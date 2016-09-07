The Indiana Football Digest's Insider - 2016 Volume 3

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Wood Memorial has chosen to forfeit its first eight games because of hazing incident involving some of the players. The IHSAA also confirmed the Trojans will not participate in the post-season tournament. Wood Memorial's revised schedule now includes three junior varsity games on September 19, September 26, and October 3 with the only varsity game scheduled against Crawford County on October 14. This will also be the team's senior night and homecoming contest.

The DeKalb-New Haven game was canceled after a car crash claimed the life of DeKalb's Derek Padilla, age 17, and left teammate Lucas Oberkiser, age 16, critically injured.

Indian Creek Mike Gillin earned his 300th career win with the Braves' 13-7 decision over Owen Valley. Gillin is now 300-114 over his 38 years on the sidelines.

Plymouth's John Barron notched his 100th career victory with the Rockies' 17-10 triumph over Warsaw. Barron is now 100-38 in his 13th season.

Tippecanoe Valley coach Darin Holsopple has stepped down for health reasons. He was 3-10 in his short stint with the Vikings. Jeff Shriver and Aaron Norris will share the interim coaching duties for the remainder of the season.

Linton-Stockton ended Monrovia's 16-game winning streak with a 24-21 triumph over the Bulldogs.

Cloverdale snapped its 21-game losing streak on the field with a 20-18 decision over Edgewood. The Clovers also ended their 26-game West Central-Western Indiana Conference losing streak.

Frontier saw its 17-game losing streak come to an end with 14-7 win over Taylor.

Covington snapped North Vermillion's 31-game Wabash River Conference winning streak with 20-12 win over the Falcons.

Fort Wayne Wayne ended its 13-game losing streak with a 29-28 win over Fort Wayne Northrop. It was also the first career triumph for Generals' coach Derrick Moore.

Evansville Mater Dei had its 21-game Southern Indiana Conference winning streak snapped with a 35-28 loss to Evansville Harrison.

In its 92-6 victory over Clarksville, Charlestown set records for 46 first-quarter points, 72 first-half points and 92 total points. The Pirates scored on eight of their 11 first-half possessions.

NorthWood accumulated 659 yards of total offense in its 50-32 win over Concord. In capturing their win over the Minutemen since 2004, the Panthers held a 37:51-10:09 advantage of time of possession. Trey Bilinski threw for 350 yards and two scores for NorthWood.

LaPorte used a 19-play, 80-yard drive to score the winning points in a 39-38 victory over Valparaiso. Nolan Lorenz's seven-yard touchdown pass to Brennen Long capped off the march which consumed 7:57 off the clock. Lorenz, who also converted the game-winning two-point conversion, was 10-of-10 through the air for 164 yards and one score and rushed for 47 yards.

HERE'S TO THE WINNERS

The following coaches earned their first victory at their new place of employment.

Bellmont – Marty Ballard (28-12 over Columbia City); Calumet – Rik Richards (22-21 over South Central); Crawfordsville – Larry Getts (28-27 over Western Boone); Fort Wayne – Derrick Moore (29-28 over Fort Wayne Northrop); Noblesville – Jason Simmons (28-21 over Fishers); Southport – Brandon Winters (41-14 over Perry Meridian); Twin Lakes – Scott Mannering (57-14 over Delphi).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Lafayette Central Catholic has 18 consecutive wins.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger has a 17-game winning streak.

Fort Wayne Snider has won nine straight contests.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Wood Memorial has a 29-game losing streak, which includes eight straight forfeits.

North Central (Indianapolis) has dropped 24 straight games.

Clarksville has an 18-game losing streak.

Hammond Bishop Noll has lost 17 straight games.

Indianapolis Marshall has dropped 16 straights contests.

Hammond Clark and Prairie Heights have suffered 15 losses in a row.

Blackford and Martinsville have lost 14 consecutive games.

Terre Haute South has dropped 12 games in a row.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 30, Pioneer 20, Gibson Southern 15, North White 13, Woodlan 13, Eastbrook 12, Lafayette Central Catholic 12, North Harrison 12, West Washington 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 11.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Riverton Parke 28,* *Wood Memorial 26, North Central (Indianapolis) 21, South Bend Riley 20, Clarksville 16, Hammond Bishop Noll 15, Indianapolis Marshall 14, Centerville 13, Hammond Clark 13, Prairie Heights 13, Blackford 12, Martinsville 12, Terre Haute South 11. #-includes eight forfeits.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 64 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Penn has won 31 straight Northern Indiana Conference games.

East Central has won 28 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

New Palestine has won 21 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

Northeastern has captured 18 straight Tri-Eastern Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Riverton Parke has lost 40 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Washington has suffered 27 straight Big Eight Conference losses.

Park Tudor has dropped 25 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.

Marion has lost 23 North Central Conference games in a row.

Benton Central has lost 18 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

North Central (Indianapolis) has dropped 18 Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference games in a* *row.

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 400:Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 396.

CLOSING IN ON 200:Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 197.