The Indiana Football Digest's Honor Roll - 2016 Playoffs Volume 2

CLASS 6A HIGHLIGHTS

Quincy Keller's six-yard touchdown pass to Luke Saum in overtime helped Indianapolis Cathedral escape with a 41-38 win over Lawrence North. Keller was 26-of-38 for 363 yards and five touchdowns. Luke Sanders had 12 catches for 187 yards and three scores, and Dajon Collins added eight rushes for 100 yards and one scoring reception for the Irish. Al McKeller ran 21 times for 285 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Reese Taylor accumulated more than 350 yards of offense for Indianapolis Ben Davis in its 49-13 win over Brownsburg. Taylor was 11-of-12 for 206 yards and three touchdowns and ran 10 times for 160 yards and two scores. Noah Thomas had four receptions for 102 yards and two scores for the Giants. Hunter Johnson tossed for 188 yards and one touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Donyell Marshall was 22-of-29 for 263 yards and five touchdowns, two going to Daveon Bell, in Lawrence Central's 43-13 pounding of North Central (Indianapolis).

Zach Summeier completed 16-of-19 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, helping Warren Central cruise to a 49-17 win over Franklin Central. Tristen Tonte added two rushing scores for the Warriors.

Sophomore Jordan Presley became Homestead's single-season rushing leader by running 16 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns in a 66-31 decision over Fort Wayne Northrop. Presley now has 1,548 yards, breaking the previous mark of 1,402 yards by Will Luzar in 1986. Jiya Wright added 170 yards through the air and one score and ran for two more touchdowns for the Spartans. Garrett Schoenle tossed for 201 yards and one score for the Bruins.

Michael Jensen overcame a sore elbow to complete 12-of-19 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Warsaw's 23-13 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne). Jeremy David added two scoring catches and an interception, while Andrew Mevis converted field goals of 42, 40, and 26 yards for the Tigers. Jack Miguel tossed for 167 yards and two scores for the Chargers.

Mitchell Burton romped 12 times for 164 yards and four scores for Columbus North in its 52-6 win over New Albany. Triston Perry went 14-of-21 for 158 yards and one score for the Bulldogs.

In his first varsity start, Matt Wolfe threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in Fishers' 28-14 victory over Noblesville.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter had 21 carries for 126 yards and one score in Merrillville's 22-21 win over Portage. Kameron Jackson added two touchdown runs for the Pirates.

Andrew Mappes scampered 21 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Southport in a 20-13 win over Perry Meridian. Eddie Schott was 24-of-34 for 198 yards, while Justice Demers added nine receptions for 114 yards for the Cardinals.

Trevor Hohlt and Russ Yeast each ran for over 100 yards as defending state champion Center Grove rolled to a 62-6 win over Jeffersonville. Hohlt had 10 runs for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Yeast added seven carries for 105 yards and three scores for the Trojans.

Ryan Bolda connected with Tyler Jones for a six-yard touchdown helped Crown Point post a 10-6 win over Lake Central. Cole Rainwater converted field goals of 44 and 28 yards for Lake Central.

Nolan Lorenz's 35-yard scoring strike to Scott Cooper lifted LaPorte to a 17-7 win over Chesterton. Mason Kaletha ran for 114 yards and one score for Chesterton.

Bryant Fitzgerald ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception 70 yards for another tally in Avon's 39-20 win over Indianapolis Pike. Reginald Lipscome had 12 touches for 152 yards and one touchdowns for Pike.

Conner Coghlan booted a 46-yard field goal, helping Carmel to a 17-14 win over Hamilton Southeastern. Jake McDonald hooked up with Jalen Walker for a nine-yard touchdown pass for the Greyhounds. Adam Mullett tossed for 287 yards and two scores to Carter Lohman for the Royals.

Bailey Mott's 102-yard interception return for a touchdown helped Penn on its way to 35-7 win over Valparaiso. Matt Kominkiewicz added an 84-yard punt return for a score for the Kingsmen.

CLASS 5A HIGHLIGHTS

Trenton Hatfield accounted for almost 400 yards of offense for Muncie Central in a 46-14 win over Anderson. Hatfield tossed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and ran 24 times for 176 yards and one score. Eliseus Young had nine receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Xavier Cleaves added three scores on the ground for the Bearcats.

C.J. Detweiler went 18-of-30 for 311 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a sixth tally in Goshen's 49-7 win over Fort Wayne North. Brandon Holley hauled in seven receptions for 121 yards and three scores, and Deven Love chipped in four catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the RedHawks.

Aryuan Cain-Veasey scampered 27 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan City in a 49-33 win over Elkhart Central. Michael McCullough was 13-of-15 for 239 yards and three scores, and Noah Jones III added five catches for 109 yards and two tallies for the Wolves. Ross Kirkton tossed for 318 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 118 yards and two scores, while J.T. Webb had eight catches for 155 yards and three scores for the Blazers.

Dayne Keller threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Castle's 21-14 win over Evansville North. Noah McLean added five catches for 156 yards and three scores for the Knights. Shawn Coate ran for 109 yards and two tallies for the Huskies.

Josh Major racked up over 200 yards of offense for Columbus East in a 49-9 win over Martinsville. Major completed all four of his passes for 74 yards and two scores and ran seven times for 144 yards and one tally. Jamon Hogan has eight touches for 75 yards and three touchdowns for the Olympians.

Blake Levy was 10-of-17 for 192 yards and one touchdown for Zionsville in a 48-23 win over Decatur Central. Ethan Hudson caught four passes for 111 yards and two scores, and Brenden Mikesell added four rushing scores for the Eagles.

Michael Haupert went 9-of-11 for 172 yards and four touchdowns, two going to Mac Hippenhammer, in defending state champion Fort Wayne Snider's 56-3 thrashing of Concord. Haupert also ran for 65 yards and a score for the Panthers.

Keenan Wheeler rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown, caught a pass for another score, and also came up with an interception for Kokomo in its 24-0 blanking of Huntington North.

Kristian Pechac carried the ball 12 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns in Bloomington South's 38-0 triumph over Bloomington North. Gavin Yeskie threw for 106 yards and two scores, while Sam Helm recorded 12 tackles for the Panthers.

Ben Slaton passed for 162 yards and one score for Plainfield in a 24-8 win over Indianapolis Tech. Dawson Anderson ran 24 times for 140 yards and one touchdown, while Gavin Ritter added two catches for 100 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown, for the Quakers.

Matt Weimer was 8-of-10 for 144 yards and one touchdown in Floyd Central's 40-34 win over Bedford North Lawrence. Zach Rodgers and Colt May had two scores apiece, and Tyler Edwards racked up 15 tackles for the Highlanders.

Edwin Cisneros had 17 carries for 143 yards and one score for Whiteland in its 34-0 blanking of Franklin. Jace Carpenter tossed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Jake Perry added a scoring run and catch for the Warriors.

Ryan Wroblewski and Austin Faulkner each ran for more than 100 yards in Mishawaka's 43-14 win over South Bend Adams. Wroblewski romped for 118 yards and two scores and also threw a pair of touchdown passes, while Faulkner added 108 yards and a scoring reception for the Cavemen. Andrew Burgess tossed for 181 yards and a touchdown, and Eric Williams chipped in nine catches for 129 yards and one tally for the Eagles.

Darren Lanthrop and Austin Bennett both reached the 100-yard rushing mark in McCutcheon's 29-12 win over Harrison (West Lafayette). Lanthrop had 19 carries for 102 yards and Bennett added 100 yards and a touchdown catch. Peyton Williams was 5-of-5 passing with a touchdown and two rushing scores for the Mavericks.

Andy Sweet tossed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third tally as Westfield rolled to a 38-14 win over Lafayette Jeff.

Nick Barrett ran for 61 yards, including a three-yard touchdown, in Terre Haute North's 6-0 win over Terre Haute South.

CLASS 4A HIGHLIGHTS

Patrick Sandler's 21-yard field goal on the final play of regulation helped Indianapolis Roncalli rally for a 34-33 win at Lebanon. Derek O'Connor tossed for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenny Gillum ran 19 times for 121 yards and two scores and caught two passes for scores for the Rebels. Evan Stambaugh passed for 179 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more scores, while Jaylen Washington chipped in 23 rushes for 183 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Andrew McCormick was 22-of-30 for 293 yards and five touchdowns in East Noble's 40-22 win over Plymouth. McCormick also ran 15 times for 87 yards and one score, while Dylan Hunley caught seven passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns for the Knights. Tristen McMillen had 22 rushes for 116 yards for the Rockies.

David Felton accumulated more than 275 yards of offense for Evansville Harrison in a 42-0 blanking of Boonville. Felton tossed for 91 yards and two touchdowns and also ran seven times for 186 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown scamper for the Warriors.

Tanner Lambert accounted for over 275 total yards in Delta's 42-21 win over Greenfield-Central. Lambert was 6-of-8 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns and ran 21 times for 165 yards and three scores. Charlie Spegal chipped in 35 carries for 155 yards and one score for the Eagles. Michael Sosnowski had 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

Logan Storie tallied 16 carries for 237 yards and two scores for East Central in a 30-20 win over Franklin County. Alex Maxwell chipped in 147 yards of offense with two touchdown passes for the Trojans. Johnathan Hagerty finished with 266 total yards and a touchdown pass and two rushing scores for the Wildcats.

Brandon James accounted for 247 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in Hobart's 55-21 triumph over Kankakee Valley. In addition to catching a seven-yard pass for a score, he also returned a kickoff 84 yards and a punt 73 yards for scores. Jared Zanolla added 158 total yards with a scoring run and catch, Mickey Wolfe threw three touchdown passes, and Austin Kirk had 12 tackles for the Brickes. Dan Kapella had 98 yards rushing and three scores for the Kougars.

Zac Montgomery completed 21-of-31 attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns for Mount Vernon (Posey) in a 14-0 victory over Pendleton Heights.

Trevor Espravnik rambled 30 times for 219 yards and one touchdown for Lowell in a 49-2 thrashing of Hammond Morton. Ethan Igras tossed a pair of passes for scores, and Logan Charters racked up 10 tackles for the Red Devils.

Nick Wilson and Garrett Ruiz both had more than 200 yards of offense in New Prairie's 28-14 win over Andrean. Wilson ran 41 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 138 yards, while Ruiz added 105 yards rushing and one score and caught three passes for 101 yards for the Cougars. Patrick Reardon accounted for two touchdowns for the 59ers.

Trey Bilinski threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns for NorthWood in a 44-13 win over Northridge. DeAndre Smart had eight catches for 114 yards and one score, and Brayton Yoder added 107 yards on the ground and a 70-yard interception return for a score for the Panthers. Julius Graber accumulated 217 total yards with a touchdown pass and run for the Raiders.

Nishawn Jones raced for 197 yards and four touchdowns as New Haven rolled to a 51-19 victory over Fort Wayne South. Keshawn Moore was 16-of-30 for 259 yards and one score, and Kentrel Thomas added eight catches for 135 yards for the Bulldogs. Dennis Johnson tossed for 208 yards and two touchdowns for the Archers.

Reid Mahan was 10-of-19 for 185 yards and two scores in Evansville Reitz's 34-7 victory over Evansville Central. Da'Ziaun Sargent ran 31 times for 121 yards and one touchdown, and Joey Diekmann added 13 tackles for the Panthers.

Blake Podschlne completed 8-of-10 for 142 yards and three touchdowns for defending state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in its 56-2 thrashing of previously unbeaten Mississinewa. Jordan Hudson ran for a pair of scores, while Amaun Clark added a touchdown catch and interception for the Saints.

Dylan Bullock scampered 14 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns in Munster's 36-15 win over Highland. Andrew Jumonville tossed for 89 yards and three scores for the Mustangs.

Brandon Rosado had 18 rushes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in Greenwood's 27-0 blanking of Mooresville. Damon Maynard converted field goals of 25 and 28 yards for the Woodmen.

Zach Carpenter and Alan Perry each amassed over 100 yards of offense for Seymour in its 43-0 victory over Jennings County. Carpenter had 15 rushes for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Perry added 119 total yards and two scores on the ground for the Owls.

CLASS 3A HIGHLIGHTS

Taylor Hogg went 11-of-13 for 303 yards and three touchdowns and added three scores on the ground for Greensburg in a 63-41 win over Rushville. Sam Slusher added 23 carries for 265 yards and three scores for the Pirates. Cameron Craig had eight rushes for 147 yards and one touchdown, while Keith Yager added 11 rushes for 131 yards and two scores for the Lions.

Peter Morrison was 16-of-23 for 303 yards and five touchdowns, two going to Mark Mallers, in Fort Wayne Concordia's 47-7 victory over Bellmont. Peterson Kerlegrand added 14 rushes for 143 yards and one score and also caught four passes for 77 yards for the Cadets.

Kyle Kramer combined for more than 300 yards of offense for Brownstown Central in its 46-10 victory over Salem. Kramer was 6-of-7 for 189 yards and one touchdown and ran 12 times for 116 yards and another tally. Gavin Bane added four catches for 132 yards and two scores for the Braves.

Zander Horvath rolled up 280 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 16 carries for Mishawaka Marian in a 43-6 win over previously unbeaten Hanover Central.

Trey Powell went 19-of-25 for 268 yards and four scores in Sullivan's 42-14 win over Vincennes Lincoln. Trevor Magill added 22 runs for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Arrows.

Mikey Kidwell was 17-of-29 for 266 yards and one touchdown and ran for another tally in West Lafayette's 43-12 win over Western Boone. Sage Hood chipped in 26 carries for 105 yards and one score for the Red Devils. Spencer Wright threw for 123 yards and one tally for the Stars.

Kenny Kerrn rambled for 263 yards and a pair of scores in Jimtown's 27-3 victory over West Noble.

Austin Bowling had 36 rushes for 248 yards and four touchdowns for Lawrenceburg in a 44-21 win over Indian Creek. Reid Strobl added 133 yards through the air and one score for the Tigers. Taylor Voris passed for 238 yards and two scores for the Braves.

Fredrick Winston tallied over 100 yards passing and running for Griffith in a 28-21 win over Rensselaer Central. Winston was 5-of-9 for 109 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball 12 times for 104 yards and one score. Kadafi Coleman recorded 22 tackles and Josh Miller added 16 stops for the Panthers. Jordan Owens ran 32 times for 222 yards and one touchdown for the Bombers.

Jayce Harter recorded over 200 yards of offense in Southridge's 24-7 win over North Harrison. Harter completed all five of his passes for 120 yards and one score and also rushed 14 times for 88 yards. Nolan O'Brien racked up 157 total yards with a touchdown run and catch for the Raiders.

Michael Lindauer went 10-of-19 for 170 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in Evansville Memorial's 48-23 victory over Washington. Branson Combs added a scoring run and catch and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another tally, while Jack Folz recorded 13 tackles for the Tigers.

Arion Nieves completed 6-of-8 tosses for 171 yards and four scores and ran for a fifth tally in Fort Wayne Bishop Luers' 48-12 win over Peru. J'Lyn Charlton ran for two touchdowns, while Dashon Bussell added two catches for scores for the Knights.

Billy Dury was 11-of-15 for 163 yards and three touchdowns for defending state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in a 28-14 win over Tri-West. Gabe Coleman ran 21 times for 115 yards, while Jarrod Stiver added 17 touches for 102 yards for the Trojans. Jake Hill tossed for 254 yards and two touchdowns to Casey Coll for the Bruins.

Christian Schabel completed 9-of-16 for 161 yards and one score and ran for another tally for Danville in a 21-14 win over Greencastle. Ben Stevens hauled in four passes for 129 yards and one score for the Warriors. Devin Clar rambled 29 times for 148 yards and one touchdown for the Tiger Cubs.

Cameron Smith ran 32 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns in Garrett's 28-0 blanking of Culver Academy. Tanner Burns was 6-of-6 passing for 96 yards and also ran for a score for the Railroaders.

Bryce Bennington threw and ran for a touchdown and also intercepted a pass for Twin Lakes in a 31-6 win over North Montgomery. In addition to running for 68 yards and a score, Kris Goodlow also recorded three quarterback sacks for the Indians.

CLASS 2A HIGHLIGHTS

Marcus Teeter's 29-yard touchdown pass to Nic Wurster early in the fourth quarter lifted South Adams to a 20-14 win over top-ranked and previously unbeaten Woodlan. Teeter finished with 143 yards through the air and two scores to Wurster for the Starfires. Justin Durkes tossed for 173 yards and one score, and Jordan Delagrange tallied 19 tackles for the Warriors.

Jake Wilson rolled up over 400 yards of offense for Elwood in a 60-24 victory over Blackford. Wilson was 10-of-12 for 235 yards and five touchdowns and ran 17 times for 203 yards and two scores. Seth Mireles added six receptions for 173 yards and three scores, and Hunter Scholl added two touchdown catches for the Panthers.

Blane Beck completed 17-of-26 passes for 350 yards and six touchdowns and ran for a seventh tally in Milan's 63-35 victory over Indianapolis Howe. Zac Minnich had six catches for 160 yards and two scores, Michael Offill added six receptions for 114 yards and three scores, and Jed Minnich ran 21 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians.

Sammy Rowen exploded for 313 yards on the ground and six touchdowns in South Spencer's 55-13 thrashing of Eastern (Pekin). Manning Webb completed 10-of-13 passes for 166 yards and one score, and Matthew Embry added five receptions for 161 yards and one tally for the Rebels.

Will Jones had 27 carries for 302 yards and four touchdowns in Lapel's 49-18 victory over Park Tudor. Levi Frazier threw for 145 yards and one score and ran for another tally for the Bulldogs.

Matt Shorter rambled 25 times for 275 yards and four touchdowns for Winamac in a 35-14 win at Oak Hill. Ethan Rogers recorded 15 tackles for the Warriors. Noah King ran for 93 yards and two scores for the Golden Eagles.

Garrett Horn accumulated 271 yards on the ground and one score on 33 carries in Churubusco's 20-6 win over Whitko. Joey Emenheiser tallied 15 tackles for the Eagles. Garrett Elder paced the Wildcats with 21 rushes for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Avery Hall scampered 38 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns in Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter's 20-0 win over Indianapolis Scecina.

Brandon Brazzell ran 15 times for 202 yards and three scores for Mitchell in a 44-12 victory over Cascade.

Stuart Glascow accounted for more than 200 total yards for Whiting in its 21-12 win at North Newton. Glascow tossed for 89 yards and ran 16 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Oilers. Alex Goetz had nine carries for 154 yards and one score, while Justin Harrell added 28 rushes for 143 yards and one tally for the Spartans.

Kurtis Wilderman passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in Evansville Mater Dei's 42-7 win over Providence. Chase Rheinlander added 139 yards rushing and one score and caught a pass for another tally for the Wildcats.

Matt Box went 8-of-10 for 164 yards and two scores in Bremen's 41-6 win over Manchester. Grant Klockow added 124 yards on the ground and one tally, and Nate Mullen chipped in 16 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions.

Xaine Kirby and Davon Wallace combined for over 150 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Eastbrook's 31-21 win over Winchester. Kirby had 21 touches for 96 yards and one score, while Wallace added 19 runs for 77 yards and two scores for the Panthers. Austin Lawrence racked up 196 total yards with a touchdown pass for the Golden Falcons.

Garrison Lee paced a balanced attack with 16 carries for 108 yards and one score for defending state champion Monrovia in a 56-13 victory over North Putnam. Gabe Milton added two scores on the ground, while Dalton Smith had a touchdown run and catch for the Bulldogs.

Mason Durrett rushed for 88 yards and the game's only touchdown in Triton Central's 7-0 win over Eastern Hancock. Jordan Crouse tossed for 162 yards, and Aaron Steele had seven catches for 119 yards for the Tigers.

CLASS 1A HIGHLIGHTS

Carson Blair tallied almost 400 yards of offense for Southwood in a 39-20 win over Triton. Blain was 22-of-38 for 294 yards and three touchdowns and ran 20 times for 101 yards and two scores. Blake Martz chipped in two catches for scores for the Knights. James Snyder recorded 163 total yards with two touchdown passes and one on the ground for the Trojans.

Logan Harmeson rolled up 385 total yards in Attica's 36-30 victory over Clinton Central. Harmeson completed 18-of-26 throws for 240 yards and a touchdown and ran 11 times for 145 yards and a score/ Drew Sheridan added two trips to the end zone for the Red Ramblers. Reid Cripe rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Wayde Bentley accumulated over 350 yards as Fountain Central rolled to a 38-7 win over Sheridan. Bentley was 9-of-18 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, ran 19 times for 94 yards and one score, recorded 15 tackles, and also intercepted a pass. Jake VanCleave chipped in five catches for 180 yards and three scores to go along with an interception for the Mustangs. Joe Callahan had 37 rushes for 128 yards for the Blackhawks.

Tyler Meurer finished with nearly 300 yards of offense in Linton-Stockton's 56-7 win over North Knox. Meurer tossed for 175 yards and three scores and ran six times for 113 yards and three more tallies. Keaton Cox added three rushes for 106 yards and two catches for 100 yards and two scores, while Kendall Williams chipped in a touchdown run and reception for the Miners.

Avery Denhart completed 20-of-28 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Ben Tharp, in defending state champion Lafayette Central Catholic's 27-7 win over previously unbeaten Carroll (Flora). Adam Dienhart added 16 touches for 117 yards and one score for the Knights. Trey Filbrun tossed for 124 yards and one tally for the Cougars.

Michael Sizemore was 12-of-16 for 240 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for two scores in West Washington's 64-14 win over North Decatur. Landon McPheeters had six touches for 124 yards and two scores, while Eamonn Tragesser caught six passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Senators.

Jalen Oliver rambled 16 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns in Hagerstown's 55-10 win over Knightstown. Mason Hicks added 13 carries for 103 yards and one score for the Tigers. Tyler Burton recorded 221 yards of offense with a touchdown pass for the Panthers.

Andre Jones had 11 carries for 208 yards and three scores for Indianapolis Lutheran in a 63-6 triumph over Tri. Zach White tossed for 159 yards and one score, while Noah Wood added two scores on the ground for the Saints.

Caleb Hamilton and Jeff Graham both went over the 200-yard mark in total offense for Eastern Greene in its 54-37 win over South Decatur. Hamilton had 28 carries for 189 yards and five touchdowns and also threw for 12 yards, while Graham added 19 rushes for 170 yards and two scores and 70 yards through the air. Levi Southern chipped in 20 tackles for the Thunderbirds. Damon Allen ran 40 times for 310 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars.

Andrew Hammond accounted for more than 200 total yards in Adams Central's 35-24 win over Shenandoah. Hammond ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and tossed for 80 yards and one score for the Flying Jets. Brennen Dowden tallied 158 total yards with two scoring passes and one on the ground for the Raiders.

Daniel Gregorich scampered 13 times for 155 yards and one score for Pioneer in a 62-0 blanking of Lake Station. Keith Nies added three rushing touchdowns and caught a pass for another tally, while Austin Mersch chipped in two scores for the Panthers.

Ethan Kertai rambled for 151 yards and two touchdowns for LaVille in a 42-14 win over Culver. Ryan Martin added two rushing scores for the Lancers. Josh Krsek ran for two touchdowns for the Cavaliers.

Garrett Froschauer ran 20 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns as North Central (Farmersburg) downed Perry Central, 36-29. Dawson Basinger added 15 carries for 145 yards, and J.T. Basinger racked up 22 tackles for the Thunderbirds.

Logan Conklin led a balanced attack with 114 total yards and a scoring pass and run for Monroe Central in a 42-0 victory over Tri-Central. Casey Conatser completed 3-of-4 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Nehemiah Nash added 11 tackles for the Golden Bears.

Fletcher Greer's 55-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown with 2:19 remaining was the difference in North Judson's 27-22 win at South Central. Greer also had 14 carries for 125 yards, while Drake Lewis added 26 carries for 135 yards and one score for the Bluejays. Kyle Schmack had 199 total yards with a touchdown pass, and Jackson Meloy rushed 17 times for 120 yards and one score for the Satellites.