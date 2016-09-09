The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Volume 3

PASSING THE TEST(Here are some of the top quarterback performances.)

Logan Harmeson racked up over 400 total yards as Attica rolled to a 62-28 win over Seeger. Harmeson tossed for 238 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 185 yards and three scores.

Keenan Orr recorded more than 400 yards of offense for Clinton Central in a 49-34 win over Clinton Prairie. Orr threw for 249 yards and three scores and rushed for 178 yards and two tallies.

Jack Lietzan threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns for Concord in a 50-32 loss to NorthWood.

David Felton accounted for more than 350 yards of offense as Evansville Harrison snapped an 11-game losing skid against Evansville Mater Dei with a 35-28 victory. Felton threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 202 yards and three scores as the Warriors rallied from a 21-8 deficit.

Trey Bilinski tossed for 350 yards and three scores and ran for another tally for NorthWood against Concord.

Avery Denhart went 21-of-27 for 338 yards and three touchdowns for defending Class 1A state champion Lafayette Central Catholic in a 51-23 win over Tipton.

Hunter Johnson was 21-of-31 for 319 yards and three touchdowns for Brownsburg in a 46-30 win over Franklin.

Andrew Mullett threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Hamilton Southeastern's 31-28 loss to Avon.

Mickey Wolfe was 8-of-16 for 303 yards and three touchdowns in Hobart's 22-7 win over Griffith.

Bryce Jefferson finished 25-of-31 for 288 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score, leading Decatur Central to a 49-34 win over Whiteland.

Despite throwing four interceptions, Cameron Wright still passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns in Merrillville's 41-28 win over Crown Point.

Josh Feltz was 13-of-23 for 284 yards and three touchdowns for Hamilton Heights in a 25-12 win against Lewis Cass.

Michael Lindauer went 16-of-21 for 278 yards and one score for Evansville Memorial in a 28-14 win over Evansville North.

Trey Filbrun completed 10-of-16 throws for 275 yards and three touchdowns, leading Carroll (Flora) to a 35-6 win over Tri-Central.

Andrew Jumonville was 13-of-16 for 275 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in Munster's 47-6 win over Highland.

Dayne Keller tossed for 273 yards and two touchdowns, helping Castle rally for a 25-22 win at Evansville Reitz.

Ross Kirkton threw for 270 yards and one touchdown and also ran for two scores in Elkhart Central's 42-20 loss at Jimtown.

Eddie Schott completed 17-of-26 attempts for 268 yards and four scores for Southport in a 48-14 win over rival Perry Meridian.

Sam Pawlak tossed for 264 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score in Jimtown's win over Elkhart Central.

Colin Knecht's 260 yards through the air and three touchdowns were not enough as North Montgomery fell 41-31 to Southmont.

Andrew Burgess threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns in South Bend Adams' 37-21 win over South Bend Riley.

Reid Mahan threw for 254 yards and one score for Evansville Reitz against Castle.

Anthony Maceo recorded over 250 yards of total offense with five touchdowns in Portage's 36-33 win over Lake Central. Maceo threw for 83 yards and two scores and ran 22 times for 171 yards and three scores.

Kendall Carter completed 9-of-13 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns for Heritage Hills in a 56-15 win over Pike Central.

Jake Leffew went 15-of-22 for 238 yards and one touchdown in Valparaiso's 39-38 loss to LaPorte.

Chase Andries completed 19-of-30 passes for 225 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for a score in Beech Grove's 68-42 win over Speedway.

Reese Taylor was 11-of-20 for 218 yards and three touchdowns for Indianapolis Ben Davis in a 48-14 victory over Indianapolis Pike.

Garrett Schoenle tossed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Fort Wayne Northrop's 29-28 loss to Fort Wayne Wayne.

Ian Miller went 15-of-19 for 214 yards and two touchdowns, leading Carroll (Fort Wayne) to a 49-0 shutout of Fort Wayne North.

Kurtis Wilderman went 21-of-40 for 212 yards for Evansville Mater Dei against Evansville Harrison.

Peyton Williams finished 12-of-23 for 209 yards and three touchdowns for McCutcheon in a 45-3 win over Lafayette Jeff.

Peter Morrison was 16-of-29 for 203 yards and three touchdowns in Fort Wayne Concordia's 41-21 loss to defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider.

Jake Hill finished 18-of-26 for 196 yards and two scores for Tri-West in a 28-0 blanking of Frankfort.

Hayes Stuartsman's 178 yards passing and two touchdowns was not enough for Manchester in a 28-14 loss to Wabash.

Justin Persohn was 9-of-14 for 174 yards and one score in Jasper's 42-14 win over Boonville.

Jake Quasebarth passed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in North White's 28-27 win over Sheridan. Quasebarth also rushed for 106 yards and one score.

Ben Slaton went 9-of-16 for 171 yards and three touchdowns in Plainfield's 38-14 win over Mooresville.

Zach Bundalo threw for 169 yards and two scores for Lake Central against Portage.

Nolan Lorenz completed all 10 of his passes for 164 yards and one score and also ran for the game-winning two-point conversion as LaPorte rallied past Valparaiso.

Mikey Kidwell tossed for 157 yards and two scores and ran for another tally, leading West Lafayette to a 62-7 win over Western.

Gunnar Large was 7-of-10 for 155 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score in New Palestine's 55-7 win over Yorktown.

Jaylen Gilbert was 9-of-12 for 153 yards and one touchdown for Rensselaer Central in its 59-6 win over North Judson.

Cameron Misner tossed for 153 yards and two scores for Avon against Hamilton Southeastern.

Dionte Collins-Jones went 14-of-19 for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Fort Wayne Wayne's upset of Fort Wayne Northrop.

Nick Hooley's threw for 148 yards and one score and ran for another tally for Northridge in a 21-20 double-overtime loss at Wawasee.

Wayde Bentley completed all six of his passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns for Fountain Central in a 69-7 win over Turkey Run.

Zac Lantz tossed for 139 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more scores in Fairfield's 28-10 win over Central Noble.

K.J. Roudebush and Kellen Woods both passed for 137 yards for Tipton against Lafayette Central Catholic. Roudebush was 6-of-7 with two scores and Woods went 9-of-14 with one touchdown.

Sammy Hipskind threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Wabash's win over Manchester.

Matt Weimer tossed for 123 yards and two touchdowns for Floyd Central in a 51-14 win over Madison.

Andy Sweet was a perfect 6-of-6 through the air for 122 yards and one touchdown in Westfield's 48-8 decision over Zionsville.

Marcus Teeter tossed for 119 yards and one score and rushed for 66 yards and two more tallies in South Adams' 56-0 blanking of Bluffton.

Jackson Vanderwielen went 7-of-8 for 110 yards and one touchdown and also ran for two score in Harrison's (West Lafayette) 39-0 blanking of Logansport.

Jayce Harter accounted for two touchdowns through the air and two more on the ground in Southridge's 48-14 win over Forest Park.

Hunter Chadwick's two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped Southmont rally past North Montgomery.

ON THE RUNAWAY(Here are some of the top performances from running backs)

Caden Fields raced for 281 yards and five touchdowns for North Knox in a 48-13 win over Tecumseh.

Jordan Presley had 22 carries for 255 yards and two scores and returned a kickoff 86 yards for another tally in Homestead's 38-27 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

DuRon Ford ran 28 times for 240 yards and four touchdowns for New Palestine against Yorktown.

Anthony Giles tallied 20 carries for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Lake Central against Portage.

Connor Kitson raced 26 times for 229 yards and a score for Fairfield against Central Noble.

Ethan Kertai scampered 214 yards and two touchdowns in LaVille's 28-0 blanking of Knox.

Kyle Nunemacher rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns as Southmont erased a 24-0 deficit to down North Montgomery.

Sage Hood ran 20 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns in West Lafayette's victory over Western.

Nick Wilson accumulated 194 yards on the ground and two touchdowns and also threw for two scores in New Prairie's 38-29 win over Andrean.

Grant Klockow ran for 189 yards and one touchdown and caught a pass for another score, helping Bremen to a 35-7 win over John Glenn.

Markice Hurt accumulated 186 yards and one score in Michigan City's 20-0 win at Chesterton.

Jacob Jones scampered 15 times for 186 yards and three scores for Speedway against Beech Grove.

Tor'Jon Evans tallied 27 runs for 185 yards and three touchdowns for Evansville Central in a 57-13 win over Evansville Bosse.

Jack Rhoades ran 16 times for 184 yards and one score for Woodlan in its 45-10 win over Heritage.

Anthony Malone scampered four times for 173 yards and three touchdowns in Charlestown's 92-6 win over Clarksville.

Ryan Barnes had 23 rushes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Noblesville's 28-21 win over Fishers.

Trevor Espravnik ran 14 times for 166 yards and four touchdowns for Lowell in a 35-0 blanking of Kankakee Valley.

Along with catching a seven-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left, Brennen Long also had 163 yards on the ground and two scores in LaPorte's come-from-behind win over Valparaiso.

Jack Kiser had 162 yards rushing with three scores for Pioneer in a 50-7 win at Triton.

Sam Schoonveld rolled up 161 yards rushing and four touchdowns for Clinton Prairie against Clinton Central.

Jake Moore has 23 runs for 158 yards and one score and also threw a pass for a touchdown in Franklin's loss to Brownsburg.

Joe Bichler raced for 158 yards for Princeton in a 56-15 win over Washington.

Joe Callahan ran for 153 yards and one score for Sheridan against North White.

Zander Horvath racked up 12 carries for 146 yards and four touchdowns in Mishawaka Marian's 42-0 win over South Bend Saint Joseph.

Garrett Elder rushed for 144 yards and two scores as Whitko raced to a 36-7 victory over Maconaquah.

Money Woods ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns in Fort Wayne Snider's win over Fort Wayne Concordia.

Kenny Kerrn rushed for 143 yards and two scores for Jimtown against Elkhart Central.

Luke Proctor carried the ball 34 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns for Wabash against Manchester.

Walter Ballinger came up with 14 rushes for 139 yards and one score in Beech Grove's win over Speedway.

Tyler Knepley rushed for 138 yards and one score on 15 carries for Western against West Lafayette.

Darian Crawford ran three times for 136 yards and two scores for Charlestown against Clarksville.

Tyler Smith had 134 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and also threw a pass for a score in Wawasee's win over Northridge.

Braden Wright rambled 11 times for 133 yards and four touchdowns in Rensselaer's win over North Judson.

Tristen McMillen was a workhorse with 25 carries for 134 yards in Plymouth's 17-10 win over Warsaw.

Payton Bear rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns for NorthWood against Concord.

Dawson Dahnke scampered 12 times for 128 yards and two scores for Harrison (West Lafayette) against Logansport.

Sampson James ran 27 times for 122 yards and one touchdown for Avon against Hamilton Southeastern.

Ryan Ewing scampered 14 times for 122 yards and two scores Jasper against Boonville.

Christian Covington ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns for Fort Wayne Snider against Fort Wayne Concordia.

Jackson Sweeney had 19 rushes for 114 yards and one score for Hamilton Southeastern against Avon.

Justin Harrell ran 23 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in North Newton's 21-0 triumph over River Forest.

Trevon McCarter added five runs for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Woodlan's win over Heritage.

Julian Keultjes added 108 yards rushing and two scores for Mishawaka Marian against South Bend Saint Joseph.

Garrett Ruiz rushed for 104 yards and one score and also caught a 67-yard touchdown pass for New Prairie against Andrean.

Luke Shayotovich had nine carries for 103 yards and two scores in Avon's win over Hamilton Southeastern.

Greg Lichtenberger and Zach Jones both surpassed the 100-yard rushing for Valparaiso against LaPorte. Lichtenberger ran 18 times for 117 yards, while Jones had five attempts for 104 yards and two scores.

Bronson Yoder rushed for 107 yards and one score in NorthWood's first win over Concord since 2004.

Max Goodwin tallied three scores on the ground for Evansville Memorial against Evansville North.

Dalton Peerman ran for three touchdowns for Evansville Central against Evansville Bosse.

Chris Ferrell accounted for three scores in Leo's 38-14 win over Norwell.

Nate Froelich found the end zone twice for Westfield against Zionsville.

Aryuan Cain-Veasey tallied a pair of scores for Michigan City against Chesterton.

Trashan Carter and Eric Lowe scored two touchdowns apiece in Hammond Morton's 34-0 blanking of Hammond Clark.

CATCHING ON FAST(Here are some of the top receiver performances.)

Ben Tharp caught 10 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Lafayette Central Catholic's win over Tipton.

DeAndre Smart hauled in four catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns for NorthWood against Concord.

Bryce Kirtz had seven receptions for 191 yards and three scores for Brownsburg against Franklin.

Brandon James hauled in four passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns for Hobart against Griffith.

Blake Evans tallied 11 catches for 177 yards and three scores in Southport's win over Perry Meridian.

Cedric Mitchell and Damien Jackson both had over 100 yards receiving for Concord against NorthWood. Mitchell had 177 yards and four touchdowns and Jackson added 147 yards.

Jaylon Scott had 10 receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown for Munster against Highland.

Jay Bisacky caught 10 passes for 167 yards and one score for Valparaiso against LaPorte.

Matt Marley came up with 10 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in West Lafayette's win over Western.

James Kirklen had five catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns in Merrillville's win over Crown Point.

Isaac Angstadt hauled in six receptions for 113 yards and two scores for McCutcheon against Lafayette Jeff.

Austin Durham grabbed five receptions for 158 yards and one score for Attica against Seeger.

Jesse Brown came up with seven receptions for 141 yards and one score for Hamilton Heights against Lewis Cass.

Tyrone Tracy had nine catches for 136 yards and three scores and also ran for another tally in Decatur Central's win over Whiteland.

Casey Miller caught four passes for 122 yards and two scores in Heritage Hills' win over Pike Central.

Justin Becker had 10 catches for 122 yards for Carroll (Fort Wayne) against Fort Wayne North.

Jared Zanolla caught three passes for 117 yards and one touchdown for Hobart against Griffith.

Tavonte Malone not only had seven catches for 116 yards and one touchdown, but he also returned a fumble 25 yards for another score for South Bend Adams against South Bend Riley

Josh Benson had three catches for 113 yards and one score for Lake Central against Portage.

Matt Klink hauled in nine receptions for 110 yards for Hamilton Southeastern against Avon.

Caleb Burkett caught four passes for 106 yards and two scores for Tipton against Lafayette Central Catholic.

Devon Rooney had two catches for 102 yards and two scores for Manchester against Wabash.

Jordan Schemeling tallied six catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns in Carroll's (Fort Wayne) win over Fort Wayne North.

SHOW STOPPERS(Here are some of the top performances on defense and special teams.)

Matt Kominkiewicz's 71-yard punt return for a touchdown was the difference in Penn's 14-7 win over Birmingham Brother Rice (Michigan).

Quentin Moore rolled up 19 tackles in Manchester's loss to Wabash.

Cam Haynes chipped in 16 tackles for Clinton Prairie against Clinton Central.

Alex Gipson recorded 15 tackles for Sheridan against North Miami.

Caden Watson and Don Schuch tallied 14 tackles apiece for Crown Point against Merrillville.

Bobby Lee came up with 19 tackles for Valparaiso against LaPorte.

Austin Becker recorded 13 tackles for Rensselaer against North Judson.

Braxton Rowley finished with 13 tackles in Wabash's win over Manchester.

Nick Nelson racked up 12 tackles for Zionsville against Westfield.

Hank Grenda came up with 10 tackles in Westfield's win over Zionsville.

Zach Stewart came up with three interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns for Crown Point against Merrillville.

In addition to scoring the game-winning seven-yard touchdown, Colton Schuler also tallied 10 tackles for Plymouth against Warsaw.

Blake and Bryce Bennington combined for four touchdowns in Twin Lakes' 57-14 win over Delphi.

Along with running for 167 yards, Skyler Baller also returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown for North Knox against Tecumseh.

Sam Rowan returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown and ran six times for 149 yards and two scores in South Spencer's 43-0 blanking of Tell City.

Ahmaud Hill's fumble recovery with 52 seconds left preserved Fort Wayne Wayne's win over Fort Wayne Northrop.

In addition to running for a pair of scores, Antonyo Gaddie also returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown for Charlestown against Clarksville.

Julius Clark connected on field goals of 52 and 26 yards for Concord against NorthWood.