COACHES: Kevin Hutchins, 62-27 in eighth season at Monrovia, 79-60 in 13th season overall. Ty Hunt, 106-26 in 11th season at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, 22-16, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Monrovia 14-1, Cardinal Ritter 6-5.

UP NEXT: Monrovia hosts Cascade and Cardinal Ritter travels to Indianapolis Lutheran.

MOUNT VERNON (FORTVILLE) (0-0) AT HAMILTON HEIGHTS (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Huskie Stadium.

COACHES: Doug Armstrong, 37-19 in sixth season at Mount Vernon (Fortville), 89-75 in 16th season overall. Mitch Street, 46-15 in sixth season at Hamilton Heights.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Hamilton Heights, 21-6, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Mount Vernon 6-5, Hamilton Heights 7-4.

UP NEXT: Mt Vernon hosts Marion and Hamilton Heights plays Kokomo at Lucas Oil Stadium.

MOUNT VERNON (POSEY) (0-0) AT HERITAGE HILLS (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Patriot Field.

COACHES: Paul Maier, 88-105 in 19th season at Mount Vernon (Posey). Todd Wilkerson, 27-17 in fifth season at Heritage Hills.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Heritage Hills, 20-14, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Mount Vernon 5-6, Heritage Hills 8-2.

UP NEXT: Mt. Vernon goes to North Posey and Heritage Hills hosts Tell City.

MUNSTER (0-0) AT LAKE CENTRAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Burial Grounds.

COACHES: Leroy Marsh, 218-154 in 38th season at Munster. Brett St. Germain, 41-23 in seventh season at Lake Central, 91-35 in 12th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Munster, 20-19, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Munster 5-5, Lake Central 5-5.

UP NEXT: Munster hosts Chesterton and Lake Central plays host to Lincoln-Way Central (Illinois).

NORTH CENTRAL (FARMERSBURG) (0-0) AT WEST VIGO (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Barrett Field.

COACHES: Travis Nolting, 35-19 in sixth season at North Central (Farmersburg). Jeff Cobb, 52-62 in 12th season at West Vigo.

PREVIOUS MEETING: West Vigo, 27-12, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: North Central 7-5, West Vigo 7-4.

UP NEXT: North Central goes to North Daviess and West Vigo plays at Crawfordsville.

NORTH DECATUR (0-0) AT SOUTH DECATUR (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Siebel Field.

COACHES: Steve Stirn, 8-4 in second season at North Decatur, 95-53 in 14th season overall. Tony Bell, 5-5 in second season at South Decatur.

PREVIOUS MEETING: North Decatur, 20-12, OT, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: North Decatur 8-4, South Decatur 5-5.

UP NEXT: North Decatur hosts Edinburgh and South Decatur plays host to Eastern Hancock.

NORTHWOOD (0-0) AT JIMTOWN (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Knepp Field.

COACHES: Nate Andrews, 14-9 in third season at NorthWood, 54-48 in 10th season overall. Mike. Campbell, 79-23 in ninth season at Jimtown.

PREVIOUS MEETING: NorthWood, 16-6, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: NorthWood 8-4, Jimtown 7-4.

UP NEXT: NorthWood goes to Fairfield and Jimtown hosts South Bend Washington.

TRI-WEST (0-0) AT WEST LAFAYETTE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Straley Field.

COACHES: Chris Coll, 70-41 in 11th season at Tri-West. Shane Fry, 32-7 in fourth season at West Lafayette.

PREVIOUS MEETING: West Lafayette, 43-23, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Tri-West 8-4, West Lafayette 13-2.

UP NEXT: Tri-West plays at Evansville Mater Dei and West Lafayette goes to McCutcheon.

WARREN CENTRAL (0-0) AT CENTER GROVE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Center Grove Field.

COACHES: Jayson West, 28-10 in fourth season at Warren Central, 80-22 in ninth season overall. Eric Moore, 161-54 in 18th season at Center Grove, 209-59 in 22nd season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Center Grove, 24-13, November 6, 2015, regional.

2015 RECORD: Warren Central 8-4, Center Grove 8-4.

UP NEXT: Warren Central travels to Cincinnati Colerain (Ohio) and Center Grove goes to Whiteland.

WESTFIELD (0-0) AT HARRISON (WEST LAFAYETTE) (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Richard Field.

COACHES: Jake Gilbert, 34-25 in sixth season at Westfield, 64-61 in 12th season overall. Terry Peebles, 11-10 in third season at Harrison (West Lafayette).

PREVIOUS MEETING: Westfield, 42-22, October 30, 2015, sectional.

2015 RECORD: Westfield 7-5, Harrison (WL) 4-6.

UP NEXT: Westfield hosts Southport and Harrison (WL) plays at McCutcheon.

WHITELAND (0-0) VS. NEW PALESTINE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 8:30 p.m. EDT, Lucas Oil. Stadium

COACHES: Darrin Fisher, 81-45 in 12th season at Whiteland, 142-117 in 26th season overall. Kyle Ralph, 41-2 in fourth season at New Palestine.

PREVIOUS MEETING: New Palestine, 35-10, September 20, 2013.

2015 RECORD: Whiteland 7-3, New Palestine 13-1.

UP NEXT: Whiteland plays host to Center Grove and New Palestine travels to Richmond.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Eight Edition

news

Kankakee Valley's Kirk Kennedy Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8

Kirk Kennedy of Kankakee Valley High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Seven Edition

news

Football and wrestling have proven to be a winning combination for Crown Point's Will Clark

Will Clark never had to wrestle with the idea of becoming a football player.
news

Bloomington North's Scott Bless Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 7

Scott Bless of Bloomington North High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six Edition

news

West Washington rallies around Landon Holloway

Landon Holloway had big plans and high expectations for the 2023 campaign.
news

Crown Point's Craig Buzea Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 6

Craig Buzea of Crown Point High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

Warren Central's Cameron Herron has everything in line both on the gridiron and in the classroom

Cameron Herron does not mind laying it all on the line for his teammates. That's' because the Warren Central High junior knows his buddies have got his back.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Five Edition

news

Vincennes' Levi Salters Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 5

Levi Salters of Vincennes Lincoln High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

Positive attitude leads to great results for East Central's Cole Burton

Cole Burton always seems to make good on his promises.
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising