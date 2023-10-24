Tennessee Titans trade All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to Philadelphia Eagles

Byard had been a cornerstone for the Titans defense since being drafted in 2016. In his last game against the Colts, he had nine tackles.

Oct 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Kevin Byard

Ahead of next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, a big splash was made in the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts' rivals, the Tennessee Titans, traded two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In exchange for Byard, the Titans received safety Terrell Edmunds and 2024 fifth and sixth round draft picks.

Byard was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the past eight seasons, Byard has become a leader for the team on and off the field.

In addition to being voted a team captain each of the last five seasons, he also accumulated 674 career tackles, 27 interceptions and 63 pass deflections.

Through six games this season, Byard was third on the team with 47 tackles. Nine of them came in Week 5 during the Titans' 23-16 loss to the Colts.

In his 15 career games against the Colts, he had 81 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and one fumble recovery,

The 30-year-old joins an Eagles' defensive backfield that lost both of their starting safeties from the 2022 season in free agency. They signed Edmunds in March in hopes that he could fill one of those roles.

Edmunds was drafted in the first round of 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his five seasons there, he had 410 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 26 pass deflections.

He went on to start three of the Eagles' first seven games and has notched 28 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Colts will face the Byard-less Titans in Week 13 at Nissan Stadium.

