The Indiana Football Digest's Insider - 2016 Sectional Finals

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Caleb Hamilton found the end zone five times as Eastern (Greene) captured its first sectional crown with a 34-32 win over defending champion West Washington.

NiShawn Jones ran for 127 yards and one score and caught a pass for another tally as New Haven claimed its first sectional title since 2013 with a 28-23 victory over defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Christian Schable threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns as Danville earned a sectional championship for the first time since 2002 with a 40-35 win over defending Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Carson Blair's nine-yard touchdown pass to Blake Martz with 0.8 seconds left helped Southwood rally for a 43-40 win over LaVille and earn its first sectional championship since 2002.

Caden Wilson stopped Merrillville quarterback Kameron Jackson short of the goal line on the game's final play as Crown Point held on for a 24-19 victory to claim its first sectional crown since 2011.

Chris Page's interception with 50 seconds left preserved Whiting's 17-14 win over Knox.

Jack DeGroot's two-yard scoring toss to Luke Pugh with 19.9 seconds left helped Winamac to a 21-14 win over Bremen.

Nick Ray rambled for 110 yards and two score, helping Hobart claim its first sectional title since 1997 with a 35-14 win at New Prairie.

Brad Rose has stepped down after three seasons at Martinsville. He compiled an 8-23 record, including a 1-9 mark this past season.

Adam Reese resigned after four seasons with Franklin Community. He finished with a 10-30 mark, including a 1-9 record in 2015.

Randy England's three year run at Frankton has come to an end. He was 10-20 overall and finished 5-5 this past fall.

South Bend Clay is looking for a new head coach after Craig Redman tendered his resignation following an 0-10 campaign in his only season with the Colonials. Redman and assistant coach David Pruitt were both put on paid administrative leave for the final two contests, but were then cleared and reinstated this past week.

After taking a leave of absence earlier this season, Brett St. Germain officially ended his seven-year run at Lake Central. He was 42-28, including a 4-6 mark this past fall.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Lafayette Central Catholic has 27 consecutive wins.

Fort Wayne Snider has won 17 straight contests.

HERE'S TO THE WINNERS

Here is the last time these teams started 12-0: Fort Wayne Snider (11-0-2012), Indianapolis Roncalli (1999), Lafayette Central Catholic (2015), Linton-Stockton (2013), New Haven (11-0-first time), NorthWood (1996), Penn (11-0-2014), Pioneer (2015).

SECTIONAL FINAL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Crown Point 24, Merrillville 19

Penn 42, LaPorte 21

Homestead 52, Warsaw 27

Carmel 23, Fishers 10

Ben Davis 47, Avon 40

Indianapolis Cathedral 20, Lawrence Central 17 OT

Warren Central 50, Southport 20

Center Grove 41, Columbus North 14

CLASS 5A

Mishawaka 18, Michigan City 7

Fort Wayne Snider 56, Goshen 16

Westfield 34, McCutcheon 7

Kokomo 48, Muncie Central 33

Zionsville 33, Plainfield 28

Columbus East 56, Whiteland 31

Bloomington South 45, Terre Haute North 14

Castle 42, Floyd Central 28

CLASS 4A

Lowell 42, Munster 14

Hobart 35, New Prairie 14

NorthWood 52, East Noble 24

New Haven 28, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 23

Indianapolis Roncalli 42, Greenwood 6

Delta 12, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 6

East Central 52, Seymour 8

Evansville Reitz 52, Evansville Harrison 7

CLASS 3A

Mishawaka Marian 49, Griffith 14

Garrett 29, Jimtown 26

Fort Wayne Concordia 45, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 22

West Lafayette 56, Twin Lakes 24

Danville 40, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 35

Lawrenceburg 47, Greensburg 20

Brownstown Central 50, Southridge 14

Evansville Memorial 63, Sullivan 35

CLASS 2A

Whiting 17, Knox 14

Winamac 21, Bremen 14

South Adams 29, Churubusco 27

Eastbrook 37, Elwood 0

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 26, Lapel 21

Milan 52, Triton Central 28

Monrovia 63, Mitchell 0

Evansville Mater Dei 56, South Spencer 20

CLASS 1A

Pioneer 47, North Judson 7

Lafayette Central Catholic 57, Attica 29

Southwood 43, LaVille 40

Adams Central 15, Monroe Central 12

Fountain Central 54, North Vermillion 8

Indianapolis Lutheran 48, Hagerstown 27

Eastern Greene 34, West Washington 32

Linton-Stockton 48, North Central (Farmersburg) 14

Prior to 2016, here is the last time these teams celebrated sectional titles.

CLASS 6A: Crown Point (2011), Penn (2015), Homestead (2015), Carmel (2015), Ben Davis (2014), Indianapolis Cathedral (2015), Warren Central (2015), Center Grove (2015).

CLASS 5A: Mishawaka (2015), Fort Wayne Snider (2015), Westfield (2015), Kokomo (2015), Zionsville (2015), Columbus East (2014), Bloomington South (2015), Castle (2015).

CLASS 4A: Lowell (2015), Hobart (1997), NorthWood (2011), New Haven (2013), Indianapolis Roncalli (2015), Delta (2015), East Central (2015), Evansville Reitz (2014).

CLASS 3A: Marian (2015), Garrett (2003), Fort Wayne Concordia (2013), West Lafayette (2015), Danville (2002), Lawrenceburg (2012), Brownstown Central (2015), Evansville Memorial (2011).

CLASS 2A: Whiting (2015), Winamac (2014), South Adams (2014), Eastbrook (2012), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2013), Milan (2011), Monrovia (2015), Evansville Mater Dei (2015).

CLASS 1A: Pioneer (2015), Lafayette Central Catholic (2015), Southwood (2002), Adams Central (2015), Fountain Central (2013), Indianapolis Lutheran (2015), Eastern Greene (none), Linton-Stockton (2015).

REGIONAL FINAL MATCHUPS

CLASS 6A

Crown Point (6-5) at Penn (11-0)

Carmel (7-4) at Homestead (9-2)

Ben Davis (8-3) at Indianapolis Cathedral (7-4)

Warren Central (10-1) at Center Grove (10-1)

CLASS 5A

Mishawaka (10-2) at Fort Wayne Snider (11-0)

Kokomo (8-2) at Westfield (9-2)

Columbus East (11-1) at Zionsville (6-5)

Bloomington South (10-1) at Castle (8-3)

CLASS 4A

Lowell (8-4) at Hobart (10-2)

New Haven (11-0) at NorthWood (12-0)

Delta (8-4) at Indianapolis Roncalli (12-0)

East Central (10-2) at Evansville Reitz (11-1)

CLASS 3A

Garrett (11-1) at Mishawaka Marian (11-1)

West Lafayette (10-2) at Fort Wayne Concordia (10-2)

Lawrenceburg (11-1) at Danville (10-2)

Evansville Memorial (9-3) at Brownstown Central (11-1)

CLASS 2A

Winamac (8-4) at Whiting (11-1)

South Adams (8-4) at Eastbrook (11-1)

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (8-4) at Milan (10-2)

Monrovia (8-4) at Evansville Mater Dei (8-4)

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Central Catholic (12-0) at Pioneer (12-0)

Adams Central (11-1) at Southwood (9-3)

Fountain Central (11-1) at Indianapolis Lutheran (9-3)

Linton-Stockton (12-0) at Eastern Greene (10-2)

Here is the last time these teams celebrated regional titles.

CLASS 6A: Crown Point (1988), Penn (2015), Homestead (1998), Carmel (2015), Ben Davis (2014), Indianapolis Cathedral (2014), Warren Central (2013), Center Grove (2015).

CLASS 5A: Mishawaka (2012), Fort Wayne Snider (2015), Westfield (2013), Kokomo (2015), Zionsville (2000), Columbus East (2014), Bloomington South (2014), Castle (2015).

CLASS 4A: Lowell (2009), Hobart (1996), NorthWood (2008), New Haven (2001), Indianapolis Roncalli (2015), Delta (2001), East Central (2015), Evansville Reitz (2010).

CLASS 3A: Marian (2015), Garrett (2003), Fort Wayne Concordia (2007), West Lafayette (2015), Danville (2000), Lawrenceburg (1985), Brownstown Central (2008), Evansville Memorial (2009).

CLASS 2A: Whiting (2015), Winamac (2013), South Adams (2014), Eastbrook (2004), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (2013), Milan (1996), Monrovia (2015), Evansville Mater Dei (2014).

CLASS 1A:Pioneer (2014), Lafayette Central Catholic (2015), Southwood (2002), Adams Central (2015), Fountain Central (2005), Indianapolis Lutheran (2014), Eastern Greene (none), Linton-Stockton (2015).

ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 124-23 (.844), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 119-24 (.832), Carmel – 115-32 (.782), Indianapolis Cathedral – 113-22 (.837), Penn – 112-32 (.778), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 106-32 (.768), Indianapolis Roncalli - 103-27 (.792), Fort Wayne Snider – 101-32 (.759), Jimtown – 100-31 (.763), Ben Davis - 99-24 (.805), Sheridan – 95-28 (.772), Hobart - 95-33 (.742), Evansville Mater Dei - 92-32 (.742), NorthWood - 90-33 (.732), Warren Central - 84-24 (.778).

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 28, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 25, Fort Wayne Snider 25, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 23, Penn 23, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 22, Jimtown 22, Indianapolis Cathedral 22, Indianapolis Ben Davis 21, Evansville Mater Dei 20, Hobart 20, Sheridan 19, Adams Central 19, Indianapolis Roncalli 19, NorthWood 18, Andrean 17, Lawrenceburg 17, Warren Central 17, East Central 17, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 14, Linton-Stockton 14, Jasper 13, Lowell 13, Zionsville 13, Heritage Hills 12, North Judson 12, Center Grove 12, Eastbrook 12, Bloomington South 12, Brownstown Central 12, West Lafayette 12, Merrillville 11, Tri-West 11, Columbus East 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, South Bend St. Joseph 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10.

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 19, Carmel 18, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 18, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 18, Indianapolis Cathedral 17, Penn 16, Hobart 15, Ben Davis 15, Fort Wayne Snider 15, Indianapolis Roncalli 14, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 13, Evansville Mater Dei 12, Jimtown 12, Center Grove 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 10, Adams Central 10, South Putnam 10, Bloomington South 9, Heritage Hills 9, Linton-Stockton 9, Tri-West 9, Warren Central 8, Bremen 8, Andrean 8, Columbus East 8, West Lafayette 8, Evansville Memorial 7, Franklin Central 7.

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 15, Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 14, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 11, Penn 11, Sheridan 10, Ben Davis 10, Carmel 10, Hobart 9, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 9, Warren Central 8, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Tri-West 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, NorthWood 5, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Bremen 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, South Bend St. Joseph 4, West Lafayette 4, Bloomington South 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, East Central 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Lowell 3, Southridge 3, Tipton 3, Zionsville 3, Center Grove 3.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS:Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 13, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Sheridan 9, Indianapolis Roncalli 8, Warren Central 8, Ben Davis 8, Carmel 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 4, Jimtown 4, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 4, Mishawaka Marian 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Center Grove 2, Columbus East 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Fort Wayne Snider 2, Goshen 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.