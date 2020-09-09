The 2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider: Week Three

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Muncie Central halted its 16-game and 11-game North Central Conference losing streak with a 21-20 win over Anderson.

Fort Wayne Wayne had its 13-game losing streak come to an end with 42-33 victory against Fort Wayne Northrop.

Munster ended its 13-game losing skid with a 28-20 decision over South Bend Clay.

Whitko saw its 11-game Three Rivers Conference losing streak end with a 28-7 win over Rochester.

North Central's (Indianapolis) 10-0 win over Warren Central was the Panthers' first victory in the series since 1999, snapping a 32-game losing skid.

With its 42-0 blanking of defending Class 6A state champion Carmel, Center Grove has now posted back-to-back shutouts of Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference opponents for the first time since 1996. The Trojans were a 20-0 winner over Warren Central the previous week.

Indianapolis Ben Davis claimed its 500th career victory with its 48-24 decision over Indianapolis Pike.

After allowing the most points in back-to-back games in program history (89 points), Fort Wayne Snider rebounded with 27-0 blanking of No. 7 (Class 3A) Fort Wayne Concordia.

LaVille is finally scheduled to open their 2020 campaign this weekend.

HERE ARE A LIST OF CONTESTS WHICH HAVE BEEN CANCELED FOR WEEK FOUR

Anderson Prep Academy at Indianapolis Tindley, Calumet at Whiting, DeKalb at East Noble, Hammond at Andrean, Highland at Hammond Gavit, Indiana Deaf at North Central (Farmersburg). Lake Station at Hammond Clark, Milan at South Decatur, Munster at Hammond Morton, NorthWood at Goshen, Northeastern at Cambridge City Lincoln, North Knox at Boonville, Osceola Grace at Monticello (Illinois), Parke Heritage at Attica, Penn at Saint Xavier (Ohio), Rensselaer Central at Twin Lakes, South Newton at Carroll (Flora), Southport at Gibson Southern, South Vermillion at Marshall (Illinois), Southern Wells at Monroe Central, Valparaiso at Michigan City.

RESCHEDULED GAMES FOR WEEK FOUR

September 11: East Chicago Central at Andrean, Gibson Southern at Boonville, Highland at Lake Station, Munster at Rensselaer Central, Northeastern at Monroe Central, Parke Heritage at Carroll (Flora), Penn at East Noble, Phalen Academy at Princeton

September 12: Osceola Grace at Tri-State Crusaders, South Vermillion at North Central (Farmersburg)

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine has earned 30 consecutive victories.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard has won 14 straight games.

Lafayette Central Catholic has n 12-game winning streak.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Hammond Bishop Noll has a 38-game losing streak.

South Newton has a 34-game losing skid.

Connersville has a 25-game losing streak.

Elwood has dropped 23 games in a row.

Evansville Harrison and Pike Central have lost 19 games in a row.

Shelbyville has suffered 18 straight losses.

Perry Meridian has dropped 17 straight contests.

Fountain Central and Northwestern have a 14-game losing streak.

Bellmont has lost 12 straight games

Indianapolis Shortridge has an 11-game losing streak.

Anderson has lost 10 straight contests.

Anderson Prep Academy and Madison have a nine-game losing skid.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

New Palestine 65, Southwood 26, Lafayette Jeff 20, East Noble 19, Valparaiso 18, Brownstown Central 14, South Adams 14, Indianapolis Lutheran 14, Eastern (Greentown) 13.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Newton 30, Bellmont 23, Connersville 22, Elwood 20, Evansville Harrison 17, Pike Central 17, Shelbyville 16, Perry Meridian 15, Eastern (Pekin) 13, Indianapolis Shortridge 13, Northwestern 12, Fountain Central 12.

UPS AND DOWNS

Tell City is 3-0 for the first time since 1992.

Brown County is 3-0 for the first time since 1995.

Eastside is 3-0 for the first time since 1999.

North Central (Indianapolis) is 3-0 for the first time since 2000.

Evansville North is 3-0 for the first time since 2003.

Lawrence North is 3-0 for the first time since 2005.

Mount Vernon (Posey) is 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

South Vermillion is 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

Kankakee Valley, North Montgomery, and South Bend Adams are 3-0 for the first time since 2012.

Peru and Western are 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) is 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

Center Grove, Jasper, North Judson, South Putnam, and Tri-Central are 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Indianapolis Cathedral is 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Elkhart is 2-0 for the first time since 1971.

Knightstown is 2-0 for the first time since 2005.

Fairfield is 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

Scottsburg is 0-3 for the first time since 1983.

Heritage Hills is 0-3 for the first time since 1984.

Plymouth is 0-3 for the first time since 1992.

North Vermilion is 0-3 for the first time since 2002.

Northeastern is 0-3 for the first time since 2005.

Lawrence Central is 0-3 for the first time since 2007.

Mississinewa is 0-3 for the first time since 2010.

Boone Grove is 0-3 for the first time since 2011.

Evansville Memorial and Woodlan are 0-3 for the first time since 2012.

North Putnam and South Bend Washington are 0-3 for the first time since 2013.

Hagerstown and West Noble are 0-3 for the first time since 2015.

South Bend Riley is 0-3 for the first time since 2016.

Mishawaka is 0-2 for the first time since 2002.

Warren Central is 0-2 for the first time since 2015.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 90 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference victories.

New Palestine has won 48 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

East Central has won 39 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

Pioneer has come out on top in 37 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Lafayette Jeff has won 26 straight North Central Conference games.

Southwood has claimed 22 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins.

Brownstown Central has a 22-game Mid-Southern Conference winning streak.

East Noble has claimed 19 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Valparaiso has an 18-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak.

Western Boone has 14 straight Sagamore Conference wins.

Decatur Central has 14 straight Mid-State Conference wins.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Benton Central has lost 35 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.

South Bend Clay has suffered 27 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.

Caston has lost 27 straight Hoosier North Conference games.

Crawford County has lost 24 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.

Goshen has lost 20 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games.

Bellmont has lost 19 straight Northeast 8 Conference games.

Edinburgh has dropped 17 Mid-Indiana Conference games in a row.

Elwood has a 15-game Central Indiana Conference losing streak.

Frankfort has lost 15 consecutive Sagamore Conference games.

Evansville Harrison has a 15-game Southern Indiana Conference losing streak.

Pike Central has lost 13 straight Pocket Conference games.

Shelbyville has a 12-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.

Perry Meridian has a 12-game Mid-State Conference losing skid.

Fountain Central has lost nine consecutive Wabash River Conference contests.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 426, Russ Radtke (Knox) 369, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 332, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 323, John Hart (Brownsburg) 302, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 282, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 270, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 247, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 235, Mark Bless (Avon) 234, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 228,Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 228, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 224, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 219, John Hendryx (Winamac) 218, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 208, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 203.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 196, Tim Able (Triton Central) 189, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 181.