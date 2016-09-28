The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Volume 6

ON THE RUNAWAY(Top running performances)

Nick Wilson tallied 24 carries for 392 yards and six touchdowns for New Prairie in a 70-14 win over South Bend Riley. Wilson also tossed for 108 yards.

Kenny Kerrn accumulated 39 rushes for 320 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for the game-winning two-point conversion in Jimtown's 37-36 win over Concord.

Aryuan Cain-Veasey tallied 311 yards on the ground and three touchdowns for Michigan City in a 46-42 win over Lake Central.

J'Lyn Charlton and Tyreeon Hambright accounted for over 450 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in Fort Wayne Bishop Luers' 63-49 win over Fort Wayne Northrop. Charlton had 18 carries for 280 yards and five scores, while Hambright chipped in 16 rushes for 189 yards and three scores.

The trio of Jensen Frieden, John Schuler, and Jackson Beery combined for nearly 400 yards in Northfield's 70-6 win over Rochester. Frieden tallied 192 yards and two touchdowns, Schuler added 102 yards and one score, and Beery chipped in 86 yards and three tallies.

Elias Gates and Austin Lawrence tallied over 300 yards on the ground for Winchester in a 62-14 win over Union City. Gates ran 21 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns, and Lawrence chipped in nine carries for 107 yards and one score.

Quincy Trimble and Anthony Giles accumulated over 300 yards rushing for Lake Central against Michigan City. Trimble had 202 yards and two touchdowns, and Giles added 136 yards and two scores.

Ryan Hammond and Edwin Cisneros combined for more than 300 yards rushing in Whiteland's 42-17 win over Martinsville. Hammond had 13 carries for 176 yards and one score, while Cisneros ran 13 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Kennan Wheeler and Brevin Beard accumulated more than 300 yards rushing in Kokomo's 44-24 win over Anderson. Wheeler tallied 208 yards and one touchdown, while Beard ran for 108 yards and two scores.

Cade Campbell and Heisman Skeens combined for over 275 yards rushing in Mississinewa's 40-13 win over Madison-Grant. Campbell had 12 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown, and Skeens added eight touches for 126 yards and three scores.

Chris Juskiewicz returned from an appendicitis attack to rush for 259 yards and three scores in LaPorte's 46-35 win over Merrillville.

Damon Allen had 33 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns for South Decatur in a 48-26 loss to Park Tudor.

Avery Hall scampered 38 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns for Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter in a 25-14 win over Triton Central.

Sam Schoolveld ran 24 times for 240 yards and five touchdowns for Clinton Prairie in a 59-33 win over Tri-County.

DuRon Ford ran the ball 15 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns in New Palestine's 84-21 win over Greenfield-Central.

Anthony Malone had 23 runs for 227 yards and three touchdowns in Charlestown's 36-31 win over Salem.

Despite Hunter Reed's 45 carries for 219 yards and three touchdowns, Whitko fell from the unbeaten ranks with a 52-35 loss to Southwood.

Logan Harmeson tallied 18 runs for 218 yards and two scores in Attica's 23-21 loss to North Vermillion.

Mitchell Burton ran 21 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns in Columbus North's 59-13 win over Terre Haute North.

Nick Ray carried the ball 29 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Hobart's 18-12 win over Lowell.

Sammy Rowan ran 14 times for 214 yards and five touchdowns and returned an interception 64 yards for another tally in South Spencer's 65-47 win over Pike Central.

Carter McGinnis rambled for 213 yards and three scores and caught a pass for another tally in Guerin Catholic's 42-27 win over Greenwood.

Along with running for 211 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Knepley also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score in Western's 27-14 win over Lewis Cass.

Devin Denny carried the ball 26 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pass for another tally in Eastern Hancock's 41-8 win over North Decatur.

Teely Rhyne accumulated 34 carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns for Andrean in a 52-28 win over Highland.

Freshman Marquis Munoz ran 38 times for 208 yards and one score in Lafayette Jeff's 28-20 win over Marion.

Ahrod Lloyd had 18 runs for 206 yards and two scores for Park Tudor against South Decatur.

Eli Wallace rambled 25 times for 205 yards and five touchdowns for Lakeland in a 60-27 win over Central Noble.

Anthony Maceo had 26 carries for 203 yards and one score for Portage in a 22-13 win over Chesterton.

Jerome Halsell ran 20 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Carmel's 48-22 win over North Central (Indianapolis).

Joe Callahan accumulated 183 yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts for Sheridan in a 210 blanking of Tri-Central.

Kristian Pechac raced 17 times for 181 yards and five scores in Bloomington South's 49-24 win over Terre Haute South.

Brenden Mikesell ran 29 times for 175 yards and two scores in Zionsville's 48-41 loss to Hamilton Southeastern.

Evan Cardwell's 34 carries for 174 yards and one score was not enough for previously unbeaten Northwestern in a 27-13 loss to Tipton.

Brady Johnson tallied 172 yards on the ground and one score for Lewis Cass against Western.

Zander Horvath rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Mishawaka Marian in a 31-14 win over Bremen.

Mark Brownlee had 12 runs for 171 yards and four scores in Elkhart Memorial's 54-0 blanking of Indianapolis Shortridge.

Landon McPheeters ran 10 times for 167 yards and three scores in West Washington's 41-7 win over Tecumseh.

Cameron Smith carried the ball 25 times for 166 yards and two scores in Garrett's 42-19 win over West Noble.

Ja'Shawn Turner-Parks carried the ball 25 times for 164 yards and one score in Leo's 24-14 win over Bellmont.

Austin Bowling ran 30 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Lawrenceburg's 38-6 win over Batesville.

Garrett Horn scampered 10 times for 162 yards and three scores in Churubusco's 49-6 win over Fremont.

Bryant Fitzgerald ran 14 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns, helping Avon cruise to a 38-3 win over Fishers.

Christian McHenry rambled 16 times for 145 yards and two scores in Connersville's 43-6 win over Indianapolis Broad Ripple.

Christian Covington had 20 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns for defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider in a 54-25 win over Fort Wayne Wayne.

Andrew Mappes ran the ball 15 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Southport's 28-13 win over Franklin Central.

Ronald Sanders scampered 13 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns for Richmond in a 56-6 win over Logansport.

Dalton Smith had nine runs for 131 yards and two scores for defending Class 2A state champion Monrovia in a 42-28 loss to Beech Grove.

Jacob Jones rambled 10 times for 127 yards and five touchdowns for Speedway in a 38-6 win over Indianapolis Marshall.

Dustin Lindley and Vince Liggin both surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground in Hanover Central's 21-0 upset of Whiting. Lindley had 22 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Liggin added 17 runs for 101 yards.

Dalton Justice had 18 rushes for 119 yards and four touchdowns for Tri-County against Clinton Prairie.

Titus McCoy found the end zone twice for defending Class 6A state champion Center Grove in a 35-21 win over Lawrence Central.

Trey Filbrun ran for three scores and passed for another tally in Carroll's (Flora) 55-7 win over Frontier.

Collin Knecht accumulated three trips to the end zone in North Montgomery's 21-7 win over Crawfordsville.

Drew Schultz and Logan Macklin each went over the 100-yard rushing mark in Adams Central's 45-14 win over South Adams. Schultz ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, while Macklin added 109 yards and one score.

Jeff Eckrote and Trevor Linn both surpassed the 100-yard plateau on the ground in North Miami's 52-0 victory over Caston. Eckrote had 12 runs for 190 yards and one score, while Linn had eight carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Tias Stewart ran 11 times for 111 yards and three scores and also intercepted a pass for Evansville Central in a 49-28 win over Evansville Harrison.

Jack Lietzan found the end zone four times for Concord against Jimtown.

Vernon Daniels ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for a fourth tally in Mishawaka's 55-0 blanking of Elkhart Central.

PASSING THE TEST(Top passing performances.)

Trey Powell completed 17-of-25 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in Sullivan's 56-7 win over Greencastle.

Adam Mullett was 30-of-44 for a school-record 463 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score for Hamilton Southeastern against Zionsville.

Garrett Schoenle finished 23-of-40 for 458 yards and four scores for Fort Wayne Northrop against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Evan Stambaugh went 26-of-39 for 431 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for two scores in Lebanon's 56-48 loss to Tri-West.

Carson Blair completed 17-of-22 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score in Southwood's win over Whitko.

John Lux tallied over 400 yards of offense in Shelbyville's 35-21 win over Yorktown. Lux was 23-of-40 passing for 309 yards and three touchdowns and ran 17 times for 110 yards and one score.

Jake Hill was 18-of-23 for 378 yards and five scores for Tri-West against Lebanon.

Josh Major racked up more 350 total yards in Columbus East's 49-14 win over Floyd Central. Major was 7-of-8 for 222 yards and one score and ran 11 times for 142 yards and one score.

Zach Summeier went 15-of-22 for 354 yards and five touchdowns in Warren Central's 66-14 win over Indianapolis Pike at Victory Field.

Michael Jensen was 14-of-22 for 341 yards and four touchdowns in Warsaw's 43-14 win over Goshen.

Dionte Collins-Jones tossed for 316 yards and three scores for Fort Wayne Wayne against Fort Wayne Snider.

Collin Stroup completed 18-of-28 attempts for 304 yards and two touchdowns to Cayde Selke for Clinton Prairie against Tri-County.

Grant Borsch threw for 301 yards and one score, but it was not enough for John Glenn in a 31-16 loss to South Bend Washington.

Hunter Johnson accumulated 300 total yards in Brownsburg's 29-28 overtime win over Westfield. Johnson tossed for 196 yards and three scores and ran for 104 yards and one tally.

Weston Windell accounted for almost 300 yards of offense in Delphi's 24-14 win over North White. Windell passed for 187 yards and three scores and ran the ball 17 times for 102 yards.

Reid Mahan tossed for 297 yards and four scores for Evansville Reitz in a 43-12 win over Evansville Memorial.

Zac Montgomery was 14-of-16 for 292 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score as Mount Vernon (Fortville) posted a 20-9 win over Pendleton Heights.

Kellen Woods threw for 292 yards and two scores and ran for a third tally for Tipton against Northwestern.

Avery Denhart completed 18-of-25 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns in defending Class 1A state champion Lafayette Central Catholic's 48-0 blanking of Twin Lakes.

Quincy Keller went 23-of-32 for 285 yards and four scores in Indianapolis Cathedral's 40-16 win over Rhea County (Tennessee).

Kurtis Wilderman was 25-of-30 for 285 yards and two touchdowns for Evansville Mater Dei in a 44-42 win over Castle.

Peter Morrison completed 17-of-21 throws for 283 yards and one touchdown and also ran for one score in Fort Wayne Concordia's 28-21 win over defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Dayne Keller went 18-of-25 for 282 yards and five touchdowns for Castle against Evansville Mater Dei.

Blaine Beck finished 11-of-15 for 279 yards and five touchdowns in Milan's 72-0 win over Edinburgh.

Keshawn Moore threw for 268 yards and two scores in New Haven's 46-0 blanking of Columbia City.

Gavin Yeskie completed 16-of-19 throws for 268 yards and two touchdowns in Bloomington South's win over Terre Haute South.

Peyton Stout tossed for 258 yards and three touchdowns in DeKalb's 33-7 win over Huntington North.

Michael McCullough threw for 256 yards and three scores and ran for another tally as Michigan City rallied past Lake Central.

Devonte Jones racked up almost 250 yards of total offense in East Chicago Central's 40-0 blanking of Hammond Morton. Jones threw for 122 yards and one score and ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

David Felton returned from a hip injury to complete 13-of-28 passes for 249 yards and three scores and run 20 times for 142 yards in Evansville Harrison's loss to Evansville Central.

Andrew Broecker was 21-of-36 for 248 yards and four scores for Zionsville against Hamilton Southeastern.

Nick Barrett tossed for 237 yards and one score for Terre Haute North against Columbus North.

Andrew McCormick completed 13-of-15 passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns in East Noble's 64-7 triumph over Norwell.

Cameron Misner was 12-of-22 for 233 yards and one score for Avon against Fishers.

Cameron Wright threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Merrillville against LaPorte.

Conner Dove completed 8-of-10 throws for 223 yards and four touchdowns in Eastside's 50-20 win over Prairie Heights.

Joe Cheesebourough tossed for 219 yards and five touchdowns for Park Tudor against South Decatur.

Blake Podschlne went 10-of-20 for 218 yards and two scores and ran for a third tally in Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's loss to Fort Wayne Concordia.

Maleek Hardiman threw for 216 yards and one score and ran for 54 yards and two more tallies for Princeton in a 35-28 loss to Jasper.

Norman Knapke tossed for 215 yards and one score for Fort Wayne Bishop Luers against Fort Wayne Northrop.

In just one-half of action, Mikey Kidwell was 18-of-21 for 214 yards and four touchdowns for West Lafayette in a 62-0 blanking of Benton Central.

Jonathan Collier passed for 214 yards and two scores for Martinsville against Whiteland.

Braden Whitaker completed 12-of-21 for 214 yards and two touchdowns in Springs Valley's 49-7 win over Crawford County.

Alston Bane was 12-of-18 for 213 yards and two touchdowns for Richmond against Logansport.

Luke Keller completed 10-of-15 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in Guerin Catholic's win over Greenwood.

Donyell Marshall tossed for 202 yards and two scores in in Lawrence Central's loss to Center Grove.

Taylor Voris threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, leading Indian Creek to a 56-13 win over Edgewood.

Matthew Wilkerson was 17-of-23 for 200 yards and two touchdowns for Lafayette Jeff against Marion.

Anthony Burgess passed for 199 yards and four touchdowns in South Bend Adams' 40-14 win over South Bend Clay.

Ricky Davila threw for 197 yards and two scores for South Bend Riley against New Prairie.

Brogan Miller tossed for 186 yards and two touchdowns for Yorktown against Shelbyville.

Andy Sweet completed 11-of-20 passes for 185 yards and two scores for Westfield against Brownsburg.

Christian Schabel threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Danville's 30-28 win over Southmont.

Jake Leffew was 19-of-27 for 176 yards and two touchdowns in Valparaiso's 21-7 win over Crown Point.

Brady Johnson tossed for 172 yards and one score for Western against Lewis Cass.

Tyrese Belcher finished 11-of-19 for 171 yards and three scores for South Bend Washington against John Glenn.

Chase Andries went 12-of-17 for 168 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third tally in Beech Grove's win over Monrovia.

Reid Strobl finished 10-of-17 for 167 yards and one score for Lawrenceburg against Batesville.

In addition to completing 10-of-16 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown, Bryce Jefferson also ran for a score in Decatur Central's 48-7 win over Plainfield at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Along with throwing for 165 yards, Jacob Ahlbrand also accounted for the game-winning two-yard touchdowns run in Jasper's win over Princeton.

Brendan Lawler was 9-of-12 for 164 yards and two touchdowns for Charlestown against Salem.

Matt Box tossed for 162 yards and two scores for Bremen against Mishawaka Marian.

T.J. Clomer threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns passes to D'Andre Miles in Perry Meridian's 33-2 win over Bloomington North.

Jarett Lewis tossed for 160 yards and three scores for Eastern Hancock against North Decatur.

Peyton Estes finished 9-of-10 for 160 yards and two scores for Heritage Christian in a 56-6 win over Bowman Academy.

Jake McDonald completed 8-of-17 attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns for Carmel against North Central (Indianapolis).

Gunnar Large threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for New Palestine against Greenfield-Central.

Mac Ayress tossed for 156 yards and two touchdowns for Indianapolis Scecina in a 20-13 win over Indianapolis Lutheran.

Bryce Tomasi passed for 152 yards and two scores in Mishawaka Marian's win over Bremen

Ian Miller finished 13-of-14 for 142 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score for Carroll (Fort Wayne) in a 62-28 win over Fort Wayne South.

Keyshawn McGill caught seven passes for 136 yards and two scores for Michigan City against Lake Central.

In addition to completing 5-of-7 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns, Tyler Meurer also ran for a score and returned a punt 70 yards for another tally as Linton-Stockton used a 35-point first quarter on its way to a 68-7 win over North Daviess.

Brennon Harper went 6-of-7 for 132 yards and three scores for Evansville Central against Evansville Harrison.

Josh Landers completed 6-of-9 attempts for 115 yards and four touchdowns in Silver Creek's 68-6 win over Clarksville.

Jaylen Gilbert was 4-of-5 for 103 yards and three touchdowns in Rensselaer Central's 48-6 win over Hammond Clark.

CATCHING ON FAST(Top receiving performances.)

Judd Grubbs, Peyton Hendershot, and Casey Coll combined for almost 400 yards for Tri-West against Lebanon. Grubbs caught seven passes for 147 yards and one score, Hendershot added six receptions for 52 yards and three touchdowns, and Coll had five catches for 179 yards and one score.

Peyton Trexler and Blake Martz accounted for 360 total receiving yards and two touchdowns apiece for Southwood against Whitko. Trexler tallied eight catches for 223 yards, while Martz added five receptions for 137 yards.

Max Brooks and Matt Klink combined for 19 catches for more than 300 yards in Hamilton Southeastern's win over Zionsville. Brooks had 10 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Klink added nine catches for 175 yards and one score.

Dakota Caton and Zane Conner accumulated nearly 300 receiving yards for Sullivan against Greencastle. Caton had six catches for 150 yards and five scores, while Conner added two receptions for 144 yards and two scores.

Zack Dafoe and Ryan Poole teamed up for 15 receptions, good for almost 300, for Lebanon against Tri-West. Dafoe hauled in 10 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while Poole chipped in five catches for 144 yards and two scores.

Tommy Fossett caught 10 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown for Zionsville against Hamilton Southeastern.

Brent Brimmage had four catches for 179 yards and four touchdowns in Park Tudor's win over South Decatur.

Damon Lux hauled in 10 receptions for 172 yards and one score for Shelbyville against Yorktown.

Thomas Stanley caught eight passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Richmond's win over Logansport.

Daveon Bell hauled in 12 receptions for 167 yards and two scores for Lawrence Central against Center Grove.

Jeremy David had four catches for 165 yards and one touchdown for Warsaw against Goshen.

Alex Barnett caught five passes for 156 yards and two scores in Mount Vernon's (Fortville) win over Pendleton Heights.

David Bell had four catches for 156 yards and four scores for Warren Central against Indianapolis Pike.

Billy Harness hauled in 10 receptions for 139 yards for John Glenn against South Bend Washington.

Aaron Dean rallied three catches for 138 yards and two scores for Eastside against Prairie Heights.

Jameson Bisacky caught seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in Valparaiso's win over Crown Point.

Luke Sanders had eight catches for 126 yards and four scores for Indianapolis Cathedral against Rhea County.

Eli Tumey hauled in six passes for 124 yards for Martinsville against Whiteland.

Ben Stevens caught three passes for 123 yards and one score for Danville against Southmont.

Ben Tharp had seven receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown for Lafayette Central Catholic against Twin Lakes.

Mitch Wurtsmith caught five throws for 117 yards and two scores for Charlestown against Salem.

D'Andre Smart had three touchdown catches for Warsaw against Goshen.

SHOW STOPPERS(Top performances on defense and special teams.)

In addition to catching three touchdown passes, Matt Kominkiewicz also returned a punt 63 yards for a score in Penn's win over South Bend Saint Joseph.

Tanner Webster recorded 19 tackles for North Montgomery against Crawfordsville.

Spencer Maxwell racked up 15 tackles for Eastern Hancock against North Decatur.

Caden Watson and Sam Krutz tallied 14 tackles apiece for Crown Point against Valparaiso.

Pete Werner came up with 13 tackles for Indianapolis Cathedral against Rhea County.

C.J. Faublon racked up 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in New Palestine's win over Greenfield Central.

Hank Grenda recorded 12 tackles for Westfield against Brownsburg.

Carson Gill's two-point conversion run in overtime was the difference in Brownsburg's win over Westfield.

Kegan Shiflett converted a trio of 28-yard field goals for John Glenn against South Bend Washington.

Adam Kincaid had two fumble recoveries for touchdowns in New Palestine's win over Greenfield-Central.

Russ Yeast racked up 203 all-purpose yards, including 113 yards in returns, for Center Grove against Lawrence Central.

Tor-Jon and Evans and Tre'Jon Evans had two interceptions each for Evansville Central against Evansville Harrison.

Luke Kaiser and Tyler Triplett both had two interceptions in New Albany's 56-20 win over Madison. Kaiser also blocked two punts and an extra-point, while Triplett also ran for a score.

Nick Tillman returned interceptions of 36 and 31 yards for scores in East Central's 57-0 blanking of South Dearborn.

In addition to running for three touchdowns, Gavin Gysin also returned an interception for a score in Peru's 41-19 win over Wabash.

Austin France came up with a pair of interceptions for Fort Wayne Snider against Fort Wayne Wayne.

Aaron Lovell's 36-yard field goal with two seconds left helped Evansville Mater Dei get past Castle.

Chase Crowder's 29-yard field goal lifted North Vermillion past Attica.