The Indiana Football Digest's Insider - 2016 Volume 5

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Brett St. Germain has taken a leave of absence as head coach from Lake Central. Offensive coordinator Tony Bartolomeo will serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season.

Fishers coach Rick Wimmer was not on the sidelines for the Tigers' contest against Brownsburg this past Friday after being put on administrative leave. It is uncertain when we will return to his duties.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) ended defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 19-game winning streak with a 36-21 triumph over the Saints. The Chargers converted scores with an interception, fumble recovery, and a double reverse pass play called the "Jelly Donut".

DeKalb played its first game since a car crash claimed the lives of junior Derek Padilla on September 2 and classmate Lucas Oberkiser on September 6. Although the Barons suffered a 44-20 loss to Columbia City, the families and Padilla and Oberkiser were presented with $2,000 raised by the Columbia City fans.

Mississinewa snapped Eastbrook's 13-game regular season winning streak with a 24-6 victory over the Panthers.

Washington had its 27-game Big Eight Conference losing streak with a 21-7 win over Mount Vernon (Posey).

Mishawaka Marian coach Reggie Glon earned his 150th career win with the Knights' 30-7 decision over Jimtown.

Mike Roeder of Northeastern and Bob Prescott of Peru both picked up their 100th career victories. Northeastern downed Tri, 42-6, while Peru cruised to a 43-3 win over Maconaquah.

Whitko is 5-0 for the first time since 1990 with its 44-20 win over Tippecanoe Valley.

Northwestern and NorthWood are both 5-0 for the first time since 1996.

Lewis Cass is 0-5 for the first time since 1982, while Rochester has dropped five games to start a season for the first time since 1981.

Lawrence North recorded its first win over Carmel since 2004 with a 27-24 triumph.

Michigan City's 42-35 triumph over Merrillville was its first since a 14-12 victory over the Pirates in 2000.

Jace Carpenter's six-yard scoring strike to Joe Leistner with two seconds left put Whiteland in position to claim a 22-21 win over Avon. The Warriors then converted a two-point conversion for the victory.

Adam Mullett's 21-yard touchdown pass to Max Brooks and Tyler Melser's extra-point with 34 seconds left lifted Hamilton Southeastern to a 21-20 win over previously unbeaten Westfield.

Damari Greenwood's 10-yard touchdown pass from Zac Montgomery with 47 seconds remaining helped Mount Vernon (Fortville) post a 20-19 win over Delta.

Indianapolis Roncalli and Penn have both not recorded a turnover so far this season.

Evansville Harrison was without the services of quarterback David Felton (hip) and running back Elizjah Harvey (turf toe) in its 23-6 loss to Evansville Reitz.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Lafayette Central Catholic has 20 consecutive wins.

Fort Wayne Snider has won 11 straight contests.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Wood Memorial has a 29-game losing streak, which includes eight straight forfeits.

North Central (Indianapolis) has dropped 26 straight games.

Clarksville has a 20-game losing streak.

Hammond Bishop Noll has lost 19 straight games.

Indianapolis Marshall has dropped 18 straights contests.

Hammond Clark and Prairie Heights have suffered 17 losses in a row.

Blackford and Martinsville have lost 16 consecutive games.

Terre Haute South has dropped 14 games in a row.

Anderson has a 11-game losing streak.

Bowman Academy, Evansville Bosse, Tippecanoe Valley, and Turkey Run have lost nine straight games.

Alexandria, Edgewood, Indianapolis Washington, North Daviess, Rochester, and Rock Creek Academy have dropped eight consecutive contests.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 32, Pioneer 22, Gibson Southern 17, Woodlan 15, Lafayette Central Catholic 14, West Washington 14, Whiting 11, Penn 10, Brownstown Central 8, Heritage Hills 8, Indianapolis Roncalli 8, LaPorte 8, Linton-Stockton 8, Mississinewa 8, Hanover Central 7, Shelbyville 7.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Riverton Parke 30,* *#Wood Memorial 26, North Central (Indianapolis) 23, South Bend Riley 22, Clarksville 18, Hammond Bishop Noll 17, Indianapolis Marshall 16, Hammond Clark 15, Prairie Heights 15, Blackford 14, Martinsville 14, Terre Haute South 11, Anderson 10, Fort Wayne South 10, Evansville Bosse 9, Tippecanoe Valley 9, Bowman Academy 8, Cambridge City Lincoln 8, Evansville Bosse 8, Tippecanoe Valley 8, Turkey Run 8, Alexandria 7, Edgewood 7, Indianapolis Washington 7, Mount Vernon (Posey) 7, North Daviess 7, Rochester 7, South Bend Clay 7, Speedway 7, Taylor 7. #-includes eight forfeits.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 66 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Penn has won 32 straight Northern Indiana Conference games.

East Central has won 29 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

New Palestine has won 23 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

Northeastern has captured 20 straight Tri-Eastern Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Riverton Parke has lost 43 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Park Tudor has dropped 26 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Benton Central has lost 20 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

North Central (Indianapolis) has dropped 20 Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference games in a row.

UPS AND DOWNS

Here is the last time these teams started 5-0: Adams Central (2015), Brownsburg (2013), Brownstown Central (2014), Carroll (Flora) (2003), Columbus North (2007), Covenant Christian (first time), Fort Wayne Snider (2015), Fountain Central (2013), Gibson Southern (2015), Greencastle (2013), Hanover Central (first time), Heritage Hills (2015), Indiana Deaf (2015), Indianapolis Roncalli (2004), Lafayette Central Catholic (2015), LaPorte (2005), LaVille (2015), Linton-Stockton (2015), Mishawaka Marian (2015), Mississinewa (2012), Monroe Central (first time), Muncie Central (2005), New Haven (4-0-2013), New Palestine (2015), North Miami (2007), Northwestern (1996), NorthWood (1996). Penn (2014), Pioneer (2015), Shelbyville (2015), Southridge (1998), West Washington (2015), Whiting (2014), Whitko (1990), Woodlan (2015).

Here is the last time these teams started 0-5: Anderson (2006), Alexandria (2009). Blackford (2015), Bloomington North (2004), Bowman Academy (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (2013), Clarksville (2015), Crawford County (2014), DeKalb (0-3-2013), Edgewood (2004), Evansville Bosse (2007), Elwood (2014), Fort Wayne South (2014), Gary Roosevelt (0-4-2013). Gary West (0-4-2014), Hammond Clark (2015), Hammond Noll (2015), Indianapolis Marshall (2015), Indianapolis Pike (1985). Indianapolis Washington (2015), Jennings County (2008), Lewis Cass (1982), Maconaquah (2011), Manchester (2011), Martinsville (2015), Mooresville (2013). Mount Vernon (Posey) (1995), North Central (Indianapolis) (2015), North Daviess (2005), Norwell (2015), Oldenburg Academy (first time), Prairie Heights (2015). River Forest (2014), Riverton Parke (2015), Rochester (1981), South Bend Clay (2015), South Bend Riley (2015), South Dearborn (2013), South Newton (2010), Speedway (2015), Springs Valley (2008), Taylor (2014), Terre Haute South (2006), Tippecanoe Valley (2014), Triton (2012), Turkey Run (2013), West Central (2015).

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 400:Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 397.

CLOSING IN ON 200:Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 199.