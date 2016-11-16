The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Regional Finals

CLASS 6A HIGHLIGHTS

Reese Taylor rolled up over 350 yards of offense as Ben Davis captured its first regional since 2014 with a 51-21 victory over Indianapolis Cathedral. Taylor completed 18-of-26 for 335 yards and five touchdowns and ran seven times for 29 yards and one score. Jermaine Hoskins added three catches for 75 yards and two tallies for the Giants (9-3). Zavier Brown had three touches for 63 yards and a score for the Irish (7-5).

Russ Yeast tallied over 150 total yards in defending state champion Center Grove's 28-7 win over Warren Central. Yeast ran 13 times for 97 yards and caught four passes for 72 yards and one touchdown, while Titus McCoy added 21 carries for 83 yards and three scores to help the Trojans (11-1) to their sixth consecutive regional. Zach Summeier went 16-of-26 for 170 yards and one score for the Warriors (10-2).

Jake McDonald was 9-of-16 for 104 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third tally in Carmel's 42-7 win at Homestead. Joey Schmidt added interception returns for touchdowns of 30 and 40 yards as the Greyhounds (8-4) captured their fourth regional crown in a row. Jiya Wright racked up 151 yards of offense for the Spartans (9-3).

Paul Moala intercepted two passes and returned one 54 yards for a touchdown, leading Penn to a 23-0 blanking of Crown Point. James Iapalucci went 9-of-14 for 140 yards and one score as the Kingsmen (12-0) claimed their fourth straight regional title. Emas King recorded 14 tackles for the Bulldogs (6-6).

CLASS 5A HIGHLIGHTS

Kristian Pechac carried the ball 29 times for 368 yards and four touchdowns for Bloomington South in a 44-23 win over Castle. Gavin Yeskie went 10-of-13 for 124 yards and one score and ran 12 times for 65 yards and one tally to lead the Panthers (11-1) to their first regional since 2014. Dayne Keller was 27-of-45 for 303 yards and three touchdowns, and Noah McLean added 14 catches for 185 yards and two scores for the Knights (8-4).

Jamon Hogan scampered 28 times for 269 yards and four touchdowns as Columbus East held off Zionsville, 42-35, to post their first regional title since 2014. Josh Major added 19 runs for 182 yards and two scores and was 4-of-4 passing for 28 yards as the Olympians (12-1) racked up 545 yards of offense. Brenden Mikesell carried the ball 32 times for 215 yards and four touchdowns, while Blake Levy was 15-of-25 for 170 yards and one score for the Eagles (6-6).

Andy Sweet led a balanced attack with 148 yards of offense and a touchdown pass for Westfield in a 45-7 victory over Kokomo. Nate Froelich added 19 carries for 63 yards and two scores, and Nate Frey came up with two interceptions to guide the Shamrocks (10-2) to their first regional title since 2013. Kyle Wade threw for 89 yards and one score for the Wildkats (8-3).

Money Woods rambled 19 times for 114 yards and one score in defending state champion Fort Wayne Snider's 31-7 victory over Mishawaka. Michael Haupert was 11-of-14 for 114 yards and one score, while Mac Hippenhammer added a touchdown catch and 85-yard punt return for a score to lead the Panthers (12-0) to their third regional in a row. Austin Faulkner paced the Cavemen (10-3) with 27 carries for 103 yards.

CLASS 4A HIGHLIGHTS

Brayton Yoder established a new school-record by running for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in NorthWood's 52-28 win over previously unbeaten New Haven. Trey Bilinski threw for 145 yards and one score, and Bronson Yoder added 110 total yards with two scores on the ground for the Panthers (13-0), who posted their first regional since 2008. Keshawn Moore passed for 187 yards and three scores for the Bulldogs (11-1).

Alex Maxwell's 38-yard touchdown pass to Justin Drees on the final play of regulation lifted East Central to a 33-27 win over Evansville Reitz. Maxwell finished with 27 carries for 194 yards and four scores, while Logan Storie added 21 rushes for 104 yards for the Trojans (11-2), who won their second straight regional title. Reid Mahan was 19-of-32 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Dunham added seven catches for 115 yards and one score for the Panthers (11-2).

Trevor Espravnik accumulated 42 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Lowell's 44-23 win over Hobart. Ethan Igras tallied 140 yards of offense and a touchdown run to lead the Red Devils (9-4) to their first regional since 2009. Brandon James had a 77-yard kickoff return for a score for the Brickies (10-3).

Kenny Gillum ran 17 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns as Indianapolis Roncalli downed Delta, 42-7, to earn its second straight regional title. Derek O'Connor tossed for 101 yards and one score and ran for another tally, while Patrick McManama added six rushes for 71 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (13-0). Tanner Lambert went 9-of-14 for 136 yards and one touchdown, and Adam Haynes caught four passes for 101 yards and one tally for the Eagles (8-5).

CLASS 3A HIGHLIGHTS

Peter Morrison went 18-of-24 for 341 yards and three touchdowns for Fort Wayne Concordia in a 62-27 win over West Lafayette. Petersen Kerlegrand chipped in 216 yards on the ground and five scores, Colton Grahovac caught seven passes for 175 yards and one score, and Mark Mallers added three catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns for the Cadets (11-2), who earned their first regional since 2007. Mikey Kidwell went 20-of-37 for 221 yards and two scores, while Sage Hood ran 24 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils (10-3).

Austin Bowling accumulated 40 carries for 244 yards and four touchdowns in Lawrenceburg's 37-20 victory over Danville. Mason Parris recorded 17 tackles as the Tigers captured their first regional crown since 1985. Christian Schabel was 16-of-30 for 230 yards and one touchdown and another on the ground for the Warriors (10-3).

Gavin Bane and Kyle Kramer both surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in Brownstown Central's 30-7 win over Evansville Memorial. Bane had 14 rushes for 102 yards and one score and caught a pass for another tally to become the school's all-time leading scorer with 430 career points. Kramer added 19 runs for 114 yards and one touchdown and threw for another scores for the Braves, who earned their first regional title since 2008. Michael Lindauer was 21-of-37 for 224 yards and one score, Brandon Combs had 11 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown, and Jack Folz recorded 16 tackles for the Tigers (9-4).

Kiann McDonald's 30-yard field goal with 4.6 seconds left helped Garrett claim its first regional title since 2003 with a 31-28 win at Mishawaka Marian. Tanner Burns completed 20-of-26 for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and Ben Purdy hauled in 12 receptions for 220 yards and four scores for the Railroaders (12-1). Bryce Tomassi went 8-of-12 for 143 yards and two scores, while Zander Horvath added 18 carries for 109 yards with one score and a touchdown catch for the Knights (11-2).

CLASS 2A HIGHLIGHTS

Avery Hall tallied 16 rushes for 286 yards and four touchdowns for Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter in a 40-6 triumph over Milan. Diomini Small chipped in six carries for 179 yards and two scores to help the Raiders (9-4) to their first regional since 2013. Blaine Beck was 17-of-30 for 350 yards and one score, and Demetrius Barnes added eight catches for 157 yards for the Indians (10-3).

Dylan White rambled 14 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns in Whiting's 55-14 win over Winamac. Stuart Glascow added 23 carries for 163 yards and three scores, and Tom Davenport tallied two scores as the Oilers (12-1) rolled up 535 yards on the ground to earn their second straight regional crown. Jack DeGrott tossed for 167 yards and one touchdown, while Ethan Rogers ran for 75 yards and one score and also recorded 12 tackles for the Warriors (8-5).

Blayne Altum scampered 34 times for 223 yards and one score for Eastbrook in a 28-21 victory over South Adams. Justin Singer added two trips to the end zone for the Panthers (12-1), who captured their regional since 2004. Marcus Teeter went 12-of-22 for 289 yards and one touchdown, Joe Stuber had 18 carries for 110 yards and two scores, and Nick Wurster hauled in four passes for 107 yards for the Starfires (8-5).

Clay Whitney and Garrison Lee both surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in defending state champion Monrovia's 35-28 win over Evansville Mater Dei. Whitney tallied 174 yards and three touchdowns, and Lee added 135 yards and one score as the Bulldogs (9-4) racked up 446 yards on the ground to capture their third consecutive regional championship. Chase Rhinelander had 15 carries for 149 yards and one score, while Kurtis Wilderman added 143 total yards with a score on the ground and two scoring throws to Walker Massey for the Wildcats (8-5).

CLASS 1A HIGHLIGHTS

Jack Kiser's one-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left helped Pioneer to a 28-27 win over top-ranked and defending state champion Lafayette Central Catholic. Matthew Nusbaum's extra-point proved to be the difference, and Kiser finished with 25 rushes for 155 yards and four scores as the Panthers (13-0) claimed their first regional since 2014 and ended LCC's 27-game winning streak. Avery Denhart was 15-of-23 for 188 yards and two scores for the Knights (12-1).

Tyler Meurer accounted for almost 200 yards of offense in Linton-Stockton's 56-7 triumph over Eastern Greene. Meurer completed 5-of-7 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and ran five times for 52 yards and one score. Keaton Cox added two scores, Garrett Mason had a touchdown run and catch, and Kendall Williams chipped 97 total yards with a touchdown reception and 11 tackles to guide the Miners (13-0) to their second consecutive regional. Jeff Graham has 23 runs for 122 yards and one score for the Thunderbirds (10-3).

Andre Jones ran 24 times for 195 yards and one score in Indianapolis Lutheran's 48-19 win over Fountain Central. Zach White added 9-of-11 through the air for 262 yards and four touchdowns, while Jacob Faubion chipped in five catches for 141 yards and two scores as the Saints (10-3) captured their second regional and first since 2014. Wayde Bentley tossed for 142 yards and one score and ran for another tally for the Mustangs (11-2).