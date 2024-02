The Indiana Football Digest's Top Games - 2016 Sectional Finals

CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 2

PENN (10-0) AT LAPORTE (9-1)

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. CDT, Kiwanis Field.

COACHES: Cory Yeoman, 152-29 in 14th season at Penn. Dave Sharpe, 15-5 in second season at LaPorte, 27-15 in fourth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Penn beat Valparaiso, 35-7. LaPorte beat Chesterton, 17-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Penn, 49-21, on Oct. 23, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Penn will host Crown Point or Merrillville in regional final. LaPorte travels to Crown Point or hosts Merrillville.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is going after its fourth straight sectional crown and 23rd overall.

SECTIONAL 3

HOMESTEAD (8-2) AT WARSAW (6-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Fisher Field.

COACHES: Chad Zolman, 109-34 in 13th season at Homestead. Phil Jensen, 98-79 in 17th season at Warsaw, 127-91 in 21st season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Homestead beat Fort Wayne Northrop, 66-31. Warsaw beat Carroll (Fort Wayne), 23-13.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Homestead, 63-7, on August 24, 2012.

UP NEXT: Homestead hosts Carmel or travels to Fishers in regional final. Warsaw plays at Carmel or Fishers.

DID YOU KNOW: In their last post-season matchup in 2008, Warsaw was a 10-7 winner over Homestead.

SECTIONAL 5

AVON (6-4) AT BEN DAVIS (7-3)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Giants Stadium.

COACHES: Mark Bless, 56-25 in seventh season at Avon, 205-92 in 27th season overall. Mike Kirschner, 79-35 in 10th season at Ben Davis, 93-61 in 14th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Avon beat Pike, 39-20. Ben Davis beat Brownsburg, 49-13.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Ben Davis, 38-7, on August 26, 2016.

UP NEXT: Avon hosts Indianapolis Cathedral or travels to Lawrence Central in regional final. Ben Davis travels to Lawrence Central or Indianapolis Cathedral.

DID YOU KNOW: This is the fourth year in a row Avon and Ben Davis have met in the playoffs.

SECTIONAL 6

LAWRENCE CENTRAL (6-4) AT INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL (6-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Indianapolis Tech High School.

COACHES: Bill Peebles, 6-4 in first season at Lawrence Central, 68-60 in 12th season overall. Rick Streiff, 213-70 in 22nd season at Indianapolis Cathedral, 234-102 in 27th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Lawrence Central beat North Central (Indianapolis), 43-13. Indianapolis Cathedral beat Lawrence North, 41-38, overtime.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Cathedral, 43-22, on October 23, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Lawrence Central entertains Avon or Ben Davis in regional final. Cathedral hosts Ben Davis or plays at Avon.

DID YOU KNOW: Cathedral is looking for its 11th straight sectional title.

SECTIONAL 8

CENTER GROVE (9-1) AT COLUMBUS NORTH (9-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Andress Field.

COACHES: Eric Moore, 170-55 in 18th season at Center Grove, 218-60 in 22nd season overall. Tim Bless, 113-78 in 17th season at Columbus North, 125-87 in 19th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Center Grove beat Jeffersonville, 62-6. Columbus North beat New Albany, 52-6.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Center Grove, 34-7, on Oct. 23, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Center Grove entertains Southport or Warren Central in regional final. Columbus North hosts Southport or travels to Warren Central.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbus North is trying to snap a four-game losing streak to Center Grove.

CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 9

MICHIGAN CITY (7-3) AT MISHAWAKA (9-2)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Steele Stadium.

COACHES: Phil Mason, 7-3 in first season at Michigan City, 120-64 in 16th season overall. Bart Curtis, 83-29 in ninth season at Mishawaka, 194-96 in 26th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Michigan City beat Elkhart Central, 49-33. Mishawaka beat South Bend Adams, 43-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Mishawaka, 34-15, on October 27, 2000 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Michigan City hosts Goshen or Fort Wayne Snider in regional final. Mishawaka travels to Fort Wayne Snider or hosts Goshen.

DID YOU KNOW: Before taking over at Michigan City, Phil Mason guided Andrean to the Class 3A state title in 2013 and a state runner-up finish in 2014.

SECTIONAL 10

FORT WAYNE SNIDER (10-0) AT GOSHEN (8-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Foreman Field.

COACHES: Kurt Tippmann, 84-19 in eighth season at Fort Wayne Snider. Kyle Park, 13-17 in third season at Goshen.

LAST CONTEST: Fort Wayne Snider beat Concord, 56-3. Goshen beat Fort Wayne North, 49-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fort Wayne Snider, 42-10, on October 30, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Fort Wayne Snider hosts Mishawaka or travels to Michigan City in regional final. Goshen plays at Mishawaka or Michigan City.

DID YOU KNOW: Goshen has not celebrated a sectional championship since 2000.

SECTIONAL 11

MCCUTCHEON (8-2) AT WESTFIELD (8-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Stanley Stadium.

COACHES: Ken Frauhiger, 38-66 in 10th season at McCutcheon. Jake Gilbert, 42-27 in sixth season at Westfield, 72-63 in 12th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: McCutcheon beat Harrison (West Lafayette), 29-12. Westfield beat Lafayette Jeff, 38-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Westfield, 28-7, on October 31, 2014 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: McCutcheon entertains Kokomo or Muncie Central in regional final. Westfield travels to Muncie Central or hosts Kokomo.

DID YOU KNOW: Westfield is looking for its eighth consecutive victory over McCutcheon.

SECTIONAL 12

MUNCIE CENTRAL (7-3) AT KOKOMO (7-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Cross Field.

COACHES: Adam Morris, 12-8 in second season at Muncie Central. Brett Colby, 80-25 in 10th season at Kokomo, 195-92 in 27th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Muncie Central beat Anderson, 46-14. Kokomo beat Huntington North, 24-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Kokomo, 20-15, on October 30, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Muncie Central hosts Westfield or plays at McCutcheon in regional final. Kokomo travels to McCutcheon or Westfield.

DID YOU KNOW: Muncie Central has registered back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006.

SECTIONAL 16

CASTLE (7-3) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (7-3)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Scott Field.

COACHES: Doug Hurt, 85-42 in 11th season at Castle. Brian Glesing, 62-47 in 10th season at Floyd Central, 102-77 in 16th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Castle beat Evansville North, 21-14. Floyd Central beat Bedford North Lawrence, 40-34.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Castle, 56-12, on October 19, 2012 in sectional opener.

UP NEXT: Castle entertains Bloomington South or travels to Terre Haute North in regional final. Floyd Central plays at Terre Haute North or Bloomington South.

DID YOU KNOW: Floyd Central got past Castle, 42-32, to capture its last sectional crown in 2009.

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 18

HOBART (9-2) AT NEW PRAIRIE (9-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Amzie Miller Field.

COACHES: Ryan Turley, 33-30 in sixth season at Hobart. Russ Radtke, 49-11 in fifth season at New Prairie, 339-131 in 40th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Hobart beat Kankakee Valley, 55-21. New Prairie beat Andrean, 28-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: First meeting.

UP NEXT: Hobart entertains Munster or Lowell in regional final. New Prairie travels to Lowell or hosts Munster.

DID YOU KNOW: Russ Radtke needs one more victory to move into third place in Indiana behind Larry "Bud" Wright of Sheridan (401 wins) and Jasper's Jerry Brewer (368 wins).

SECTIONAL 19

NORTHWOOD (11-0) AT EAST NOBLE (8-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, East Noble Field.

COACHES: Nate Andrews, 25-9 in third season at NorthWood, 65-48 in 10th season overall. Luke Amstutz, 39-14 in fifth season at East Noble, 65-29 in ninth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: NorthWood beat Northridge, 44-13. East Noble beat Plymouth, 40-22.

PREVIOUS MEETING: NorthWood, 42-28, on October 23, 2015 in sectional opener.

UP NEXT: NorthWood hosts New Haven or travels to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in regional final. East Noble plays at New Haven or Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

DID YOU KNOW: Luke Amstutz previously coached at Angola before coming to East Noble in 2012.

SECTIONAL 20

FORT WAYNE BISHOP DWENGER (8-3) AT NEW HAVEN (10-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Young Field.

COACHES: Chris Svarczkopf, 139-44 in 14th season at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. Jim Rowland, 104-77 in 16th season at New Haven.

LAST CONTEST: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger beat Mississinewa, 56-2. New Haven beat Fort Wayne South, 51-19.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 37-6, on October 30, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Bishop Dwenger entertains NorthWood or East Noble in regional final. New Haven travels to NorthWood or hosts East Noble.

DID YOU KNOW: New Haven's lowest offensive output is 42 points (42-0) in its opener against Heritage.

SECTIONAL 23

EAST CENTRAL (9-2) AT SEYMOUR (8-3)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Bulleitt Stadium.

COACHES: Justin Roden, 33-16 in fourth season at East Central. Josh Shattuck, 15-28 in fourth season at Seymour, 33-47 in eighth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: East Central beat Franklin County, 30-20. Seymour beat Jennings County, 43-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: East Central, 58-6, on November 6, 2015 in sectional final.

UP NEXT: East Central plays at Evansville Reitz or hosts Evansville Harrison in regional final. Seymour travels to Evansville Reitz or Evansville Harrison.

DID YOU KNOW: Seymour is enjoying its first winning season since going 8-3 in 2005.

SECTIONAL 24

EVANSVILLE REITZ (10-1) AT EVANSVILLE HARRISON (7-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Romain Stadium.

COACHES: Andy Hape, 38-9 in fourth season at Evansville Reitz. Cory Brunson, 21-22 in fourth season at Evansville Harrison.

LAST CONTEST: Evansville Reitz beat Evansville Central, 34-7. Evansville Harrison beat Boonville, 48-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Evansville Reitz, 23-6, on September 16, 2016.

UP NEXT: Reitz hosts East Central or Seymour in regional final. Harrison goes to East Central or entertains Seymour.

DID YOU KNOW: Before taking over at Evansville Harrison, Cory Brunson was an assistant coach at Evansville Reitz.

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 25

MISHAWAKA MARIAN (10-1) AT GRIFFITH (8-3)

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. CDT, The Boneyard.

COACHES: Reggie Glon, 155-97 in 23rd season at Mishawaka Marian. Ben Geffert, 12-10 in second season at Griffith.

LAST CONTEST: Mishawaka Marian beat Hanover Central, 43-6. Griffith beat Rensselaer Central, 28-21.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Griffith, 42-14, on September 13, 2002.

UP NEXT: Marian hosts Garrett or Jimtown in regional final. Griffith entertains Garrett or travels to Jimtown.

DID YOU KNOW: Reggie Glon is a graduate of Marian's rival, South Bend St. Joseph High School.

SECTIONAL 26

JIMTOWN (7-4) AT GARRETT (10-1)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Memorial Field.

COACHES: Mike. Campbell, 86-27 in ninth season at Jimtown. Chris DePew, 38-17 in fifth season at Garrett, 115-59 in 16th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Jimtown beat West Noble, 27-3. Garrett beat Culver Academy, 28-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Garrett, 24-7, on October 30, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Jimtown plays at Mishawaka Marian or hosts Griffith in regional final. Garrett travels to Mishawaka Marian or Griffith.

DID YOU KNOW: Since the current playoff format was introduced, Jimtown is one of two teams (Penn being the other) to never lose an opening round game.

SECTIONAL 27

FORT WAYNE CONCORDIA (9-2) AT FORT WAYNE BISHOP LUERS (6-5)

KICKOFF: 7 pm ET, Luers Field.

COACHES: Tim Mannigel, 30-45 in seventh season at Fort Wayne Concordia. Kyle Lindsay, 27-23 in fourth season at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

LAST CONTEST: Fort Wayne Concordia beat Bellmont, 47-7. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers beat Peru, 48-12.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Fort Wayne Concordia, 34-16, on September 9, 2016.

UP NEXT: Concordia hosts West Lafayette or Twin Lakes in regional final. Bishop Luers goes to West Lafayette or entertains Twin Lakes.

DID YOU KNOW: Fort Wayne Concordia captured its last sectional title in 2013 with a 42-21 decision over Bishop Luers.

SECTIONAL 31

BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL (10-1) AT SOUTHRIDGE (10-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Raider Field.

COACHES: Reed May, 238-47 in 24th season at Brownstown Central. Scott Buening, 35-12 in fourth season at Southridge, 47-40 in eighth season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Brownstown Central beat Salem, 46-10. Southridge beat North Harrison, 24-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Brownstown Central, 37-0, on November 6, 2015 in sectional final.

UP NEXT: Brownstown Central hosts Evansville Memorial or Sullivan in regional final. Southridge goes to Evansville Memorial or entertains Sullivan.

DID YOU KNOW: Going back to the 2000 campaign, Brownstown Central has recorded 10 or more wins 13 times.

SECTIONAL 32

EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL (8-3) AT SULLIVAN (10-1)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. EDT, Sportland Field.

COACHES: John Hurley, 58-51 in ninth season at Evansville Memorial. Trent Olson, 58-45 in 10th season at Sullivan, 76-69 in 14th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Evansville Memorial beat Washington, 48-23. Sullivan beat Vincennes Lincoln, 42-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Evansville Memorial, 40-21, on October 31, 2003, in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Evansville Memorial plays host to Southridge or travels to Brownstown Central in regional final. Sullivan goes to Brownstown Central or Southridge.

DID YOU KNOW: Sullivan's lone setback came to Linton-Stockton (48-7) on August 26.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 33

WHITING (10-1) AT KNOX (9-2)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CDT, Community Field.

COACHES: Jeff Cain, 174-78 in 23rd season at Whiting. John Hendryx, 15-8 in second season at Knox, 190-84 in 24th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Whiting beat North Newton, 21-12. Knox beat River Forest, 12-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Whiting, 31-21, on November 6, 2015 in sectional final.

UP NEXT: Whiting hosts Winamac or travels to Bremen in regional final. Knox plays Winamac or Bremen.

DID YOU KNOW: Whiting has won 10 straight road games dating back to last season.

SECTIONAL 34

BREMEN (8-3) AT WINAMAC (7-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Roudebush Field.

COACHES: Jordan Leeper, 8-3 in first season at Bremen. Tim Roth, 242-141 in 36th season at Winamac.

LAST CONTEST: Bremen beat Manchester, 41-6. Winamac beat Oak Hill, 35-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Bremen, 27-7, on November 7, 1997 in sectional final.

UP NEXT: Bremen entertains Whiting or Knox in regional final. Winamac goes to Whiting or hosts Knox.

DID YOU KNOW: Bremen did not play a team in Class 2A during the regular season.

SECTIONAL 35

CHURUBUSCO (9-2) AT SOUTH ADAMS (7-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Starfield Field.

COACHES: Paul Sade, 29-14 in fourth season at Churubusco. Grant Moser, 8-13 in second season at South Adams.

LAST CONTEST: Churubusco beat Whitko, 20-6. South Adams beat Woodlan, 20-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Churubusco, 34-3, on October 23, 2015 in sectional opener.

UP NEXT: Churubusco goes to Eastbrook or hosts Elwood in regional final. South Adams travels to Eastbrook or Elwood.

DID YOU KNOW: South Adams won back-to-back Class 1A sectional crowns in 2013 and 2014.

SECTIONAL 37

LAPEL (8-3) AT INDIANAPOLIS CARDINAL RITTER (7-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Marian University.

COACHES: Tim Miller, 23-32 in fifth season at Lapel. Ty Hunt, 113-30 in 11th season at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

LAST CONTEST: Lapel beat Park Tudor, 49-18. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter beat Indianapolis Scecina, 20-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, 63-0, on August 31, 2012.

UP NEXT: Lapel travels to Milan or hosts Triton central in regional final. Cardinal Ritter goes to Triton Central or Milan.

DID YOU KNOW: Since starting 0-3, Cardinal Ritter has six games in a row and seven of its last eight contests.

SECTIONAL 38

MILAN (9-2) AT TRITON CENTRAL (7-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Triton Central Field.

COACHES: Ryan Langferman, 62-42 in ninth season at Milan. Tim Able, 34-14 in fourth season at Triton Central, 159-112 in 24th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Milan beat Indianapolis Howe, 63-35. Triton Central beat Eastern Hancock, 7-0.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Triton Central, 31-6, on November 7, 2014 in sectional final.

UP NEXT: Milan entertains Lapel or Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter in regional final. Triton Central plays at Lapel or hosts Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

DID YOU KNOW: Ryan Langferman is the principal at Milan High School.

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 43

LAVILLE (10-1) AT SOUTHWOOD (8-3)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Wagoner Field.

COACHES: Will Hostrawser, 32-13 in fourth season at LaVille. Dave Snyder, 34-32 in sixth season at Southwood.

LAST CONTEST: LaVille beat Culver, 42-14. Southwood beat Triton, 39-20.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Southwood, 34-0, on November 15, 2002 in regional final.

UP NEXT: LaVille hosts Adams Central or Monroe Central in regional final. Southwood goes to Monroe Central or entertains Adams Central.

DID YOU KNOW: Will Hostrawser used to be the head baseball coach at John Glenn.

SECTIONAL 44

MONROE CENTRAL (11-0) AT ADAMS CENTRAL (10-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Jets Stadium.

COACHES: John Hochstetler, 34-21 in fifth season at Monroe Central, 121-104 in 20th season overall. Michael Mosser, 56-35 in eighth season at Adams Central.

LAST CONTEST: Monroe Central beat Tri-Central, 42-0. Adams Central beat Shenandoah, 35-24.

PREVIOUS MEETING: Adams Central, 28-12, on November 6, 2015 in sectional final.

UP NEXT: Monroe Central entertains Southwood or plays at LaVille in regional final. Adams Central goes to LaVille or Southwood.

DID YOU KNOW: Monroe Central has only been playing in the state tournament since 2010.

SECTIONAL 45

NORTH VERMILLION (9-2) AT FOUNTAIN CENTRAL (10-1)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Mustang Stadium.

COACHES: Brian Crabtree, 58-6 in fifth season at North Vermillion, 93-45 in 12th season overall. Raymond Jones, 18-4 in second season at Fountain Central.

LAST CONTEST: North Vermillion beat Covenant Christian, 37-21. Fountain Central beat Sheridan, 38-7.

PREVIOUS MEETING: North Vermillion, 20-14, on October 7, 2016.

UP NEXT: North Vermillion entertains Indianapolis Lutheran or Hagerstown in regional final. Fountain Central goes to Indianapolis Lutheran or hosts Hagerstown.

DID YOU KNOW: Fountain Central has not had a losing season since going 3-7 in 2008.

SECTIONAL 46

INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN (8-3) AT HAGERSTOWN (7-4)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Hagerstown Field.

COACHES: Dave Pasch, 63-42 in ninth season at Indianapolis Lutheran, 128-99 in 20th season overall. Scott Snodgrass, 32-30 in sixth season at Hagerstown, 41-90 in 13th season overall.

LAST CONTEST: Indianapolis Lutheran beat Tri, 63-8. Hagerstown beat Knightstown, 55-10.

PREVIOUS MEETINGL First meeting.

UP NEXT: Lutheran plays at North Vermillion or hosts Fountain Central in regional final. Hagerstown goes to Fountain Central or North Vermillion.

DID YOU KNOW: prior to coming to Hagerstown, Scott Snodgrass coached at Connersville.

SECTIONAL 47

EASTERN GREENE (9-2) AT WEST WASHINGTON (11-0)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. EDT, Sanders Field.

COACHES: Joey Paridaen, 22-10 in third season at Eastern Greene, 24-28 in fifth season overall. Phillip Bowsman, 69-41 in 10th season at West Washington.

LAST CONTEST: Eastern Greene beat South Decatur, 54-37. West Washington beat North Decatur, 64-14.

PREVIOUS MEETING: West Washington, 34-21, on October 30, 2015 in sectional semifinal.

UP NEXT: Eastern Greene plays host to Linton-Stockton or North Central (Farmersburg) in regional final. West Washington welcomes North Central (Farmersburg) or travels Linton-Stockton.