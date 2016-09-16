The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Volume 4

ON THE RUNAWAY(Top performances from running backs)

Logan Storie ran 26 times for 408 yards and four touchdowns for East Central in a 44-24 win over Franklin County.

Antonyo Gaddie and Anthony Malone combined for 300 yards for Charlestown in a 48-14 win over North Harrison. Gaddie ran seven times for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Malone added seven touches for 149 yards and two scores.

Kaden Williams scampered for 240 yards and four touchdowns for Providence in its 55-6 win over McCreary (Kentucky).

Clayton Cowan had 21 runs for 236 yards in Hamilton Heights' 20-14 win over Tipton.

Xavier Cleaves rambled 31 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns for Muncie Central in its 50-27 win over Richmond.

Cameron Smith scampered 23 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns in Garrett's 50-21 victory over Lakeland.

Tyrell Phelps ran 18 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns in Marion's 41-19 win over Anderson.

Darquan Richardson carried the ball 34 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns for New Albany in a 35-21 win over Bedford North Lawrence.

Shawn Coane had 23 rushes for 214 yards and one touchdown and threw for 46 yards and another tally in Evansville North's 30-24 loss to Evansville Harrison.

Casey Lawrence 211 yards on the ground and two scores were not enough for Fort Wayne Northrop in a 62-36 loss to Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Preston Phillips ran 12 times for 209 yards and three scores in Whiteland's 51-21 victory over Franklin.

NiShawn Jones had 13 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 28 yards and two scores in New Haven's 48-9 win over Leo.

Garrett Elder rushed six times for 198 yards and four touchdowns for Whitko in a 57-10 win over Rochester.

Carson Gill rushed for 195 yards on 32 carries for Brownsburg in a 30-22 win over Avon.

Russ Yeast ran 24 times for 193 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, in defending Class 6A state champion Center Grove's 20-7 win over Indianapolis Ben Davis.

Evan Cardwell carried the ball 37 times for 193 yards and five touchdowns in Northwestern's 34-14 win over Lewis Cass.

Skylar Gary scampered 17 times for 193 yards and one score for Greenfield-Central in a 31-18 win over Pendleton Heights.

Will McGarvey raced for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in Warsaw's 49-6 win over Elkhart Memorial.

Trenton Hatfield carried the ball 20 times for 184 yards and two scores and threw for 89 yards and other tally for Muncie Central against Richmond.

Eli Wallace had 21 carries for 184 yards and one score for Lakeland against Garrett.

Nick Ray tallied 24 runs for 181 yards and two scores in Hobart's 27-7 win over Kankakee Valley.

Tor'Jon Evans ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns for Evansville Central in a 38-28 loss to Evansville Reitz.

Darion Ervin-Poindexter had 35 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns in Merrillville's 20-14 win at Portage.

Zander Horvath ran 17 times for 179 yards and two scores in Mishawaka Marian's 44-0 victory over South Bend Riley.

Ethan Kertai rolled up 14 carries for 167 yards and two scores for LaVille in a 28-6 win over Winamac.

Mitchell Burton ran 26 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Columbus North's 40-0 blanking of Franklin Central.

James DeLange tallied 17 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns for Hanover Central in a 41-0 blanking of River Forest.

Payton Huth rushed 23 times for 158 yards and three scores for Pendleton Heights against Greenfield-Central.

Austin Kopp raced for 157 yards and four touchdowns in Cordon Central's 63-6 win over Clarksville.

Christian Covington had 27 rushes for 154 yards and one score in defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider's 33-12 win over Fort Wayne South.

Devin Carr ran 13 times for 153 yards and one touchdown for Greencastle in a 28-0 shutout of South Putnam.

Danny Stanley had 23 carries for 151 yards and two scores for Munster in a 21-13 win over Andrean.

Kenny Gillum ran for 142 yards and a touchdown as Indianapolis Roncalli used a goal-line stand on the game's final play to hold on for a 7-0 win over Plainfield.

Carter McGinnis led a balanced attack with 15 runs for 131 yards and one touchdown in Guerin Catholic's 31-18 win over Indianapolis Howe.

Stuart Glascow rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns for Whiting in a 31-14 win over Wheeler.

Courtney Rowell had eight runs for 138 yards and three scores in South Bend Saint Joseph's 44-6 win over South Bend Clay.

Caleb Hankenson ran for 133 yards and one score in Bellmont's 56-14 win over Norwell.

Jamon Hogan had 22 runs for 130 yards and three touchdowns for Columbus East in a 36-0 win over Jennings County.

Brandon Rosado romped for 127 yards and one score, caught a pass for a touchdown, and converted a two-point conversion for Greenwood in a 22-14 overtime win over Mooresville.

Kristian Pechac had 12 rushes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Bloomington South's 49-0 blanking of Bloomington South.

DuRon Ford carried the ball 19 times for 120 yards and one score in New Palestine's 42-0 blanking of Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Kendall Williams ran five times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pass for a score in Linton-Stockton's 55-0 blanking of North Vermillion.

Tyler Johnson rambled 12 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning 19-yard run with 40 seconds remaining, in Boonville's 29-22 win over Harrisburg (Illinois).

Garrison Lee and Dalton Smith both ran for 112 yards for defending Class 2A state champion Monrovia in a 34-21 win over Triton Central. Smith also ran and caught a pass for touchdowns.

Dawson Dahnke rushed for 112 yards and two scores in Harrison's (West Lafayette) 40-8 win over Lafayette Jeff.

Hunter Reed had six runs for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Whitko against Rochester,

Nate Froelich and Johnny Swidan both surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground in Westfield's 28-7 win over Noblesville. Froelich had 18 carries for 137 yards and two scores and Swidan added 12 touches for 115 yards and one tally.

Jarron Grubb ran for two touchdowns, including a 10-yard scamper in the second overtime, lifting Tri-Central to 28-22 victory over Tri-County.

Waylon Engelhardt's three-yard scoring run with 1:59 left in regulation helped Tecumseh post a 28-22 win over Forest Park.

Noah Jones accounted for four touchdowns in Evansville Reitz's win over Evansville Central. Jones ran for three scores and caught a pass for another tally.

Peter Winklejohn found the end zone three times in defending Class 4A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 34-13 win over Homestead.

Tyler Fleming's four-yard scamper in overtime helped Hamilton Southeastern to a 36-33 win over Fishers.

Brennen Long crossed the goal line three times for LaPorte in its 49-14 win over Chesterton.

PASSING THE TEST(Top quarterback performances.)

Tyler Smith accumulated over 400 total yards for Wawasee in a 49-40 loss at Concord. Smith threw for 159 yards and one touchdown and ran 40 times for 311 yards and four scores.

Chris Rochell was 16-of-27 for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Indianapolis Howe against Guerin Catholic.

Michael Sizemore threw for 343 yards and five scores for West Washington in a 62-8 win over Springs Valley.

Trey Bilinski tossed for 339 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground in NorthWood's 35-12 win over Goshen.

Dayne Keller completed 21-of-28 throws for 336 yards and five touchdowns for Castle in a 67-7 win over Evansville Bosse.

Jake McDonald passed for 320 yards and a school-record six touchdowns for Carmel in a 65-27 win over Indianapolis Pike.

Justin Durken completed 18-of-21 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score in Woodlan's 55-6 win over Bluffton.

David Felton accounted for more than 300 yards of offense in Evansville Harrison's win over Evansville North. Felton was 10-of-14 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns and ran 11 times for 121 yards and one score.

Logan Harmeson rolled up over 300 total yards for Attica in a 39-13 win over Rockville. Harmeson threw for 142 yards and one score and rushed 18 times for 174 and two touchdowns.

Reese Taylor totaled almost 300 yards of offense for Ben Davis against Center Grove. Taylor was 20-of-26 passing for 180 yards and rushed 16 times for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Alan Perry was 20-of-31 for 283 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for three scores in Seymour's 36-35 win over Floyd Central.

Blake Levy completed 21-of-34 attempts for 283 yards and three scores in Zionsville's 33-28 win over Brebeuf Jesuit.

Taylor Voris went 17-of-21 for 278 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score, helping Indian Creek cruise to a 56-0 win over Brown County.

Peter Morrison completed 17-of-23 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in Fort Wayne Concordia's 34-16 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Jack Miguel went 7-of-10 for 266 yards and four touchdowns for Carroll (Fort Wayne) against Fort Wayne Northrop.

Gavin Yeskie was 20-of-30 through the air for 263 yards and three touchdowns and also ran 11 times for 86 yards and one score for Bloomington South against Bloomington North.

Andrew Mullett tossed for 259 yards and one touchdown for Hamilton Southeastern against Fishers.

Quincy Keller went 13-of-30 for 250 yards and three scores for Indianapolis Cathedral in a 44-10 win over defending Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Conner Dove tallied over 250 yards of offense for Eastside in a 28-6 win over Churubusco. Dove was 10-of-20 passing for 166 yards and one touchdown and also ran 14 times for 88 yards and one score.

Matt Weimer competed 8-of-16 throws for 250 yards and four scores for Floyd Central against Seymour.

Grant Gutierrez accounted for more than 250 total yards in Bellmont's win over Norwell. Gutierrez threw for 113 yards and three scores and ran 10 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Jack Kiser racked up almost 250 yards of offense for Pioneer in a 62-0 win over Caston. Kiser was 7-of-11 passing for 127 yards and four touchdowns and ran 14 times for 122 yards and two scores.

Ed Schott tossed for 246 yards and four touchdowns for Southport in a 52-17 victory over Terre Haute North.

Tristen Elder threw for 247 yards and one score for Terre Haute North against Southport.

Weston Windell was 6-of-11 for 242 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two scores in Delphi's 34-0 win over Indianapolis Washington.

John Lux threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards and one score for Shelbyville in a 30-14 win over New Castle.

Garrett Hetzner completed 12-of-19 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns for Eastern (Greentown) in a 40-0 blanking of Frontier.

Jordan Garrett tossed for 235 yards and one score for Indianapolis Pike against Carmel.

Keshawn Moore went 12-of-21 for 219 yards and three touchdowns in New Haven's win over Leo.

Isaac Sellers completed 16-of-21 throws for 219 yards and two scores and also ran for two touchdowns in Gibson Southern's 49-14 win over Henderson County (Kentucky).

Alston Bane was 15-of-25 for 206 yards and three scores and ran for another touchdown for Richmond against Muncie Central.

Hunter Johnson tossed for more than 200 yards and two scores and ran for 88 yards and a touchdown in Brownsburg's win over Avon.

Brock Snouffer racked up more than 200 total yards in Columbia City's 42-12 win over Huntington North. Snouffer was 8-of-13 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 109 yards and one score.

Triston Perry completed 15-of-22 tosses for 196 yards and three touchdowns to Tristan Bailey in Columbus North's blanking of Franklin County.

Zach Summeier was 19-of-29 for 196 yards and one touchdown for Warren Central in a 37-0 blanking of Lawrence Central.

Charlie Collins came off the bench to throw for 192 yards and one score for Goshen against NorthWood.

Evan Stambugh went 16-of-24 for 192 yards and three touchdowns for Lebanon in a 40-9 win over North Montgomery.

Peyton Meyer completed 27-of-29 for 189 yards and two touchdown passes to Nathan Kirschner in Batesville's 22-19 win over Rushville. Meter also ran for a score.

Reid Mahan tossed for 186 yards and two scores for Evansville Reitz against Evansville Central.

Jake Hill was 16-of-23 for 182 yards and three touchdowns for Tri-West in a 24-14 win over Danville.

Kyle Kramer went 5-of-6 for 181 yards and three touchdowns and ran nine times for 86 yards in in Brownstown Central's 49-12 win over Salem.

Gunnar Large came up big for New Palestine against Mount Vernon (Fortville) by 6-of-11 through the air for 180 yards and three scores and running six times for 109 yards and two scores.

Cameron Misner had 183 yards through the air and two touchdowns for Avon against Brownsburg.

Michael Jensen threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns and added two scores on the ground for Warsaw against Elkhart Memorial.

Reid Stobl completed 6-of-12 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns for Lawrenceburg in a 42-21 win over Greensburg.

Andrew Hammond led a balanced attack by going 8-of-12 for 171 yards in Adams Central's 33-7 win over Jay County.

Travis McGuire went 6-of-11 for 168 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores in Frankton's 55-14 win over Alexandria.

Tanner Burns was 10-of-21 for 167 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 48 yards and two scores for Garrett against Lakeland.

Christian Conklin passed for 166 yards for Pendleton Heights against Greenfield-Central.

Ian Miller was 12-of-19 for 165 yards for Carroll (Fort Wayne) against Fort Wayne Northrop.

Josh Feltz completed 12-of-24 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Hamilton Heights' win over Tipton.

Jon Jenkins threw for 159 yards and one touchdown and ran for two scores for Tecumseh against Forest Park.

Kellen Woods went 16-of-26 for 158 yards and one score and ran for 75 yards and another tally for Tipton against Hamilton Heights.

Bryce Jefferson completed 9-of-11 attempts for 151 yards and two touchdowns and ran six times for 122 yards and one score in Decatur Central's 61-16 win over Martinsville.

Marcus Teeter accounted for more than 150 yards in South Adams' 34-13 win over Heritage. Teeter tossed for 97 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 67 yards and one score.

Jay Edwards hauled in eight passes for 148 yards and two scores for Zionsville against Brebeuf Jesuit.

Nick Wilson was 6-of-14 for 144 yards and two touchdowns in New Prairie's 49-7 win over South Bend Washington.

Tyler Meurer tossed for 137 yards and three scores for Linton-Stockton against North Vermillion.

Thomas Stone was 7-of-11 for 109 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Jaklen Thomas, and also ran for a score for Marion against Anderson.

Jason King threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in Indianapolis Arlington's 54-0 triumph over Indianapolis Tindley.

Peyton Williams' 60-yard scoring strike to Gavin Dunbar was the difference in McCutcheon's 13-6 win over Kokomo.

Along with tossing a pass for a touchdown, Tristen Tonte also ran for two scores in Warren Central's blanking of Lawrence Central.

CATCHING ON FAST(Top receiver performances.)

Justin Becker hauled in seven passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns for Carroll (Fort Wayne) against Fort Wayne Northrop.

Tyler Fannell caught seven passes 225 yards and two touchdowns for Indianapolis Howe against Guerin Catholic.

Nathan Barrett had eight catches for 186 yards for Terre Haute North against Southport.

Blake Carroll hauled in three receptions for 163 yards and one score for Delphi against Indianapolis Washington.

Ethan Merriweather had four catches for 162 yards and three scores for Carmel against Indianapolis Pike.

Colton Grahovac caught seven passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns for Fort Wayne Concordia against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

Jackson Morris hauled in 11 catches for 154 yards and one score in Seymour's win over Floyd Central.

Jonathan Becker chipped in six receptions for 152 yards and two scores in Carroll's (Fort Wayne) win over Fort Wayne Northrop.

Max Brooks caught four passes for 151 yards and one touchdowns in Hamilton Southeastern's win over Fishers.

Donald Guerrant had 11 catches for 139 yards and one score for Woodlan against Bluffton.

Peyton Hendershot caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and also recovered a fumble for Tri-West against Danville.

Dontae Nolder had 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Eastern (Greentown) against Frontier.

Luke Jager hauled in seven passes for 134 yards and one score for Bloomington South against Bloomington North.

Maurice Knight had three catches for 130 yards and three scores for Frankton against Alexandria.

Tre'Von McCarter caught five passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Woodlan against Bluffton.

Jordan Houze hauled in four passes for 124 yards and three scores for Lawrenceburg against Greensburg.

DeAndre Smart had six catches for 123 yards in NorthWood's win at Goshen.

Clayton Barber chalked up four catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns for Lebanon against North Montgomery.

Jalaen Ramsey totaled four receptions for 121 yards and one score for Shelbyville against New Castle.

Bronson Yoder tallied seven receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns for NorthWood against Goshen.

Trevor Clark caught three passes for 115 yards and two scores for Floyd Central against Seymour.

Noah McBride had three catches for 108 yards and two scores and also rushed for 89 yards for Evansville Harrison against Evansville North.

Bryce Hogue hauled in five receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Indian Creek's blanking of Brown County.

Blake Evans caught nine passes for 101 yards and three scores for Southport against Terre Haute North.

Tyrone Tracy caught a pass for a touchdown and also ran for two scores for Decatur Central against Martinsville.

SHOW STOPPERS(Top performances on defense and special teams.)

Luke Cameron had a 97-yard interception return for a score for Kokomo against McCutcheon.

In addition to running 15 times for 182 yards and three scores, Sam Schoonveld also returned punts of 30 and 83 yards for touchdowns in Clinton Prairie's 55-0 blanking of Taylor.

Along with catching a touchdown pass, Cedric Mitchell also returned a punt 70 yards for a score and a kickoff 80 yards for another tally in Concord's win over Wawasee.

Ben Norton connected on field goals of 43, 45, 23, and 22 yards for Fishers against Hamilton Southeastern.

Stephen Timmons recorded 12 tackles in Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter's 10-8 win over Speedway.

Ben Stewart racked up 12 tackles for Indianapolis Cathedral against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Jared Hancock's 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter helped Penn post a 10-7 win over two-time defending Michigan Division 3 state champion Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

Tristan Hofmeister had 11 tackles for Indianapolis Bishop Chatard against Indianapolis Cathedral.

Carson Leiberin's 27-yard field goal lifted Heritage Hills to a 10-7 win over Jasper.

Josh Gorball connected on field goals of 35 and 41 yards for Concord against Wawasee.

Ben Stevens not only returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, but also recovered a fumble for a score in Danville's loss to Tri-West.