The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll 2016 - Volume 1

PASSING THE TEST(Here are some of the top quarterback performances.)

Mikey Kidwell set new school records by completing 31-of-54 passes for 499 yards and seven touchdowns in West Lafayette's 55-27 win over Tri-West. He also ran for 70 yards and one score.

Andrew Burgess was 14-of-30 for 433 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another tally in South Bend Adams' 46-29 win over Northridge.

Jonathan Collier's 386 yards passing and two touchdowns were not enough as Martinsville dropped a 42-22 contest to Guerin Catholic.

Trenton Hatfield threw for 386 yards and five touchdowns for Muncie Central is 41-14 win over Pendleton Heights.

Zac Montgomery was 29-of-43 for 326 yards and three touchdowns for Mount Vernon (Fortville) in a 34-27 loss to Hamilton Heights.

Grant Borsch went 29-of-23 for 318 yards and five touchdowns in John Glenn's 51-0 blanking of Rochester.

Nathan Williams completed 22-of-37 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns as Elkhart Memorial snapped a five-game losing streak on the field to rival Elkhart Central with a 21-20 triumph.

Jake Hill tossed for 300 yards and two touchdowns for Tri-West against West Lafayette.

Dayne Keller was 23-of-43 for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Castle's 22-21 win over Terre Haute North.

Justin Durles completed 9-of-10 attempts for 275 yards and two touchdowns in Woodlan's 32-22 win over Eastside.

Derrick O'Connor's 80-yard touchdown pass to Nick Fischer with 17 seconds remaining lifted Indianapolis Roncalli to a 25-21 win over Southport. O'Connor was 11-of-15 for 205 yards and two scores and also ran for a touchdown.

Blake Levy went 13-of-20 for 294 yards and three touchdowns in Zionsville's 55-35 win against Indianapolis Pike.

Cameron Wright was 15-of-21 for 262 yards and four touchdowns for Merrillville in a 35-7 victory over Andrean.

Hunter Johnson tossed for 242 yards and one touchdown in Brownsburg's 28-26 win at Bloomington South.

Taylor Voris' 206 yards passing and two scores were not enough in Indian Creek's 42-21 loss to Lawrenceburg.

C.J. Detweiler was 15-of-26 for 239 yards and two touchdowns in Goshen's 28-14 win over Fairfield.

Dalyn Hart threw for 235 yards and one touchdown in Fort Wayne Wayne's 36-18 loss to defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Gavin Yeskie completed 22-of-33 attempts for 229 yards and three scores for Bloomington South against Brownsburg.

Jordan Garrett passed for 267 yards and ran for two scores for Indianapolis Pike against Zionsville.

Trey Bilinski was 15-of-22 for 260 yards and three touchdowns for NorthWood in a 46-30 win at Jimtown.

Josh Feltz completed 10-of-19 attempts for 229 yards and two scores for Hamilton Heights against Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Triston Perry went 20-of-25 for 229 yards and three touchdowns for Columbus North in its 52-7 win over Franklin.

Garrett Schoenle tossed for 222 yards in Fort Wayne Northrop's 41-28 setback to Homestead.

Zac Lantz threw for 221 yards and one score for Fairfield against Goshen.

Peter Morrison completed 15-of-18 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns in Fort Wayne Concordia's 40-7 win over Fort Wayne South.

Matt Wilkerson went 19-of-27 for 206 yards as Lafayette Jeff held on for a 33-28 win over Twin Lakes.

Conner Dove finished 19-of-32 for 258 yards and two touchdowns in Eastside's loss to Woodlan. Dove also ran 13 times for 68 yards and one score.

Collin Stroup threw for 210 yards and one score and ran for another tally as Clinton Prairie rolled to 47-14 win over Frontier.

Ricky Davila went 21-of-25 for 193 yards and two touchdowns in South Bend Riley's 53-21 loss at Leo.

Ross Kirkton completed 14-of-25 attempts for 191 yards and one score for Elkhart Central against Elkhart Memorial.

Fredrick Winston threw for 185 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score for Griffith in a 49-28 loss to Michigan City.

Keshawn Moore finished 12-of-16 through the air for 185 yards and one touchdown in New Haven's 42-0 blanking of Heritage.

Brendan Lawler threw and ran for more than 100 yards for Charlestown in a 54-13 win over Madison. Lawler completed 6-of-8 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown and ran 12 times for 114 yards and one score.

Making his first varsity start, sophomore Zach Bundalo tossed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as Lake Central downed Munster, 35-7.

Cameron Misner had 172 yards through the air and three touchdowns in Avon's 35-31 win over Plainfield.

Quincy Keller tossed for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Indianapolis Cathedral blanked East Noble, 48-0. The Irish racked up 28 first downs and outgained the Knights, 442-179.

Trey Richmond threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Northwestern's 47-7 win over Clinton Central.

Kellen Woods was 10-of-16 for 222 yards and three touchdowns for Tipton in a 47-7 win over Madison-Grant.

Peter Tkacs completed 9-of-14 attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns in Wheeler's 33-28 win over River Forest.

In his first varsity start at quarterback, James Iapalucci ran for 113 yards and one score as Penn downed Valparaiso, 27-7.

Tyler Meurer rushed seven times for 171 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another tally in Linton Stockton's 49-8 decision over Speedway.

Jake Quasebarth was 9-of-11 for 170 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 18 times for 92 yards and one score in North White's 52-12 win over Taylor.

Ryan Bullard had 15-carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns and completed 6-of-9 passes for 87 yards and one score for Logansport in a 26-14 win at Peru.

Jack Kiser rushed for 162 yards and threw for 62 yards and four total touchdowns in Pioneer's 47-0 blanking of Lewis Cass.

Tanner Lambert went 8-of-12 for 115 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 103 yards and one score in Delta's 33-6 victory over Jay County.

Brogan Miller completed 9-of-17 passes for 173 yards and three scores, helping Yorktown to a 35-33 win over Anderson.

JACOB Auger was 5-of-6 for 164 yards and two scores for Northeastern in a 46-7 win over Knightstown.

ON THE RUNAWAY(Here are some of the top performances from running backs)

Austin Bowling rambled 28 times for 332 yards and five touchdowns in Lawrenceburg's win over Indian Creek.

David O'Neill scampered 14 times for 311 yards and four touchdowns as Tri rolled to a 56-7 win over Union City.

Carter McGinnis sprinted for 277 yards and four touchdowns in Guerin Catholic's victory over Martinsville.

Jarret McCallister carried the ball 10 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns in West Vigo's 34-24 victory over North Central (Farmersburg).

Chase Rheinlander had 13 carries for 253 yards and five touchdowns for Evansville Mater Dei in a 54-29 win over Owensboro Catholic (Kentucky).

Elijah Harvey ran 21 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns in Evansville Harrison's 41-14 victory over Madisonville North Hopkins (Kentucky).

Evan Cardwell's 28 rushes for 247 yards and five touchdowns vaulted Northwestern over Clinton Central.

Aaron Daggy scampered 25 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Union County's 48-18 win over Oldenburg Academy.

Kenyon Ervin had 233 yards rushing and one touchdown on 22 attempts for Evansville Memorial in a 41-6 decision over Jasper. The Tigers snapped an 11-game skid in season openers in the process.

Jake Wilson ran 28 times for 223 yards and three scores for Elwood in a 66-20 setback to Indianapolis Scecina.

Duron Ford accumulated 220 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, leading New Palestine to a 38-26 win over Whiteland.

Luke Proctor had 24 rushes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in Wabash's 33-7 win over Boone Grove.

Frank Berenda rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns, but it was not enough for Tri-County in a 44-42 loss to Carroll (Flora).

Ricky Rocha scampered 31 times for 211 yards and one touchdown for Elkhart Central against Elkhart Memorial.

Nick Novotny had 36 carries for 205 yards and three touchdowns for Carroll (Fort Wayne) in a 38-27 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

J'Lyn Charlton tallied 10 rushes for 218 yards and one score for Fort Wayne Bishop Luers against Carroll (Fort Wayne).

Camdon Cartwright scooted for 203 yards and two scores in Boonville's 34-16 win over Washington.

Sam Schoonveld romped for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries for Clinton Prairie against Frontier.

Noah King carried the ball 38 times for 193 yards and a touchdown in Oak Hill's 27-10 win over Eastern (Greentown).

Jamon Hogan rushed 15 times for 179 yards and three scores in Columbus East's 62-7 victory over Bloomington North.

Jordan Presley scampered for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Homestead's triumph over Fort Wayne Northrop.

Cameron Peterson had 22 runs for 179 yards and two scores for Pike against Zionsville.

Dawson Anderson scampered 27 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Plainfield against Avon.

Garrett Elder ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns for Whitko in a 32-6 win over Cambridge City Lincoln.

Jackson Sweeney had 15 rushes for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Hamilton Southeastern in its 27-21 win at Carmel. Greyhounds' quarterback Elliot Charlebois injured his leg in the second quarter and never returned.

Chris Ferrell ran the ball 15 times for 161 yards and one touchdown for Leo against South Bend Riley.

Drew Schultz proved to be a workhorse with 37 carries for 159 yards and two scores in Adams Central's 24-14 win over Bellmont.

Tyrell Phelps had 12 runs for 169 yards and one touchdown as Marion rolled to a 39-14 win over Huntington North.

Nathan LeDuc rushed for 150 yards and one score for Wheeler against River Forest.

Carson Gill ran 29 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns in Brownsburg's win at Bloomington South.

Andrew Barajas managed 158 yards on the ground and four touchdowns on just seven touches in Eastbrook's 72-13 win over Norwell.

Jack Vukovits had 16 carries for 135 yards and two scores for John Glenn against Rochester.

Christian Covington ran eight times for 128 yards and four touchdowns in defending Class 5A state champion Fort Wayne Snider' 56-0 blanking of Fort Wayne North.

Kristian Pechac carried the ball 24 times for 137 yards and one score for Bloomington South against Brownsburg.

Caleb Hankenson rambled 16 times for 140 yards and two scores for Bellmont against Adams Central.

Money Woods cashed in for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts for Fort Wayne Snider against Fort Wayne North.

Gabe Coleman streaked for 133 yards and two scores as defending Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard cruised to a 23-3 win over Brebeuf Jesuit.

Anthony Giles raced for 170 yards and a touchdown in Lake Central's triumph over Munster.

Peterson Kerlegrand ran 17 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns for Fort Wayne Concordia against Fort Wayne South.

Mitchell Burton rambled 139 yards and one score on 15 attempts for Columbus North against Franklin.

Zander Horvath racked up 19 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns in Mishawaka Marian's 35-0 blanking of South Bend Clay.

Tias Stewart needed just eight carries to run for 133 yards and three scores for Evansville Central in a 55-13 win over Louisville Holy Cross (Kentucky).

Dylan Spesard had 15 carries for 120 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-tying score in the fourth quarter, in Carroll's (Flora) win over Tri-County.

Trenton Bonner accumulated 125 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries in Leo's triumph over South Bend Riley.

Da'Ziaun Sargent found the end zone three times and rushed for 112 yards on 16 carries in Evansville Reitz's 42-7 win over Henderson County (Kentucky).

Markise Hurt and Aryuan Cain-Veasey accumulated 264 yards and five touchdowns in Michigan City's win over Griffith. Hurt scored three times, while Cain-Veasey crossed the goal line twice.

Nolan O'Brien rambled for 111 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run with under two minutes remaining, leading Southridge to a 21-14 win over Corydon Central.

Brittan Chandler and Latrell Brown combined for 246 yards and five touchdowns for Lafayette Jeff against Twin Lakes. Brown scored three times and Chandler added two tallies.

Brennan Long's 112 yards on the ground and two scores helped LaPorte post a 21-20 win over New Prairie.

Kenny Kerrn found the end zone four times on scampers of one, three, one, and one yard for Jimtown against NorthWood.

Dylan Stefanich ran 18 times for 129 yards and three scores for Gibson Southern in a 56-0 blanking of Forest Park.

Julius Graber had scoring runs of seven, 15, and 15 yards for Northridge against South Bend Adams.

Jacob Hill scampered for five touchdowns in North Vermillion's 68-7 win over Turkey Run.

Ryan Hammond ran 16 times for 110 yards and three scores for Whiteland against New Palestine.

Josh Kemp tallied three trips to the end zone for North Harrison in its 38-8 win over Crawford County.

CATCHING ON FAST(Here are some of the top receiver performances.)

David Tillman hauled in 12 receptions for 220 yards and three scores as Elkhart Memorial rallied from a 20-7 deficit against Elkhart Central.

Rummel Johnson had nine catches for 194 yards and one score for Goshen against Fairfield.

Ta'vonte Malone caught three passes for 188 yards and two scores for Adams against Northridge.

Colton Tribbey tallied 16 receptions for 177 yards and one score in Martinsville's setback to Guerin Catholic.

Donald Guerrant had four catches for 174 yards and one score for Woodlan against Eastside. Guerrant also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Von McCarter, who finished with four receptions for 109 yards and two scores.

Caleb Green caught 11 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns for West Lafayette against Tri-West.

Jay Edwards had five catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns for Zionsville against Pike.

Dalton Hood tallied six receptions for 150 yards and three scores in Muncie Central's win over Pendleton Heights.

Trevor Weiss tallied 10 catches for 125 yards and one score in John Glenn's shutout of Rochester.

Josh Benson had eight receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns for Lake Central against Munster.

Triston Wilkinson's three-yard touchdown catch with 8.3 seconds left lifted Castle past Terre Haute North. Wilkinson finished with eight receptions for 120 yards.

SHOW STOPPERS(Here are some of the top performances on defense and special teams.)

De'Andre Street's 85-yard kickoff return to begin the second half lifted Warsaw to a 30-7 win over Columbia City.

Clayton Cowen recorded 20 tackles, including 11 solo stops, for Hamilton Heights against Mt. Vernon (Fortville).

Branden Bramson came up with a pair of fumble recoveries for Merrillville as the Pirates halted a three-game losing streak to Andrean.

Josh Gorball connected on field goals of 48, 33, and 32 yards in Concord's 43-18 win over South Bend Saint Joseph.

Andy Cartensen intercepted a pair of passes, returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and caught a pass for another score, helping Highland roll to a 42-13 win over Hammond Morton.

Michael Tutsie's 62-yard interception return for a touchdown proved to be the difference as Warren Central claimed a 21-16 win over defending Class 6A state champion Center Grove.

Ezra Winkle racked up 13 tackles, including three for losses, for Plymouth against Bremen.

Sammie Campianello converted a pair of extra-points in Chesterton's 14-7 win over Kokomo.

Jordan Jusevitch tallied nine tackles, an interception, and two blocked kicks for top-ranked (Class 4A) Lowell in a 9-3 double-overtime loss to Crown Point.

Mason Kaletha blocked a punt and had one of four interceptions for Chesterton against Kokomo.

Ethan Kertai returned a kickoff and punt for touchdowns and also ran for a score in LaVille's 63-16 win over West Central.

Sam Helm came up with 17 tackles for Bloomington South against Brownsburg.

Kenyatta Smith had a pair of interceptions in Merrillville's win over Andrean.