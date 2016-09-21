The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Volume 5

ON THE RUNAWAY(Top performances from running backs)

Dalton Smith, Gabe Milton, and Garrison Lee combined for more than 500 yards on the ground and six touchdowns in defending Class 2A state champion Monrovia's 56-19 win over Speedway. Smith ran 1o times for 184 yards and three scores, Milton added 10 runs for 179 yards and one tally, and Lee chipped in 18 carries for 140 yards and two scores.

Garrett Elder carried the ball 10 times for 360 yards and four touchdowns and also booted four extra-points in Whitko's 44-20 win over Tippecanoe Valley.

Jake Callahan ran 45 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns in Sheridan's 40-14 win over Eastern (Greentown).

Xavier Cleaves scampered 38 times for 292 yards and two scores in Muncie Central's 37-6 win over Indianapolis Tech.

Troy Bolds tallied 24 carries for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Culver Community's 40-26 win over Triton.

Evan Cardwell had 41 carries for 259 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another tally in Northwestern's 35-20 win over Hamilton Heights.

Sage Hood carried the ball 28 times for 246 yards and a school-record six touchdowns for West Lafayette in a 48-16 win over Rensselaer Central.

Jensen Frieden ran for 245 yards and two touchdowns in Northfield's 27-7 win over Manchester.

DuRon Ford rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns for New Palestine in a 63-9 win over Pendleton Heights.

Aryuan Cain-Veasey carried the ball 28 times for 223 yards and four touchdowns as Michigan City downed Merrillville, 42-35, for its first win in the series since 2000.

Justin Harrell tallied 32 carries for 209 yards and one score for North Newton in a 20-0 win over Wheeler.

Tucker Schank ran 24 times for 202 yards and a touchdown for Southridge in a 38-17 win over South Spencer.

Jarret McCalister carried the ball three times for 200 yards and three scores in West Vigo's 59-0 blanking of North Daviess.

Jaylen Washington had 14 rushes for 186 yards and two touchdowns for Lebanon in a 76-39 win over Frankfort.

Keenan Wheeler carried the ball 21 times for 186 yards and two scores in Kokomo's 25-19 win over Lafayette Jeff.

Trevor Espravnik ran 21 times for 184 yards and two scores in Lowell's 41-14 win over Highland.

Al McKeller raced for 182 yards and three touchdowns, helping Lawrence North to a 27-20 win over Carmel.

Alex Maxwell had 19 rushes for 182 yards and four scores in East Central's 35-14 win over Batesville.

Jeff Stoll ran 31 times for 175 yards in Goshen's 28-25 win at Concord.

Landon McPheeters scampered 12 times for 167 yards and two scores in West Washington's 34-0 win over Paoli.

Freshman Tor'Jon Evans had 28 attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown in Evansville Central's 38-26 win over Castle.

Brenden Mikesell ran 23 times for 149 yards and one touchdown and also threw a pass for a score in Zionsville's 45-24 loss to Noblesville.

Gabe Coleman raced for 162 yards and two touchdowns for defending Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in a 45-6 win over Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

Gavin Bane ran nine times for 161 yards and two scores in Brownstown Central's 35-9 win over North Harrison.

Noah King tallied 30 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown in Oak Hill's 28-12 win over Elwood.

Alex Simpson had 30 rushes for 157 yards in Perry Central's 14-6 win over Tecumseh.

James Cosgrove had 24 rushes for 156 yards in Danville's 23-0 blanking of North Montgomery.

Ryan Ewing rushed 23 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Jasper's 45-42 double-overtime win over Vincennes Lincoln.

Zander Horvath recorded 18 rushes for 149 yards and one score and caught a pass for another tally in Mishawaka Marian's 30-7 decision over Jimtown.

Jackson Sweeney ran 23 times for 145 times in Hamilton Southeastern's 21-20 win over Westfield.

Brennan Long's 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns helped LaPorte to a 35-17 win over Lake Central.

Ethan Kertai had six rushes for 140 yards and two scores and returned a kickoff 83 yards for another tally in LaVille's 54-8 win over Caston.

Keezan Jarrard ran 22 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns for Eastside in a 38-16 win over Garrett.

Tavian Gadia carried the ball 21 times for 136 yards and two scores in Plainfield's 28-0 blanking of Greenwood.

Teely Rjyme romped 23 times for 133 yards and three scores in Andrean's 55-28 win over Hobart.

Bryce Bennington ran 11 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Twin Lakes in a 54-27 win over Benton Central.

Tristen Tonte had 25 carries for 130 yards in Warren Central's 35-34 win over Indianapolis Ben Davis.

Andrew Miller led a balanced attack with 11 rushes for 130 yards and one score in McCutcheon's 62-0 blanking of Logansport.

Ryan Hartmann rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns in Northeastern's 42-6 win over Tri.

Nick Ray ran for 129 yards and four scores for Hobart against Andrean.

Tyler Effinger scampered for 127 yards and caught two passes for touchdowns in Evansville Mater Dei's 38-20 win over Evansville North.

Drew Schultz had 23 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns for Adams Central in a 35-6 win over Heritage.

Nate Froelich ran 25 times for 123 yards and one score in Westfield's loss to Hamilton Southeastern.

Sam Schoonveld had 37 runs for 121 yards and one score and also threw a touchdown pass in Clinton Prairie's 34-21 loss to Carroll (Flora).

Dawson Dahnke ran 20 times for 119 yards and one touchdown and caught a pass for another tally as Harrison (West Lafayette) downed Anderson, 35-13.

Devonair Kelsaw scampered 20 times for 115 yards and three scores in Fort Wayne Wayne's 40-18 win over Fort Wayne South.

Dominick DeBroka rambled 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown for Concord against Goshen.

Tyreeon Hambright and J'Lyn Charlton both ran for more than 100 yards in Fort Wayne Bishop Luers' 49-28 win over Fort Wayne North. Hambright had eight carries for 130 yards and one score, while Charlton had 11 rushes for 112 yards and four touchdowns.

Zach Jones rambled 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Valparaiso's 34-13 win over Chesterton.

Russ Yeast had 11 carries for 110 yards and two scores for defending Class 6A state Center Grove in a 51-14 win over North Central (Indianapolis).

Joey Person rushed for 103 yards for Ben Davis against Warren Central.

Trevon McCarter racked up more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in Woodlan's 57-7 win over Southern Wells. McCarter had six carries for 134 yards and four touchdowns and caught six passes for 117 yards and one score.

Noah Dubree found the end zone three times for Frankfort against Lebanon.

Colt May ran for a pair of touchdowns as Floyd Central limited Jeffersonville to 29 total plays in a 35-7 victory.

Anthony Maceo's 17-yard touchdown scamper on the final play of the third quarter vaulted Portage to a 7-3 win over Crown Point.

Davion Early crossed the goal line four times for Merrillville against Michigan City.

PASSING THE TEST(Top quarterback performances.)

John Lux went 21-of-35 for 481 yards and four touchdowns in Shelbyville's 52-31 win over Greenfield-Central. Lux also ran for a pair of scores.

Avery Denhart completed 17-of-23 attempts for 412 yards and five touchdowns for defending Class 1A state champion Lafayette Central Catholic in a 52-13 win over Eastern Greene.

Colten Rosnett accumulated almost 400 yards of total offense in Rockville's 57-9 win over Turkey Run. Rosnett was 11-of-14 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns and ran seven times for 135 yards and one score.

Logan Harmeson threw and ran for over 200 yards in Attica's 34-31 loss to Fountain Central. Harmeson had 205 yards through the air and one score and rushed 20 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Cameron Wright was 25-of-42 for 392 yards and one score for Merrillville against Michigan City.

Trey Powell completed 20-of-24 tosses for 364 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in Sullivan's 70-6 win over South Vermillion.

Grant Borsch had 358 yards passing with three touchdowns, two going to Billy Harness, in John Glenn's 34-21 loss to Knox.

Eddie Schott was 21-of-41 for 334 yards and two touchdowns for Southport in a 49-35 loss to Bloomington South.

Isaac Sellers threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth score as Gibson Southern trounced Princeton, 36-6.

Carson Blair completed 15-of-20 327 yards and five touchdowns and ran 10 times for 73 yards and two scores in Southwood's 54-29 win over Wabash.

Trey Bilinski tossed for 315 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score in NorthWood's 53-30 win at Wawasee.

Keshawn Moore passed for 312 yards and five touchdowns in New Haven's 60-6 victory over Norwell.

Evan Stambaugh completed 19-of-22 passes for 308 yards and seven touchdowns for Lebanon against Frankfort.

Zach Summeier was 21-of-33 for 308 yards and four scores for Warren Central against Ben Davis.

Bryce Jefferson went 16-of-22 for 305 yards and five touchdowns in Decatur Central's 66-21 win over Mooresville. Jefferson also connected with Jaylen Adkins for a school-record 98-yard scoring strike.

Mikey Kidwell finished 20-of-30 for 300 yards and one touchdown for West Lafayette against Rensselaer.

Andrew McCormick recorded more than 300 yards of offense in East Noble's 41-21 win over Leo. McCormick was 15-of-24 for 249 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 81 yards and one score.

Colten McCracken tallied more than 300 yards of offense for Frontier in a 44-6 victory over Traders Point Cristian. McCracken tossed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 133 yards and three scores.

Wayde Bentley accounted for over 300 total yards in Fountain Central's win over Attica. Bentley tossed for 98 yards and two touchdowns and ran 27 times for 253 yards and two scores.

Tony Carmola threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, but it was not enough for South Bend Saint Joseph in a 38-28 loss at Elkhart Central.

Chase Andries was 14-of-23 for 296 yards and five touchdowns for Beech Grove in its 47-33 win over Indianapolis Howe. Andries also carried the ball eight times for 102 yards and one score.

Hayden Jones went 11-of-21 for 281 yards and one score for Fort Wayne North against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Quincy Keller threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in Indianapolis Cathedral's 34-29 loss to Cincinnati St. Xavier.

Jake Hill tossed for 266 yards and two touchdowns to Casey Coll in Tri-West's 21-17 win over Western Boone. Hill's 42-yard strike to Coll with 1:30 left in regulation proved to be the game-winner.

Peter Morrison went 14-of-27 for 265 yards and six touchdowns in Fort Wayne Concordia's 56-22 win over Fort Wayne Northrop.

Justin Dukes completed 12-of-18 attempts for 262 yards and three scores for Woodlan against Southern Wells.

Gavin Yeskie was 17-of-27 for 254 yards and three touchdowns for Bloomington South against Southport.

Michael Jensen tossed for 252 yards and three touchdowns in Warsaw's 34-2 win at Northridge.

Blake Podschlne passed for 249 yards and two scores for defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in a 36-21 loss to Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Josh Feltz completed 16-of-29 attempts for 240 yards and three scores, two of them going to Riley White, for Hamilton Heights against Northwestern.

Donyell Meredith was 22-of-36 for 236 yards and three touchdowns for Lawrence Central in a 52-33 victory against Indianapolis Pike.

Ross Kirkton tallied 235 yards passing and four touchdowns for Elkhart Central against Saint Joseph.

Blake Snouffer completed 12-of-17 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in Columbia City's 40-14 win over DeKalb. Snouffer also ran 15 times for 78 yards and three scores.

Kurtis Wilderman had 229 yards through the air and four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score for Evansville Mater Dei against Evansville North.

Grant Oexmann was 15-of-23 for 229 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Caden Kotter, for Vincennes Lincoln against Jasper.

Dayne Keller completed 16-of-33 for 218 yards and one score for Castle against Evansville Central.

Conner Dove was 16-of-18 for 212 yards and two touchdowns for Eastside against Garrett.

Collin Stroup tossed for 207 yards and one score for Clinton Prairie against Carroll (Flora).

Holton Hill completed 11-of-17 passes for 203 yards and one score in Jay County's 37-18 win over Bluffton.

Gunnar Large tallied more than 200 total yards for New Palestine against Pendleton Heights. Large threw for 110 yards and ran for 124 yards and two scores.

Keenan Orr accumulated over 200 yards of offense in Clinton Central's 54-0 victory over Taylor. Orr was 4-of-6 through the air for 111 yards and two touchdowns and ran seven times for 115 yards and two scores.

Patrick Reardon went 13-of-14 for 198 yards and three touchdowns in Andrean's win over Hobart.

Jack Kellams was 12-of-13 for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Center Grove against North Central (Indianapolis).

Jiya Wright tossed for 197 yards and one score for Homestead against Fort Wayne Snider.

Dennis Johnson threw for 197 yards and two scores for Fort Wayne South against Fort Wayne.

Michael Lindauer went 13-of-20 for 191 yards and four touchdowns in Evansville Memorial's 52-13 win over Evansville Bosse.

Adam Mullett had 189 yards passing and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard strike to Max Brooks with 34 seconds left, for Hamilton Southeastern against Westfield.

Kyle Dunham was 11-of-17 for 189 yards and two scores for DeKalb against Columbia City.

Reid Mahan threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Evansville Reitz's 23-6 win over Evansville Harrison.

Trey Filbrun had 185 yards through the air and two touchdowns and also ran for a score for Carroll (Flora) against Clinton Prairie.

Chance Reddy tossed for 176 yards and three scores in Angola's 56-14 win over Lakeland.

Tyler Smith recorded more than 175 yards of offense for Wawasee against NorthWood. Smith threw for 87 yards and one touchdown and ran for 98 yards and two scores.

Jake McDonald tossed for 157 yards and one score for Carmel against Lawrence North.

Jackson Vanderwielen went 13-of-26 for 172 yards and three scores for Harrison (West Lafayette) against Anderson.

Clemson recruit Hunter Smith threw for 170 yards and two scores, helping Brownsburg to a 14-10 win over Fishers.

Trenton Hatfield was 12-of-16 for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Muncie Central's win over Indianapolis Tech. Hatfield also ran 10 times for 74 yards and one score.

Nate Williams passed for 163 yards and one score for Elkhart Memorial in a 19-17 loss to Plymouth.

Reese Taylor tossed for 160 yards and ran for a touchdown Jack Gilliam threw for 154 yards for Western Boone against Tri-West.

Andy Sweet threw for 152 yards and one score for Westfield against Hamilton Southeastern.

Ryan Barnes was 16-of-22 for 141 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score for Noblesville against Zionsville.

T. D'Andre Stone threw for 139 yards and two scores and rushed six times for 95 yards in Marion's 53-21 win over Richmond.

Charlie Collins completed 12-of-20 passes for 130 yards and two scores and ran for another tally in Goshen's win over Concord.

Christian Schabel had 129 yards passing and two scores for Danville against North Montgomery.

Trey Richmond tossed for 126 yards and one touchdown and ran for another tally in Northwestern's win over Hamilton Heights.

Blake Bennington went 7-of-8 for 102 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score in Twin Lakes' win over Benton Central.

Jack Kiser accounted for five touchdowns (two passing and three rushing) in Pioneer's 68-0 blanking of West Central.

Derek O'Connor had three touchdown passes for Indianapolis Roncalli in a 31-6 win over Indianapolis Scecina.

Adam Steinke tossed three touchdown passes in LaVille's win over Caston.

Kyle Wade hooked up with Steven Edwards for a pair of scores in Kokomo's win over Lafayette Jeff.

CATCHING ON FAST(Top receiver performances.)

Jaleal Ramsey caught eight passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns for Shelbyville against Greenfield-Central.

Jordan Turpin had seven catches for 204 yards and four scores for Lafayette Central Catholic against Eastern Greene.

Damion Lux hauled in 11 receptions for 203 yards and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in Shelbyville's win over Greenfield-Central.

Dakota Caton caught 10 passes for 199 yards and one score for Sullivan against South Vermillion.

Matt Marley had 11 catches for 182 yards and one score for West Lafayette against Rensselaer.

Wes Obermeier caught five passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Gibson Southern against Princeton.

Justice Demers and Blake Evans both accounted for more than 150 receiving yards for Southport against Bloomington South. Demers had 10 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown and Evans added 13 receptions for 157 yards and two scores.

J.T. Webb caught 10 passes for 142 yards and three scores in Elkhart Central's win over Saint Joseph.

Bronson Yoder had six catches for 140 yards and one score for NorthWood against Wawasee.

Chris Bomba had eight receptions for 139 yards and two scores for Bloomington South against Southport.

Trevor Boyce tallied eight catches for 138 yards and one score for DeKalb against Columbia City.

Mark Mallers had six catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Fort Wayne Concordia against Fort Wayne Northrop.

Grant Raber caught eight passes for 127 yards for Homestead against Fort Wayne Snider.

Trevor Weiss grabbed 10 passes for 126 yards in John Glenn's loss to Knox.

Darrick Jones tallied four receptions for 125 yards and two scores for Marion against Richmond.

Jeremy David hauled in five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown for Warsaw against Northridge.

Tom Steele had five catches for 123 yards for Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger against Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Dylan Allen caught four passes for 116 yards and two scores for Beech Grove against Indianapolis Howe.

Ryan Poole hauled in six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Lebanon against Frankfort.

Donald Guerrant caught five passes for 112 yards and one score in Woodlan's win over Southern Wells.

Daveon Bell had 11 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a punt 61 yards for a score for Lawrence Central against Indianapolis Pike.

Luke Sanders and Daijon Collins both surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark for Indianapolis Cathedral against Cincinnati St. Xavier. Sanders had six catches for 113 yards and Collins tallied 13 receptions for 104 yards and two scores.

Dean Tate and David Bell both had over 100 receiving yards for Warren Central against Ben Davis. Tate caught five passes for 106 yards and one touchdown and Bell added seven receptions for 103 yards and three scores.

Blake Martz and Peyton Trexler each had more than 100 yards receiving in Southwood's win over Wabash. Martz had four catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns, while Trexler added six receptions for 130 yards and two scores.

Nishawn Jones and James Gardner had two touchdown receptions apiece for New Haven against Norwell.

Clayton Barber had three touchdowns receptions for Lebanon against Frankfort.

Joel McCurdy not only caught two passes for scores, but also ran for two touchdowns for Angola against Lakeland.

SHOW STOPPERS(Top performances on defense and special teams.)

Corbin Kaiser's 18-yard field goal in the second overtime helped Jasper get past Vincennes Lincoln.

In addition to converting four extra-points, Patrick Snyder also nailed a 44-yard field goal for Indianapolis Roncalli against Indianapolis Scencia.

Along with catching a 54-yard touchdown pass, Jaylan Scott also returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score in Munster's 20-7 win over Hammond Morton.

Paul Moala's 52-yard punt return for a score pushed Penn on its way to a 28-7 win over South Bend Adams.

Mac Hippenhammer's 50-yard punt return for a score helped defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider to a 23-17 win over Homestead.

Rashad Briggs came up with three interceptions, including a 42-yard return for a score, in Mishawaka Marian's win over Jimtown.

Tyler Melser's extra-point with 34 seconds left lifted Hamilton Southeastern past Westfield.

Kane Gable recorded 19 tackles for Manchester against Northfield.

Aaron Williamowski tallied 17 tackles for Saint Joseph against Elkhart Central.

Bennie Williams racked up 13.5 tackles for Vincennes Lincoln against Jasper.

Hank Grenda recorded 13 tackles for Westfield against Hamilton Southeastern.

Pete Werner finished with 13 tackles in Indianapolis Cathedral's loss to Cincinnati St. Xavier.

Bobby Lee came up with 11 tackles for Valparaiso against Chesterton.

Noah Pesak tallied 11 tackles as Plymouth rallied past Elkhart Memorial.

Caden Wilson recorded 10 tackles for Crown Point against Portage.

Joey Emenhiser converted 10 extra-points, a 34-yard field goal, and ran five yards for a score in Churubusco's 73-0 blanking of Prairie Heights.

In addition to coming up with an interception, Dylan White also ran for 92 yards and two scores in Whiting's 24-0 blanking of Lake Station.