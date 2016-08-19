THE INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S TOP GAMES – 2016 WEEK ONE

BY PAUL CONDRY AND MATT KOPSEA

ANDREAN (0-0) AT MERRILLVILLE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Demaree Stadium.

COACHES: Chris Skinner, 0-0 in first season at Andrean. Brad Seiss, 7-5 in second season at Merrillville, 20-22 in fifth season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Andrean, 15-12, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Andrean 7-4, Merrillville 7-5.

UP NEXT: Andrean hosts Hammond Bishop Noll and Merrillville plays host to Penn.

BELLMONT (0-0) AT ADAMS CENTRAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Jets Stadium.

COACHES: Marty Ballard, 0-0 in first season at Bellmont. Michael Mosser, 46-34 in eighth season at Adams Central.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Adams Central, 21-20, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Bellmont 10-3, Adams Central 11-2.

UP NEXT: Bellmont plays host to South Adams and Adams Central hosts Eastside.

BREMEN (0-0) AT PLYMOUTH (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, The Rockpile.

COACHES: Jordan Leeper, 0-0 in first season at Bremen. John Barron, 98-37 in 13th season at Plymouth.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Plymouth, 39-17, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Bremen 7-6, Plymouth 10-3.

UP NEXT: Bremen hosts South Bend Clay and Plymouth travels to Rochester.

BROWNSBURG (0-0) AT BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Huff Field.

COACHES: John Hart, 0-0 in first season at Brownsburg. Mo Moriarity, 169-41 in 19th season at Bloomington South, 273-82 in 31st season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Bloomington South, 20-7, October 31, 2003, sectional.

2015 RECORD: Brownsburg 4-6, Bloomington South 11-1.

UP NEXT: Brownsburg hosts Lawrence North and Bloomington South plays at Martinsville.

CARROLL (FORT WAYNE) (0-0) AT FORT WAYNE BISHOP LUERS (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Luers Field.

COACHES: Doug Dinan, 50-21 in seventh season at Carroll (Fort Wayne). Kyle Lindsay, 21-18 in fourth season at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Carroll (Fort Wayne), 43-38, September 25, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Carroll 7-4, Bishop Luers 8-4.

UP NEXT: Carroll hosts Fort Wayne Snider and F.W. Bishop Luers travels to F.W. Wayne.

ELKHART CENTRAL (0-0) AT ELKHART MEMORIAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Charger Field.

COACHES: Levon Johnson, 20-44 in seventh season at Elkhart Central. Scot Shaw, 2-8 in second season at Elkhart Memorial, 200-76 in 28th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Elkhart Central, 28-25, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Elkhart Central 2-8, Elkhart Memorial 2-8.

UP NEXT: Elkhart Central hosts Goshen and Elkhart Memorial hosts Concord.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (0-0) AT CARMEL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Greyhound Stadium.

COACHES: Scott May, 77-24 in 10th season at Hamilton Southeastern, 80-43 in 12th season overall. John Hebert, 10-3 in second season at Carmel.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Carmel, 28-7, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Hamilton Southeastern 8-2, Carmel 10-3.

UP NEXT: Hamilton Southeastern hosts North Central (Indianapolis) and Carmel goes to Noblesville.

INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (0-0) AT BREBEUF JESUIT (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Wilhelm Field.

COACHES: Vince Lorenzano, 151-33 in 14th season at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 211-102 in 26th season overall. Mic Roessler, 23-13 in fourth season at Brebeuf Jesuit.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 20-14, October 23, 2015, sectional.

2015 RECORD: Bishop Chatard 11-3, Brebeuf Jesuit 5-5.

UP NEXT: Bishop Chatard travels to Lawrence Central and Brebeuf Jesuit plays at South Bend Saint Joseph.

INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (0-0) AT EAST NOBLE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, East Noble Field.

COACHES: Rick Streiff, 207-66 in 22nd season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 228-98 in 27th season overall. Luke Amstutz, 31-12 in fifth season at East Noble, 57-27 in ninth season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

2015 RECORD: Cathedral 8-4, East Noble 8-2.

UP NEXT: Cathedral plays at Indianapolis Tech and East Noble goes to Warsaw.

INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (0-0) AT SOUTHPORT (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Perry Stadium.

COACHES: Bruce Scifres, 233-88 in 27th season at Indianapolis Roncalli. Brandon Winters, 0-0 in first season at Southport.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Southport, 27-21, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Roncalli 9-5, Southport 8-3.

UP NEXT: Roncalli meets Franklin Central at Lucas Oil Stadium and Southport travels to Westfield.

INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN (0-0) AT BEECH GROVE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Beech Grove Field.

COACHES: Dave Pasch, 55-39 in ninth season at Indianapolis Lutheran, 120-96 in 20th season overall. Mark Weller, 20-33 in sixth season at Beech Grove, 33-54 in ninth season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Beech Grove, 74-21, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Lutheran 8-5, Beech Grove 6-4.

UP NEXT: Lutheran hosts Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter and Beech Grove travels to Park Tudor.

KOKOMO (0-0) AT CHESTERTON (0-0)

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. CDT, Chesterton Field.

COACHES: Brett Colby, 73-23 in 10th season at Kokomo, 188-90 in 27th season overall. Mark Peterson, 18-15 in fourth season at Chesterton, 53-44 in 10th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Kokomo, 7-6, August 21, 2015.

LAPORTE (0-0) AT NEW PRAIRIE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Amzie Miller Field.

COACHES: Dave Sharpe, 6-4 in second season at LaPorte, 18-14 in fourth season overall. Russ Radtke, 40-9 in fifth season at New Prairie, 330-129 in 40th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: LaPorte, 49-21, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: LaPorte 6-4, New Prairie 6-4.

UP NEXT: LaPorte plays host to Hobart and New Prairie travels to South Bend Clay.

MCCUTCHEON (0-0) AT LAWRENCE CENTRAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Smysor Field.

COACHES: Ken Frauhiger, 30-64 in 10th season at McCutcheon. Bill Peebles, 0-0 in first season at Lawrence Central, 62-56 in 12th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

2015 RECORD: McCutcheon 6-4, Lawrence Central 3-7.

UP NEXT: McCutcheon hosts West Lafayette and Lawrence Central plays host to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

MONROVIA (0-0) VS. INDIANAPOLIS CARDINAL RITTER (0-0)

GAME TIME: 6 p.m. EDT, Lucas Oil Stadium.

COACHES: Kevin Hutchins, 62-27 in eighth season at Monrovia, 79-60 in 13th season overall. Ty Hunt, 106-26 in 11th season at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, 22-16, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Monrovia 14-1, Cardinal Ritter 6-5.

UP NEXT: Monrovia hosts Cascade and Cardinal Ritter travels to Indianapolis Lutheran.

MOUNT VERNON (FORTVILLE) (0-0) AT HAMILTON HEIGHTS (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Huskie Stadium.

COACHES: Doug Armstrong, 37-19 in sixth season at Mount Vernon (Fortville), 89-75 in 16th season overall. Mitch Street, 46-15 in sixth season at Hamilton Heights.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Hamilton Heights, 21-6, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Mount Vernon 6-5, Hamilton Heights 7-4.

UP NEXT: Mt Vernon hosts Marion and Hamilton Heights plays Kokomo at Lucas Oil Stadium.

MOUNT VERNON (POSEY) (0-0) AT HERITAGE HILLS (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Patriot Field.

COACHES: Paul Maier, 88-105 in 19th season at Mount Vernon (Posey). Todd Wilkerson, 27-17 in fifth season at Heritage Hills.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Heritage Hills, 20-14, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Mount Vernon 5-6, Heritage Hills 8-2.

UP NEXT: Mt. Vernon goes to North Posey and Heritage Hills hosts Tell City.

MUNSTER (0-0) AT LAKE CENTRAL (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Burial Grounds.

COACHES: Leroy Marsh, 218-154 in 38th season at Munster. Brett St. Germain, 41-23 in seventh season at Lake Central, 91-35 in 12th season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Munster, 20-19, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Munster 5-5, Lake Central 5-5.

UP NEXT: Munster hosts Chesterton and Lake Central plays host to Lincoln-Way Central (Illinois).

NORTH CENTRAL (FARMERSBURG) (0-0) AT WEST VIGO (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Barrett Field.

COACHES: Travis Nolting, 35-19 in sixth season at North Central (Farmersburg). Jeff Cobb, 52-62 in 12th season at West Vigo.

PREVIOUS MEETING: West Vigo, 27-12, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: North Central 7-5, West Vigo 7-4.

UP NEXT: North Central goes to North Daviess and West Vigo plays at Crawfordsville.

NORTH DECATUR (0-0) AT SOUTH DECATUR (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Siebel Field.

COACHES: Steve Stirn, 8-4 in second season at North Decatur, 95-53 in 14th season overall. Tony Bell, 5-5 in second season at South Decatur.

PREVIOUS MEETING: North Decatur, 20-12, OT, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: North Decatur 8-4, South Decatur 5-5.

UP NEXT: North Decatur hosts Edinburgh and South Decatur plays host to Eastern Hancock.

NORTHWOOD (0-0) AT JIMTOWN (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Knepp Field.

COACHES: Nate Andrews, 14-9 in third season at NorthWood, 54-48 in 10th season overall. Mike. Campbell, 79-23 in ninth season at Jimtown.

PREVIOUS MEETING: NorthWood, 16-6, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: NorthWood 8-4, Jimtown 7-4.

UP NEXT: NorthWood goes to Fairfield and Jimtown hosts South Bend Washington.

TRI-WEST (0-0) AT WEST LAFAYETTE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Straley Field.

COACHES: Chris Coll, 70-41 in 11th season at Tri-West. Shane Fry, 32-7 in fourth season at West Lafayette.

PREVIOUS MEETING: West Lafayette, 43-23, August 21, 2015.

2015 RECORD: Tri-West 8-4, West Lafayette 13-2.

UP NEXT: Tri-West plays at Evansville Mater Dei and West Lafayette goes to McCutcheon.

WARREN CENTRAL (0-0) AT CENTER GROVE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Center Grove Field.

COACHES: Jayson West, 28-10 in fourth season at Warren Central, 80-22 in ninth season overall. Eric Moore, 161-54 in 18th season at Center Grove, 209-59 in 22nd season overall.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Center Grove, 24-13, November 6, 2015, regional.

2015 RECORD: Warren Central 8-4, Center Grove 8-4.

UP NEXT: Warren Central travels to Cincinnati Colerain (Ohio) and Center Grove goes to Whiteland.

WESTFIELD (0-0) AT HARRISON (WEST LAFAYETTE) (0-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Richard Field.

COACHES: Jake Gilbert, 34-25 in sixth season at Westfield, 64-61 in 12th season overall. Terry Peebles, 11-10 in third season at Harrison (West Lafayette).

PREVIOUS MEETING: Westfield, 42-22, October 30, 2015, sectional.

2015 RECORD: Westfield 7-5, Harrison (WL) 4-6.

UP NEXT: Westfield hosts Southport and Harrison (WL) plays at McCutcheon.

WHITELAND (0-0) VS. NEW PALESTINE (0-0)

KICKOFF: 8:30 p.m. EDT, Lucas Oil. Stadium

COACHES: Darrin Fisher, 81-45 in 12th season at Whiteland, 142-117 in 26th season overall. Kyle Ralph, 41-2 in fourth season at New Palestine.

PREVIOUS MEETING: New Palestine, 35-10, September 20, 2013.

2015 RECORD: Whiteland 7-3, New Palestine 13-1.