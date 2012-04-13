THE FIELD IS SET





Sunday, April 15th, the finest high school football players from around the state will flock to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to take one more step towards achieving their goal of playing college football. This will be the fourth year for the Preps Pro Combine, and each year it gains more recognition. This is because the participants are seeing results. Over the last two years, the combine has produced multiple Division I recruits.

The basis for this success is the accessibility of the film and information gathered at the Preps Pro Combine. We have developed a database that allows for college coaches to easily access information about top players. Not only can they see what the athlete has done at the combine, but they can also see academic information from the student athlete. This combination allows for coaches to remain within NCAA regulation, but also offers them the information they need to find the right player for their programs.

Whether you are just a fan of the game, or if you are an athlete preparing to play at the next level, the Preps Pro Combine has all the information you need to keep up to date on all your favorite players from around the state. This is in conjunction with the Indianapolis Colts' effort to promote high school football through their high school football website MyIndianaFootball.com.

MyIndianaFootball.com will be your home for everything taking place on and off the field. Indiana has come a long way in regards to high school football. Every year more and more players are signing Division I letters of intent, and these players are going to the next level and having an impact. There are even players from the state of Indiana pursuing careers at the professional level. This goes to show that slowly, but surely, Indiana is gaining the recognition it deserves for high school football.

2008, 2009, 2010 & 2011 Preps Pro Combine Signees

(Division I-A & AA)

Name (High School) : College

Kofi Hughes (Cathedral) Indiana University

Isaiah Lewis (Ben Davis) Michigan State University

Daniel Smith (SB Clay) University of Notre Dame

Jack Denton (Zionsville) Indiana University

Shakir Bell (Warren Central) Indiana State University

Kurt Freytag (Carmel) Purdue University

Preston Brown (Northwest-OH) University of Cincinnati

Bryce Kiser (Pioneer) Illinois State University

Brandon Bourban (Potosi-MO) Kansas University

Brian East (Carmel) Columbia University

Nick Thompson (Valparaiso) Drake University

Michael Perkins (Valparaiso) Jackson State University

Blake Miller (Center Grove) Southern Illinois University

Jeff Garrett (Ball State) Ball State University

Connor Kelley (Batesville) University of Princeton

*Evan Norris (Roncalli) Indiana State University *

Daniel Wodicka (West Lafayette) 2009 Indiana Mr. Football

Remound Wright (Bishop Dwenger) Stanford University

Kyle Kennedy (Cathedral) Indiana University

* *

Connor Barthel (Cathedral) University of Indianapolis

