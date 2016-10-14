The Indiana Football Digest's Top Games - 2016 Week Nine

ADAMS CENTRAL (8-0) AT WOODLAN (8-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Leland Etzler Field.

COACHES: Michael Mosser, 54-34 in eighth season at Adams Central. Sherwood Haydock, 41-25 in sixth season at Woodlan, 174-144 in 29th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Adams Central beat Bluffton, 55-6. Woodlan beat South Adams, 36-3.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Woodlan, 21-20, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Adams Central travels to Wes-Del in Class 1A sectional opener. Woodlan hosts Bluffton in Class 2A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: Woodlan has won the last four meetings against Adams Central.

BROWNSBURG (7-1) AT HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Royal Stadium.

COACHES: John Hart, 7-1 in first season at Brownsburg, 275-83 in 32nd season overall. Scott May, 83-26 in 10th season at Hamilton Southeastern, 86-45 in 12th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Brownsburg lost to Noblesville, 22-21. Hamilton Southeastern lost to Waubonsie Valley (Ill.), 35-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Hamilton Southeastern, 44-24, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Brownsburg hosts Ben Davis in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28. Hamilton Southeastern hosts Carmel in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28.

DID YOU KNOW: The winner of this contest will be crowned the Hoosier Crossroads Conference champion.

EVANSVILLE REITZ (7-1) AT EVANSVILLE MATER DEI (5-3)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Reitz Bowl.

COACHES: Andy Hape, 35-9 in fourth season at Evansville Reitz. Mike Goebel, 201-55 in 20th season at Evansville Mater Dei.

LAST CONTEST: Evansville Reitz beat Evansville Bosse, 56-0. Evansville Mater Dei lost to Evansville Central, 56-17.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Evansville Mater Dei, 29-28, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Evansville Reitz travels to Evansville Bosse in Class 4A sectional opener. Evansville Mater Dei hosts North Posey in Class 2A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville Reitz has lost the last three contests against Evansville Mater Dei by grand total of 10 points.

FORT WAYNE BISHOP LUERS (4-4) AT FORT WAYNE SNIDER (8-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Spuller Stadium.

COACHES: Kyle Lindsay, 25-22 in fourth season at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. Kurt Tippmann, 82-19 in eighth season at Fort Wayne Snider.

LAST CONTEST: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers beat Fort Wayne South, 37-0. Fort Wayne Snider beat Fort Wayne Dwenger, 32-25.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fort Wayne Snider, 55-27, August 28, 2015.

UP NEXT: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers plays at Northwestern in Class 3A sectional opener. Fort Wayne Snider hosts Concord in Class 5A sectional semifinal on October 28.

DID YOU KNOW: Bishop Luers won four straight Class 2A state champions between 2009 and 2012.

HANOVER CENTRAL (8-0) AT NORTH NEWTON (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Gilbert Field.

COACHES: Pete Koulianos, 14-4 in second season at Hanover Central. Jeff Bean, 11-8 in second season at North Newton, 35-65 in 10th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Hanover Central beat South Central (Union Mills), 41-20. North Newton beat Lake Station, 28-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Hanover Central, 28-21, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Hanover Central hosts Hammond in Class 3A sectional opener. North Newton hosts Bowman Academy in Class 2A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: North Newton is in the midst of its first winning season since going 6-4 in 2004.

INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (5-3) AT CENTER GROVE (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Center Grove Field.

COACHES: Rick Streiff, 212-69 in 22nd season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 233-101 in 27th season overall. Eric Moore, 168-55 in 18th season at Center Grove, 216-60 in 22nd season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Indianapolis Cathedral lost to Brebeuf Jesuit, 24-17. Center Grove beat Lawrence North, 14-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Center Grove, 7-0, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Cathedral hosts Lawrence North in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28. Center Grove entertains Jeffersonville in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28.

DID YOU KNOW: Indianapolis Cathedral has the state record with 32 consecutive playoff victories between 2010 and 2015.

INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (8-0) AT GUERIN CATHOLIC (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Guerin Catholic Field.

COACHES: Bruce Scifres, 241-88 in 27th season at Indianapolis Roncalli. Tom Dilley, 24-8 in third season at Guerin Catholic, 104-85 in 17th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Indianapolis Roncalli beat Decatur Central, 43-25. Guerin Catholic beat Indianapolis Chatard, 31-17.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Roncalli hosts Northview in Class 4A sectional opener. Guerin Catholic travels to Tri-West in Class 3A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: Guerin Catholic's lone setback was a 34-13 loss to defending Class 1A state champion Lafayette Central Catholic on August 26.

INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA (6-2) AT MONROVIA (5-3)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Monrovia Field.

COACHES: Ott Hurrle, 167-126 in 25th season at Indianapolis Scecina, 168-135 in 27th season overall. Kevin Hutchins, 67-30 in eighth season at Monrovia, 84-63 in 13th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Indianapolis Scecina lost to Indianapolis Ritter, 21-18. Monrovia beat Park Tudor, 63-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Monrovia, 63-14, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Scecina travels to Speedway in Class 2A sectional opener. Monrovia plays at Southmont in Class 2A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: In the last two meetings, Monrovia has outscored Indianapolis Scecina, 89-14.

MISHAWAKA (7-1) AT PENN (8-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, TCU Freed Field.

COACHES: Bart Curtis, 81-28 in ninth season at Mishawaka, 192-95 in 26th season overall. Cory Yeoman, 150-29 in 14th season at Penn.

LAST CONTEST: Mishawaka beat Mishawaka Marian, 26-14. Penn beat Elkhart Central, 48-17.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Penn, 41-34, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Mishawaka travels to Elkhart Memorial in Class 5A sectional opener. Penn hosts Valparaiso in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn won 35 consecutive contests against Mishawaka between 1981 and 2008.

NORTHFIELD (7-1) AT NORTH MIAMI (8-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, North Miami Field.

COACHES: Brandon Baker, 25-17 in fourth season at Northfield, 64-92 in 15th season overall. Mark Lefebvre, 12-27 in fourth season at North Miami, 146-121 in 24th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Northfield beat Whitko, 34-12. North Miami beat Peru, 43-34.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Northfield, 27-7, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Northfield plays at Southwood in Class 1A sectional opener. North Miami travels to Culver in Class 1A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: North Miami has dropped the last three contests against Northfield.

SHENANDOAH (7-1) AT MONROE CENTRAL (8-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Monroe Central Field.

COACHES: Scott Widner, 80-21 in ninth season at Shenandoah, 80-31 in 10th season overall. John Hochstetler, 31-21 in fifth season at Monroe Central, 118-104 in 20th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Shenandoah beat Eastern Hancock, 30-25. Monroe Central beat Anderson Prep Academy, 47-6.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Shenandoah, 32-14, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Shenandoah plays at Union City in Class 1A sectional opener. Monroe Central travels to Southern Wells in Class 1A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: Monroe Central is 0-4 all-time against Shenandoah.

SOUTHRIDGE (8-0) AT GIBSON SOUTHERN (8-0)

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. CDT, Jewell Field.

COACHES: Scott Buening, 33-11 in fourth season at Southridge, 45-39 in eighth season overall. Nick Hart, 55-7 in fifth season at Gibson Southern.

LAST CONTEST: Southridge beat Pike Central, 38-7. Gibson Southern beat Tell City, 63-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Gibson Southern, 50-0, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Southridge travels to Heritage Hills in Class 1A sectional opener. Gibson Southern hosts Evansville Memorial in Class 3A sectional opener.

DID YOU KNOW: Southridge is looking to start 9-0 for the first time in program history.

WARREN CENTRAL (7-1) AT CINCINNATI ST. XAVIER (OHIO) (4-3)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio) Field.

COACHES: Jayson West, 35-11 in fourth season at Warren Central, 87-23 in 9th season overall. Steve Specht, 105-40 in 13th season at Cincinnati St. Xavier.

LAST CONTEST: Warren Central beat Carmel, 40-30. Cincinnati St. Xavier lost to LaSalle (Ohio), 17-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Warren Central, 28-21, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Warren Central hosts Franklin Central in Class 6A sectional opener on October 28. Cincinnati hosts St. Ignatius on October 22.

DID YOU KNOW: Warren Central captured the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference title with a 7-0 mark.

BEST OF THE REST

BREBEUF JESUIT (4-4) AT WESTFIELD (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Stanley Stadium.

COACHES: Mic Roessler, 27-17 in fourth season at Brebeuf Jesuit. Jake Gilbert, 40-27 in sixth season at Westfield, 70-63 in 12th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Brebeuf Jesuit beat Indianapolis Cathedral, 24-17. Westfield beat Fishers, 31-24.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Westfield, 24-21, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Brebeuf Jesuit hosts Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in Class 3A opener. Westfield travels to Lafayette Jeff in Class 5A sectional semifinal on October 28.

CASTLE (6-2) AT EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL (5-3)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Enlow Field.

COACHES: Doug Hurt, 84-41 in 11th season at Castle. John Hurley, 55-51 in ninth season at Evansville Memorial.

LAST CONTEST: Castle beat Evansville North, 42-21. Evansville Memorial beat Evansville Harrison, 51-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Castle, 45-7, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Castle entertains Evansville North in Class 5A sectional semifinal on October 28. Evansville Memorial travels to Gibson Southern in Class 3A sectional opener.

CONCORD (5-3) AT WARSAW (5-3)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Fisher Field.

COACHES: Craig Koehler, 13-6 in second season at Concord. Phil Jensen, 97-78 in 17th season at Warsaw, 126-90 in 21st season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Concord beat Northridge, 31-19. Warsaw lost to NorthWood, 61-24.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Concord, 22-17, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Concord travels to Fort Wayne Snider in Class 5A sectional semifinal on October 28. Warsaw hosts Carroll (Fort Wayne) in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28.

EASTSIDE (6-2) AT ANGOLA (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Angola Stadium.

COACHES: Mike Eshbach, 46-47 in ninth season at Eastside, 49-54 in 10th season overall. Andy Thomas, 13-15 in third season at Angola, 103-82 in 17th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Eastside beat Central Noble, 35-6. Angola lost to Garrett, 28-27.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Eastside, 40-27, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Eastside entertains Churubusco in Class 2A sectional opener. Angola host Plymouth in Class 4A sectional opener.

GRIFFITH (6-2) AT EAST CHICAGO CENTRAL (6-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Rucinski Field.

COACHES: Ben Geffert, 10-9 in second season at Griffith. Jay Novak, 15-14 in third season at East Chicago Central, 18-31 in fifth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Griffith beat Andrean, 28-13. East Chicago Central beat Bowman Academy, 56-6.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Griffith, 21-12, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Griffith hosts John Glenn in Class 3A sectional opener. East Chicago Central travels to Munster in Class 4A sectional opener.

INDIAN CREEK (5-3) AT SULLIVAN (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Sportland Field.

COACHES: Mike Gillin, 138-43 in 16th season at Indian Creek, 304-115 in 38th season overall. Trent Olson, 55-45 in 10th season at Sullivan, 73-69 in 14th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Indian Creek beat Cloverdale, 49-8. Sullivan beat West Vigo, 28-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

UP NEXT: Indian Creek plays at Indianapolis Washington in Class 3A sectional opener Sullivan travels to Princeton for Class 3A sectional opener.

INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (3-5) AT EAST CENTRAL (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Trojan Field.

COACHES: Vince Lorenzano, 154-38 in 14th season at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 214-107 in 26th season overall. Justin Roden, 31-15 in fourth season at East Central.

LAST CONTEST: Indianapolis bishop Chatard lost to Guerin Catholic, 31-17. East Central beat Greensburg, 35-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

UP NEXT: Bishop Chatard plays at Brebeuf Jesuit in Class 3A sectional opener. East Central travels to Shelbyville for Class 4A sectional opener.

LAWRENCE CENTRAL (5-3) AT CARMEL (4-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Greyhound Stadium.

COACHES: Bill Peebles, 5-3 in first season at Lawrence Central, 67-59 in 12th season overall. John Hebert, 14-7 in second season at Carmel.

LAST CONTEST Lawrence Central lost to Ben Davis, 33-13. Carmel lost to Warren Central, 40-30.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Carmel, 35-26, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Lawrence Central hosts North Central (Indianapolis) in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28. Carmel plays at Hamilton Southeastern in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28.

NEW PRAIRIE (6-2) AT JIMTOWN (5-3)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Knepp Field.

COACHES: Russ Radtke, 46-11 in fifth season at New Prairie, 336-131 in 40th season overall. Mike. Campbell, 84-26 in ninth season at Jimtown.

LAST CONTEST: New Prairie beat John Glenn, 50-33. Jimtown lost to Bremen, 34-27.

PREVIOUS MEETING: New Prairie, 43-14, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: New Prairie plays South Bend Riley at Jackson Field in Class 4A sectional opener. Jimtown entertains Heritage in Class 3A sectional opener.

RENSSELAER CENTRAL (5-3) AT HAMILTON HEIGHTS (5-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Huskie Stadium.

COACHES: Chris Meeks, 143-73 in 18th season at Rensselaer Central. Mitch Street, 51-17 in sixth season at Hamilton Heights.

LAST CONTEST: Rensselaer Central lost to Lafayette Central Catholic, 52-16. Hamilton Heights beat Western, 25-21.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

UP NEXT: Rensselaer Central travels to Calumet in Class 3A sectional opener. Hamilton Heights plays at Twin Lakes in Class 3A sectional opener.

SOUTHPORT (5-3) AT COLUMBUS NORTH (7-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Andress Field.

COACHES: Brandon Winters, 5-3 in first season at Southport. Tim Bless, 111-78 in 17th season at Columbus North, 123-87 in 19th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Southport beat Bloomington North, 46-6. Columbus North lost to Bloomington South, 42-28.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Southport, 49-41, October 16, 2015.

UP NEXT: Southport plays at Perry Meridian in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28. Columbus North travels to New Albany in Class 6A sectional semifinal on October 28.

WEST LAFAYETTE (6-2) AT NORTHWESTERN (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Tiger Field.

COACHES: Shane Fry, 38-9 in fourth season at West Lafayette. Alex Stewart, 10-8 in second season at Northwestern.

LAST CONTEST: West Lafayette beat Twin Lakes, 56-36. Northwestern lost to Carroll (Flora), 42-14.

LAST MEETING: West Lafayette, 14-10, October 31, 1986, sectional.

UP NEXT: West Lafayette hosts Tipton in Class 3A sectional opener. Northwestern entertains Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in Class 3A sectional opener.

WHITKO (6-2) AT PERU (6-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Bengal Field.

COACHES: Jeff Sprunger, 6-2 in first season at Whitko. Bob Prescott, 41-48 in ninth season at Peru, 102-126 in 22nd season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Whitko lost to Northfield, 34-12. Peru lost to North Miami, 43-34.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Peru, 19-7, October 16, 2015.