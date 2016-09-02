The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Volume 2

PASSING THE TEST(Here are some of the top quarterback performances.)

John Lux tossed for 499 yards and five touchdowns for Shelbyville in a 38-256 win over Franklin.

Andrew McCormick went 34-of-45 for a school-record 487 yards and a school-best six touchdowns in East Noble's 47-42 victory over Warsaw. McCormack also rushed 18 times for 73 yards and one score.

Blake Levy completed 24-of-40 attempts for 360 yards and four touchdowns as Zionsville rallied for a 55-54 win over Lebanon. Levy's nine-yard strike to Jay Edwards with 19.7 seconds left was the difference.

Evan Stambaugh threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for two tallies for Lebanon against Zionsville.

Tyrese Belcher tossed for 331 yards and two scores in South Bend Washington's 30-13 loss at Jimtown.

Trey Bilinski was 16-of-22 for 291 yards and four touchdowns and carried the ball five times for 76 yards and another score in NorthWood's 54-6 triumph over Fairfield.

Jake Hill's 287 yards and two touchdowns passes lifted Tri-West to a 30-13 win over Evansville Mater Dei.

Ben Slaton was 9-of-15 for 278 yards and four touchdowns for Plainfield in a 45-20 win over Terre Haute North.

Isaac Sellers completed 11-of-18 attempts for 276 yards and three touchdowns in Gibson Southern's 48-14 triumph against South Spencer.

Kurtis Wilderman threw for 272 yards and two scores for Evansville Mater Dei against Tri-West.

Avery Denhart tossed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, leading defending Class 1A state champion Lafayette Central Catholic to a 34-13 win over Guerin Catholic.

Ross Kirkton finished with 270 yards through the air with two touchdowns in Elkhart Central's 35-28 loss to Goshen.

Gunnar Large came up big in New Palestine's 49-32 win over Richmond by passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns and also running for 82 yards.

Kellen Woods threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in Tipton's 42-0 blanking of Elwood.

Justin Durkes passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns in Woodlan's 53-0 blanking of Prairie Heights.

Andrew Burgess tossed for 246 yards and also ran for two scores in South Bend Adams' 49-12 loss to Lincoln-Way East (Illinois).

Seth Hobson passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in Salem's 24-21 win over Silver Creek.

Adam Mullett went 17-of-27 for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Hamilton Southeastern downed North Central (Indianapolis), 31-7.

Sammy Hipskind was 13-of-19 for 235 yards and three touchdowns for Wabash in a 33-7 win over Alexandria. Hipskind also ran 10 times for 93 yards and two scores.

Carson Blair threw for 231 yards and five touchdowns in Southwood's 44-13 win over Oak Hill.

Michael Jensen completed 20-of-35 attempts for 229 yards and two scores for Warsaw against East Noble.

C.J. Detweiler threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in Goshen's win at Elkhart Central.

Reese Taylor passed for 225 yards and one score for Indianapolis Ben Davis in a 38-7 win over Avon. Taylor also ran 23 times for 81 yards and four touchdowns.

Wade Bentley was 18-of-23 for 224 yards and three touchdowns in Fountain Central's 71-0 blanking of Riverton Parke.

Jake Quasebarth went 9-of-10 for 224 yards and three touchdowns for North White in a 73-0 blanking of Frontier. Quasebarth also racked up 144 yards on the ground with two scores on 11 attempts.

Triston Perry completed 14-of-24 attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns in Columbus North's 30-13 upset of rival Columbus East.

Trey Filbrun went 10-of-17 for 214 yards and two touchdowns as Carroll (Flora) downed Delphi, 33-7, in the annual Bacon Bowl battle.

Brendan Lawler threw for 202 yards, ran for 150 yards, and accounted for four touchdowns in Charlestown's 52-48 loss to Brownstown Central.

Reid Mahan was 16-of-26 for 197 yards and two touchdowns in Evansville Reitz's 34-13 win over Terre Haute South.

Mickey Kidwell passed for 195 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another tally for West Lafayette in a 35-28 double-overtime loss to McCutcheon.

Donyell Meredith went 17-of-23 for 195 yards and four touchdowns, three of them going to Spencer Youngcourt, in Lawrence Central's 35-0 blanking of defending Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard,

Trey Powell threw for 195 yards and one score for Sullivan in a 48-7 loss to Linton-Stockton.

Garrett Ruiz came off the bench to lead the New Prairie offense with 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 49-0 blanking of South Bend Clay.

Michael Lindauer was 18-of-22 for 187 yards and three touchdowns in Evansville Memorial's 54-7 triumph over Henderson County (Kentucky).

Tyler Knepley completed 10-of-17 passes for 177 yards and ran for 108 yards and four scores, leading Western to a 65-14 win over Tippecanoe Valley.

Dalton Peerman racked up 170 yards passing and three touchdowns for Evansville Central in a 54-18 win over Paoli.

Ricky Davilla's 170 yards passing and three scores were not enough in South Bend Riley's 21-19 loss at Bremen.

Garrett Schoenle had 168 yards through the air and two touchdowns for Fort Wayne Northrop in a 35-20 win over Fort Wayne South.

Michael McCullough was 11-of-17 for 163 yards and two scores in Michigan City's 37-0 blanking of Northridge.

Trey Richmond tossed for 159 yards and two scores to Noah Dowden in Northwestern's 34-7 victory over Twin Lakes.

Brogan Miller threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one score for Yorktown against Muncie Central.

Nick Costlin accounted for 153 passing yards and two touchdowns for Greencastle in a 46-0 blanking of Cloverdale.

Gavin Yeskie was 11-of-15 for 146 yards and two scores in Bloomington South's 52-19 win over Martinsville.

Trenton Hatfield had 144 yards through the air with one score and ran 10 times for 132 yards and one tally in Muncie Central's 28-21 win over Yorktown.

Matt Box had 144 yards passing with one touchdown and also ran for a score, lifting Bremen over South Bend Riley,

Peyton Williams passed for 135 yards and one score and ran for two touchdowns in McCutcheon's double-overtime win over West Lafayette.

Jack Kiser tossed for 134 yards and two touchdowns for Pioneer in a 41-12 victory over Winamac.

In addition to throwing a touchdown pass, Tyler Meurer had seven runs for 133 yards and three touchdowns for Linton-Stockton against Sullivan.

Keshawn Moore went 10-of-14 for 133 yards and three touchdowns for New Haven in a 62-26 win over Lakeland.

Lyric McFarrin tossed for 132 yards and two scores in Chesterton's 25-22 win over Munster. McFarrin also ran for 111 yards and the game-winning 44-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining.

David Felton tallied 127 yards passing and three touchdowns for Evansville Harrison in a 49-12 win over Indianapolis Howe.

Collin Knecht tossed for 110 yards and one score and ran for two touchdowns in North Montgomery''s 27-7 victory over Owen Valley.

Despite missing a potential game-winning 35-yard field goal, Peter Morrison still passed for 169 yards and one touchdown in Fort Wayne Concordia's 27-26 loss to Homestead.

Andrew Jumonville tallied 140 yards of offense with two scoring runs and a touchdown pass for Munster against Chesterton.

Jack DeGroot accounted for 154 yards passing and two scores for Winamac against Pioneer.

Logan Harmeson threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 123 yards and one score in Attica's 50-3 win over Turkey Run.

ON THE RUNAWAY(Here are some of the top performances from running backs)

Jeshua Foster rambled 32 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Heritage's 27-13 win over Norwell.

Jacob Hill accumulated 15 carries for 222 yards and two scores in North Vermillion's 44-6 win over South Vermillion.

Ethan Kertai ran 14 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns and became LaVille's all-time leading rusher in a 55-18 win over Triton. He also returned punt 55 yards for a score.

Zander Horvath scampered 23 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns for Mishawaka Marian in a 41-17 win over John Glenn.

Brittain Chandler had 25 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns in Lafayette Jeff's 20-18 win over East Chicago Central.

Jack Rhodes rambled for 205 yards and a touchdown for Woodlan against Prairie Heights.

Heisman Skeens rolled up more than 200 yards of offense and four touchdowns for Mississinewa in a 63-6 win over Maconaquah. Skeens ran eight times for 118 yards and two scores and hauled in four passes for 88 yards and two more tallies.

Noah Taylor romped for 180 yards and three touchdowns in Castle's 35-32 win over New Albany.

Mason Berenda ran 24 times for 179 yards and two scores in Tri-County's 42-0 blanking of South Newton.

Andrew Barajas had seven carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns for Eastbrook in a 47-7 win over Huntington North.

Evan Cardwell ran 39 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern against Twin Lakes.

Daniel Gregorich had 21 rushes for 179 yards and one score in Pioneer's win over Winamac.

Alex Wilkerson's 17 carries for 179 yards and one score was not enough for Mount Vernon (Posey) in a 36-19 loss to North Posey.

Luke Proctor ran 30 times for 173 yards and one score in Wabash's win over Alexandria.

Nick Pinn carried the ball 27 times for 173 yards and four touchdowns in North White's win over Frontier.

Antonyo Gaddie chipped in 169 yards rushing and two scores for Charlestown against Brownstown Central.

Nick Ray contributed 168 yards on the ground for Hobart in a 27-10 loss at LaPorte.

Jordan Presley ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Homestead's win over Fort Wayne Concordia.

Charlie Spegal had 22 rushes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Delta's 30-20 win over Shenandoah.

Devin Clar rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three scores for Greencastle against Cloverdale.

J'Lyn Charlton scampered for 158 yards and one score, leading Fort Wayne Bishop Luers to a 21-13 win over Fort Wayne Wayne.

Kenyon Ervin contributed 11 runs for 156 yards and three scores for Evansville Memorial against Henderson County.

Jiya Wright's 20 rushes for 156 yards and one score helped Homestead against Fort Wayne Concordia.

Jaylen Washington came up with 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Lebanon against Zionsville.

Peterson Kerlegrand had 155 yards and three touchdowns for Fort Wayne Concordia against Homestead.

Jacob Cole came up with 155 yards and one touchdown for LaPorte in its win over Hobart.

Jamon Hogan tallied 152 yards and one score for Columbus East against Columbus North.

Duron Ford scampered for 149 yards and three touchdowns in New Palestine's win over Richmond.

Tor'jon Evans had four runs for 147 yards and two touchdowns for Evansville Central against Paoli.

Nishawn Jones had 10 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in New Haven's win over Lakeland. Jones also had two catches for 60 yards and two scores and returned a punt 58 yards for another tally.

Xavier Cleaves carried the ball 20 times for 145 yards and two scores in Muncie Central's win over Yorktown.

Darquan Richardson tallied 144 yards and four scores for New Albany against Castle.

Jeff Stoll rambled 24 times for 143 yards and one score for Goshen against Elkhart Central.

Isaac Mayer rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns in North Posey's win against Mount Vernon (Posey).

Matt Cox scampered 17 times for 142 yards for Southwood against Oak Hill.

Garrett Froschauer came up with 23 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns for North Central (Farmersburg) in a 38-14 decision over North Daviess.

Shawn Coane's seven runs for 136 yards and three scores lifted Evansville North to a 57-6 win over Indianapolis Broad Ripple.

Dalton Smith paved the way with 134 yards rushing in defending Class 2A state champion Monrovia's 51-0 blanking of Cascade.

Kenny Kerrn had 133 yards on the ground with two scores and also intercepted a pass for Jimtown against South Bend Washington.

Noah DeLumpa paced a balanced attack with 132 yards rushing and one score for Brebeuf Jesuit in a 31-0 blanking of South Bend Saint Joseph.

Ricky Rocha accumulated 129 yards and two touchdowns for Elkhart Central against Goshen.

Tyler Smith and Cole VanLue both ran for 128 yards in Wawasee's 48-7 win over West Noble. Smith scored four touchdowns and VanLue added two scores.

Kristian Pechac ran 12 times for 127 yards and two scores for Bloomington South against Martinsville.

Gavin Bane led the way with 122 yards and three touchdowns in Brownstown Central's win over Charlestown.

Mitchell Burton chipped in 121 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts for Columbus North against Columbus East.

Evan Weir racked up 119 yards on the ground and four scores for North Vermillion against South Vermillion.

Keith Nies had 11 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns for Pioneer against Winamac.

Money Woods romped for 112 yards and two scores for defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider in a 41-17 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Carter McGinnis scampered for 107 yards and two scores for Guerin Catholic against Lafayette Central Catholic.

T.J. McGarry scored a pair of touchdowns for defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in a 30-6 win over Fort Wayne North.

Teely Rhyne and Adam Maluchnick each surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in Andrean's 56-12 victory over Hammond Bishop Noll. Rhyne tallied 125 yards and one touchdown, while Maluchnick added 124 yards and one tally.

Tommy Davenport scored three touchdowns for Whiting in a 36-26 win over Hammond Gavit.

Austin Becker found the end zone twice in Rensselaer Central's 21-7 win over North Newton.

Benji Nixon ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score in Plymouth's 59-6 win over Rochester.

CATCHING ON FAST(Here are some of the top receiver performances.)

Dylan Hunley hauled in a school-best 16 receptions for a school-record 362 yards and four touchdowns for East Noble against Warsaw.

Evan Brishaber caught five passes for 172 yards and two scores for Salem against Silver Creek.

Judd Grubbs had seven receptions for 163 yards in Tri-West's win at Evansville Mater Dei.

Brenden Mikesell caught nine passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in Zionsville's come-from-behind win over Lebanon. Mikesell also ran 32 times for 153 yards and two scores.

Gavin Ritter hauled in five receptions for 166 yards and two scores for Plainfield against Terre Haute North.

D'Andre Street caught 10 passes for 147 yards and one score for Warsaw against East Noble.

Trevon McCarter had 145 yards receiving and three touchdowns in Woodlan's victory over Prairie Heights.

Matt Marley had eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns for West Lafayette against McCutcheon.

Peyton Trexler tallied six catches for 131 yards and two scores for Southwood against Oak Hill.

Brent Applegate had five receptions for 126 yards and one score for Yorktown against Muncie Central.

Louie Razo caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Chesterton's win over Munster.

Dakota Caton had four catches for 123 yards and a touchdown for Sullivan against Linton-Stockton.

Bronson Yoder hauled in five receptions for 121 yards and two scores in NorthWood's win over Fairfield.

Ben Metzinger accumulated 118 yards of offense with two touchdown catches and two scores on the ground in Lafayette Central Catholic's win over Guerin Catholic.

Calvin Britton had 10 catches for 118 yards and one score for Evansville Reitz against Terre Haute South.

Luke Jager caught six passes for 117 yards and one touchdown for Bloomington South against Martinsville.

Jake VanCleve hauled in nine passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in Fountain Central's blanking of Riverton Parke.

D'Andre Smart had five catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns for NorthWood against Fairfield.

SHOW STOPPERS(Here are some of the top performances on defense and special teams.)

Russ Yeast rolled up 294 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in defending Class 6A state champion Center Grove's 43-0 victory over Whiteland.

Cedric Mitchell had an 86-yard kickoff return and 72-yard punt return for touchdowns in Concord's 55-7 win over Elkhart Memorial.

Along with three receptions for touchdowns, Blake Martz racked up 17 tackles in Southwood's win over Oak Hill.

Paul Moala returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in Penn's 35-2 win at Merrillville.

Tanner Webster recorded 15 tackles for North Montgomery against Owen Valley.

D.J. Harris racked up 13 tackles in Bishop Luers' win over F.W. Wayne.

Grant Schrader recovered three fumbles for Lafayette Central Catholic against Guerin Catholic.

Marquan Hardy's interception with 37.9 seconds helped Lafayette Jeff past East Chicago Central.

Will Harrison converted a pair of field goals and three extra-points in Westfield's 27-0 blanking of Southport.

Jacob Thompson's 33-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter lifted Salem over Silver Creek.

In addition to having 115 yards receiving with a touchdown, Adam Kincaid also came up with two interceptions for New Palestine against Richmond.