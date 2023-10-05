Colts players discuss what it'll take to end five-game losing streak against the Tennessee Titans

Ahead of Sunday's slate of games, all of the teams in the AFC South are 2-2, which creates more intrigue for the Colts' upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.

"That's the first thing that we walked about in the team meeting - everybody's tied right now and we get an opportunity at home again to make it shift into our direction," safety Julian Blackmon said. "So, I think it comes down to making sure that we understand what we gotta do and taking this week seriously in terms of the prep, understanding exactly what our roles are and I think that we'll be fine."

While a win over the Titans would give them a 2-1 record in the division, it would also allow them to get revenge on their rivals.

The Titans have won the last five games against the Colts and have not lost at Lucas Oil Stadium since Week 11 of the 2018 season.

For the prideful players in the Colts locker room, those facts make this game more significant than a typical regular season matchup.

"It's definitely crucial for us to end that streak," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Hearing a streak like that is obviously nerve-wracking. It's annoying and we got a great opportunity to come out with a win this week, especially being at home. So, we got to stay on our keys, focus on the details and go out and execute."

A catalyst for the Titans' win-streak has been All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 100+ yards in four of the last five games against this defense.

Knowing that they have to stop him in order to have success, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo said it all starts with being physical with him from the opening drive.

"We have to hit him early and often, get in the backfield and make him stop his feet," Odeyingbo said. "He's a dynamic runner. Obviously, he likes to get downhill and get moving. So, just get on him quick, don't let him get full speed downhill and play disciplined football. We need to be where we're supposed to be and wrapping up and making the tackle."

A key for the offense is to find a way to keep the Titans' defensive front from wreaking havoc.

"We've got a challenge in front of us here," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "This is a really good defense who is going to make it hard on us to run the ball, make it hard on us to sit in the pocket and protect. They've built a really nice group here and those guys are playing hard and playing good ball. It's a challenge. It's across the line. There are a lot of really good players on this Tennessee Titans' defense. There's some excellent players in there, but it's not just going to be one guy we have to keep an eye on. It's four, five or six of them. There are a bunch of guys that can really play ball – rushing the passer, stopping the run, all that stuff."

Through the first four games of the season, they already have 13 sacks, tying them for seventh most in the NFL. They are also stout against the run, allowing just 70 rushing yards per game, the fourth-lowest total in the league.

Looking to show that they are more than capable of keeping the Titans' defensive line in check, right tackle Braden Smith said the group has to live up to their mantra of 'playing five as one'.

"It only takes one guy not to do his job to kind of make everything break down," Smith said. "So, you just need everybody on the same page and all working together."

Though there's no way to predict how the game will unfold, one thing is certain, that whoever comes out on top would have earned the victory.