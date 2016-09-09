The Indiana Football Digest's Top Games - 2016 Week Four

AVON (2-1) AT BROWNSBURG (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Roard Stadium.

COACHES: Mark Bless, 52-22 in seventh season at Avon, 201-89 in 27th season overall. John Hart, 3-0 in first season at Brownsburg, 271-82 in 32nd season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Avon beat Hamilton Southeastern, 31-28. Brownsburg beat Franklin, 46-30.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Avon, 61-14, October 23, 2015, sectional.

UP NEXT: Avon travels to Whiteland and Brownsburg plays at Fishers.

COACHES CORNER: "We will need to play with the same determination and heart that we played with last week. We also need to continue to take care of the ball and play with great intensity on the offensive and defensive lines." – Avon coach Mark Bless.

"Avon has improved tremendously since the start of the season. They have a great mix of running and passing. Our challenge will be to prevent the big play when on defense. They have a lot of big plays. Offensively, we will need to be patient and take what they give us. They run their defense very well and know the answers to whatever you do." – Brownsburg coach John Hart.

BEECH GROVE (3-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, University of Indianapolis.

COACHES: Mark Weller, 23-33 in sixth season at Beech Grove, 36-54 in ninth season overall. Ott Hurrle, 164-124 in 25th season at Indianapolis Scecina, 165-133 in 27th season overall.

LAST OUTING: Beech Grove beat Speedway, 68-42. Indianapolis Scecina beat Park Tudor, 30-3.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Beech Grove, 28-21, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Beech Grove hosts Indianapolis Howe and Indianapolis Scecina plays at Indianapolis Roncalli.

COACHES CORNER: "Scecina is a hard-nosed disciplined football team. Our main key will be stopping their power running game. We can't let them drive the ball and play keep away from us. Getting three and outs on defense are very important." – Beech Grove coach Mark Weller.

"We will need to figure a way to slow their offense down. Their quarterback (Chase Andries) is very scary." – Indianapolis Scecina coach Ott Hurrle.

CENTER GROVE (2-1) AT BEN DAVIS (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Giants Stadium.

COACHES: Eric Moore, 163-55 in 18th season at Center Grove, 211-60 in 22nd season overall. Mike Kirschner, 75-32 in 10th season at Ben Davis, 89-58 in 14th season overall.

LAST OUTING: Center Grove beat Carmel, 19-6. Ben Davis beat Pike, 48-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Center Grove, 31-19, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Center Grove hosts North Central (Indianapolis) and Ben Davis travels to Warren Central.

COACHES CORNER: "The Center Grove Trojans will have to play maybe the game of their life to compete with the very fast and physical Ben Davis Giants. As usual, they have great speed, size, and play the game as physical as any on the schedule. The Trojans will not be able to afford any miscues and give up the big plays or winning will be a difficult assignment. We will take the same approach as each week of the MIC, which is don't beat ourselves, try to flip the field on special teams, and run the ball to move the chains. Hopefully, the Trojans can hang in there and make a great effort in containing the mighty Giants." – Center grove coach Eric Moore.

"Center Grove has all three of its running backs this week, Titus McCoy, Jackson Holt, and Russ Yeast. All three are capable of breaking the long runs and taking it to the house. We will have to tackle better then we have all year in order to slow them down. On offense, we have to find a way to get our players in space and make them miss. They are a very disciplined defense that is why they are only giving up nine points per game." - Ben Davis coach Mike Kirschner.

FISHERS (2-1) AT HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Royal Stadium.

COACHES: Rick Wimmer, 79-40 in 11th season at Fishers, 243-123 in 34th season overall. Scott May, 79-25 in 10th season at Hamilton Southeastern, 82-44 in 12th season overall.

LAST OUTING: Fishers lost to Noblesville, 28-21. Hamilton Southeastern lost to Avon, 31-28.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fishers, 38-22, October 23, 2015, sectional.

UP NEXT: Fishers hosts Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern plays at Westfield.

COACHES CORNER: "Hamilton Southeastern is an outstanding football team with speed, size, and skill. I'm very impressed with their receivers as a group. (Jackson) Sweeney may be as fast a back as we will see all year. Their secondary looks very athletic as well. We hope to get a couple of our injured players back this week and hopefully, they can be effective. We must have better play from our offensive line and must find a way to generate a more consistent passing game. Defensively, we will need to fill the gaps and tackle well. The HSE offense will spread you out and make you defend the run and the pass on the same play with their RPO (run-pass option), so we will need to be very disciplined and physical to win." – Fishers coach Rick Wimmer.

"We have to respond from our three-point loss to Avon. We must take care of the ball better and have a great week of practice." – Hamilton Southeastern coach Scott May.

FORT WAYNE BISHOP DWENGER (3-0) AT HOMESTEAD (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Walters Stadium.

COACHES: Chris Svarczkopf, 134-41 in 14th season at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. Chad Zolman, 104-32 in 13th season at Homestead.

LAST OUTING: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger beat Fort Wayne South, 38-20. Homestead beat Fort Wayne Luers, 38-27.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 35-14, September 4, 2015.

UP NEXT: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger travels to Fort Wayne Snider and Homestead plays at Carroll (Fort Wayne).

COACHES CORNER: "Homestead has a great team, as always. They are big, strong, fast, and experienced. Chad Zolman is a fine head coach with a great staff. They are as well-coached as any team we see all season. This year, they show a very strong running game. The past three opponents were unable to consistently stop their run. They have outstanding return teams, breaking many punts and kicks for touchdowns so far, with great speed in their return players. In addition to all that, they play hard and with great determination, coming from behind twice to win against Concordia and Bishop Luers, two fine football teams. What we must do is we must to stop the run. We must to limit their return yardage and allow no big ones that can change the game. We must play hard, finishing all plays and possessions. Above all: We must have a Faith and Belief! Because in the end, that is what we learn from playing this great game." – Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger coach Chris Svarczkopf.

"Defensively, we have to try and control their well-designed running game. They are well-coached and athletic. Offensively, we need to continue to control the line of scrimmage and continue to improve our passing attack. It will take a great effort to be successful." – Homestead coach Chad Zolman.

INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (3-0) AT INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD (1-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Lawrence Central Field.

COACHES: Rick Streiff, 210-66 in 22nd season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 231-98 in 27th season overall. Vince Lorenzano, 152-35 in 14th season at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 212-104 in 26th season overall.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Cathedral beat Mishawaka, 41-20. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard lost to Indianapolis Roncalli, 21-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Cathedral, 42-14, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Cathedral hosts St. Xavier (Ohio) and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard plays at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

COACHES CORNER: "In order to beat Chatard, we must control the line of scrimmage, pass the ball efficiently, and be able to control their run game." - Indianapolis Cathedral coach Rick Streiff.

"We need to focus simply on ourselves. We need to play a solid 48 minutes. We need to control the tempo of the game." – Indianapolis Bishop Chatard coach Vince Lorenzano.

INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI (3-0) AT PLAINFIELD (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Red Pride Field.

COACHES: Bruce Scifres, 236-88 in 27th season at Indianapolis Roncalli. Brian Woodard, 65-48 in 11th season at Plainfield.

LAST OUTING: Indianapolis Roncalli beat Indianapolis Chatard, 21-14. Plainfield beat Mooresville, 38-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Plainfield, 21-17, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Indianapolis Roncalli hosts Indianapolis Scecina and Plainfield travels to Greenwood.

COACHES CORNER: "To beat Plainfield, we are going to have to contain their run game as well as their pass game. Their quarterback (Ben Slaton) has the best arm we have seen so far this season. Offensively, we will need to stay on blocks until the whistle blows and be efficient with both our run and pass plays." – Roncalli coach Bruce Scifres.

"Matching their physicality is always crucial. If you can't do that, everything else really doesn't amount to much." – Plainfield coach Brian Woodard.

LAWRENCE CENTRAL (3-0) AT WARREN CENTRAL (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Warren Central Field.

COACHES: Bill Peebles, 3-0 in first season at Lawrence Central, 65-56 in 12th season overall. Jayson West, 30-11 in fourth season at Warren Central, 82-23 in ninth season overall.

LAST OUTING: Lawrence Central beat Lawrence North, 27-25. Warren Central beat North Central (Indianapolis), 45-3.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Warren Central, 42-35, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Lawrence Central hosts Indianapolis Pike and Warren Central plays host to Center Grove.

COACHES CORNER: "We are still a work in progress. For us to be successful this Friday against Warren Central, we need to continue to improve offensive execution and improve at our fundamentals. Defensively, we will have to be disciplined reading our keys and get 11 Bears to the ball." – Lawrence Central coach Bill Peebles.

"We have to continue to play solid defense and win the turnover and field position battle to have a chance to win." – Warren Central coach Jayson West.

MERRILLVILLE (2-1) AT PORTAGE (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, The Warpath.

COACHES: Brad Seiss, 9-6 in second season at Merrillville, 22-23 in fifth season overall. Darren Rodriguez, 2-1 in first season at Portage, 39-49 in ninth season overall.

LAST OUTING: Merrillville beat Crown Point, 41-28. Portage beat Lake Central, 36-33.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Merrillville, 28-21, October 30, 2015, sectional.

UP NEXT: Merrillville plays host to Michigan City and Portage plays at Crown Point.

COACHES CORNER: "For us to win, we need to cut down on the turnovers offensively and not allow explosive plays defensively. Portage has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, so we need to solid in all phases of the game to win." – Merrillville coach Brad Seiss.

"On offense, we need a to take care of the football. We have to minimize our mistakes and execute on critical downs. The Pirate defense is quick and we need to adapt to that speed if we are going to have any success on Friday night. On the defensive side of the ball, we need to make sure that we keep things in front of us and tackle. Last week, we did not play very well as a whole on the defensive side. We need to get back to playing with confidence and making plays, like I know we can." – Portage coach Darren Rodriguez.

TRITON CENTRAL (3-0) AT MONROVIA (2-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Monrovia Field.

COACHES: Tim Able, 30-10 in fourth season at Triton Central, 155-108 in 24th season overall. Kevin Hutchins, 64-28 in eighth season at Monrovia, 81-61 in 13th season overall.

LAST OUTING: Triton Central beat Indianapolis Lutheran, 33-7. Monrovia lost to Linton-Stockton, 24-21.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Monrovia, 44-0, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Triton Central plays host to Indian Creek and Monrovia hosts Speedway.

COACHES CORNER: "We must control both sides of the line of scrimmage. We must exceed their intensity and passion. We must win the kicking game, turnovers, and chunk yard plays." – Triton Central coach Tim Able.

BEST OF THE REST

LEO (3-0) AT NEW HAVEN (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Young Field.

COACHES: Jared Sauder, 90-27 in 11th season at Leo. Jim Rowland, 96-77 in 16th season at New Haven.

LAST OUTING: Leo beat Norwell, 38-14. New Haven beat Lakeland, 62-26.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Leo, 17-6, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Leo hosts East Noble and New Haven plays at Norwell.

MCCUTCHEON (2-1) AT KOKOMO (1-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Cross Field.

COACHES: Ken Frauhiger, 32-65 in 10th season at McCutcheon. Brett Colby, 74-24 in 10th season at Kokomo, 189-91 in 27th season overall.

LAST OUTING: McCutcheon beat Lafayette Jeff, 45-3. Kokomo beat Marion, 21-12.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Kokomo, 26-21, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: McCutcheon hosts Logansport and Kokomo goes to Lafayette Jeff.

NORTHWOOD (3-0) AT GOSHEN (3-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Foreman Field.

COACHES: Nate Andrews, 17-9 in third season at NorthWood, 57-48 in 10th season overall. Kyle Park, 8-15 in third season at Goshen.

LAST OUTING: NorthWood beat Concord, 50-32. Goshen beat Elkhart Memorial, 35-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Goshen, 20-14, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: NorthWood plays at Wawasee and Goshen travels to Concord.

PENN (3-0) AT ORCHARD LAKE ST. MARY'S (MICHIGAN) (1-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Field.

COACHES: Cory Yeoman, 145-29 in 14th season at Penn. George Porritt, 103-30 in 12th season at Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

LAST OUTING: Penn beat Birmingham Rice (Mich.), 14-7. Orchard Lake St. Mary's beat Loyola, 35-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Mich.), 24-21, September 11, 2015.

UP NEXT: Penn plays South Bend Adams at School Field and Orchard Lake St. Mary's hosts Detroit Jesuit.

TIPTON (2-1) AT HAMILTON HEIGHTS (2-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Huskie Stadium.

COACHES: Aaron Tolle, 83-48 in 12th season at Tipton. Mitch Street, 48-15 in 6th season at Hamilton Heights.

LAST OUTING: Tipton lost to Lafayette Central Catholic, 51-23. Hamilton Heights beat Lewis Cass, 35-12.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Hamilton Heights, 31-6, September 11, 2015.