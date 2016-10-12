The Indiana Football Digest's Insider - 2016 Volume 8

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Sheridan coach Larry "Bud" Wright celebrated his 400th career win with the Blackhawks' 49-6 decision over Taylor. Wright is now 400-187 over 52 seasons, including 51 at Sheridan.

Cory Yeoman of Penn earned his 150th career victory as the Kingsmen cruised to a 48-17 win over Elkhart Central.

Floyd Central's Brian Glesing picked up his 100th career win as a result of the Highlanders' 45-6 decision over Jennings County.

North Central (Indianapolis) ended its 28-game losing streak with a 42-35 win over Indianapolis Pike. It was also the first career victory for third-year Panthers coach Kevin Kreinhagen. The Panthers also ended a 22-game Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference losing streak.

Warren Central captured the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference title with a 40-30 victory over Carmel. It was also the Panthers' 500th program win.

South Bend Riley snapped its 24-game regular season losing skid with a 47-20 win over South Bend Clay. The Wildcats also rewarded Jarvis Edison with his first career win.

Martinsville saw its 18-game losing streak come to an end with 31-14 win over Mooresville. The Artesians also ended their 10-game Mid-State Conference game losing streak.

LaPorte captured its first outright Duneland Athletic Conference championship with a 42-35 win over Michigan City.

NorthWood claimed the outright Northern Lakes Conference crown for the first time since 1996 with a 61-24 win over Warsaw.

Eli Wallace ran for a school-record 389 yards and five touchdowns in Lakeland's 35-28 win over Fairfield. Wallace also became the school's career leader with 61 rushing touchdowns.

HERE'S TO THE WINNERS

The following coaches earned their first victory at their new place of employment.

Jarvis Edison – South Bend Riley (47-20 over South Bend Clay), Kevin Kreinhagen – North Central (Indianapolis) (42-35 over Indianapolis Pike). Brad Bevis – South Newton (37-36 over Iroquois West (Ill.).

The following teams have clinched at least a share of their respective conference titles.

Central Indiana: Mississinewa. Conference Indiana: Bloomington South. Duneland: LaPorte. Eastern Indiana (3A): Lawrenceburg. Eastern Indiana (4A): East Central. Great Lakes: East Chicago Central. Greater South Shore (North): Whiting. Hoosier Heritage: New Palestine. Hoosier Hills: Columbus East. Hoosier North: Pioneer. Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Scecina. Metropolitan: Warren Central. Mid-Indiana Football: Milan. Mid-Southern: Brownstown Central. Mid-State: Decatur Central. Northeast Corner (Big): Garrett. Northeast Corner (Small): Eastside. Northern Indiana (South): Mishawaka Marian. Northern Lakes: NorthWood. Northwest Crossroads: Griffith. Patoka Lake: West Washington. Sagamore: Tri-West. Southwest: Eastern Greene.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Lafayette Central Catholic has 23 consecutive wins.

Fort Wayne Snider has won 14 straight contests.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Wood Memorial has a 29-game losing streak, which includes eight straight forfeits.

Clarksville has a 23-game losing streak.

Hammond Bishop Noll has lost 22 straight games.

Indianapolis Marshall has dropped 21 straights contests.

Hammond Clark and Prairie Heights have suffered 20 losses in a row.

Blackford has lost 19 consecutive games.

Terre Haute South has dropped 17 games in a row.

Anderson has a 13-game losing streak.

Bowman Academy, Evansville Bosse, and Turkey Run have lost 12 straight games.

Rochester and Rock Creek Academy have dropped 11 consecutive contests.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 35, Pioneer 25, Gibson Southern 20, Woodlan 18, Lafayette Central Catholic 17, West Washington 17, Penn 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 20, LaPorte 11, Linton-Stockton 11, Hanover Central 10.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Wood Memorial 26, Clarksville 21, Hammond Bishop Noll 20, Indianapolis Marshall 19, Hammond Clark 18, Prairie Heights 19, Blackford 17, Terre Haute South 14, Anderson 13, Evansville Bosse 11, Bowman Academy 11, Turkey Run 11, Mount Vernon (Posey) 10, Rochester 10, South Bend Clay 10, Taylor 10. #-includes eight forfeits.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 69 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Penn has won 35 straight Northern Indiana Conference games.

East Central has won 31 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

New Palestine has won 25 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

Bloomington South has captured 17 straight Conference Indiana games.

Gibson Southern has won 15 consecutive Pocket Conference contests.

Pioneer has come out on top in 15 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Woodlan has taken 12 consecutive Allen County Conference contests.

West Washington has won 10 straight Patoka Lake Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 22 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

Clarksville has suffered 17 straight Mid-Southern Conference losses.

South Bend Riley has lost 16 straight Northern Indiana Conference games.

Blackford has dropped 13 consecutive Central Indiana Conference games.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams started 8-0: Adams Central (2015), Carroll (Flora) (1996), Covenant Christian (first time), Fort Wayne Snider (2015), Gibson Southern (2015), Hanover Central (first time), Indianapolis Roncalli (1999), Lafayette Central Catholic (2015), LaPorte (1946), Linton-Stockton (2013), Mississinewa (first time), Monroe Central (first time), New Haven (7-0-2013), New Palestine (2015), North Miami (1991), NorthWood (1996). Penn (2014), Pioneer (2015), Southridge (1998), West Washington (2015), Woodlan (2015).

Here is the last time these teams started 0-8: Anderson (1996), Blackford (2015), Bloomington North (2004), Bowman Academy (2014), Clarksville (2015), Crawford County (2012), Evansville Bosse (1982), Gary Roosevelt (0-7-2013),* *Hammond Clark (2015), Hammond Noll (2015), Indianapolis Marshall (2015), Indianapolis Pike (1985), Jennings County (2008), Lewis Cass (1982), Mount Vernon (Posey) (1995), Norwell (2015), Oldenburg Academy (first time), Prairie Heights (2015). Rochester (1981), South Bend Clay (1967), South Dearborn (2013), Taylor (2014), Terre Haute South (2006), Triton (1999), Turkey Run (2010).

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 150:Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 147.