Tarik Glenn 'Grateful' As He's Formally Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Tarik Glenn has officially cemented his status as an Indianapolis Colts legend.

The standout tackle/guard — who played the entirety of his 10-year NFL career with the Colts from 1997-2006, most notably as Peyton Manning's primary left tackle during one of the most successful runs in franchise history — on Sunday was officially inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor.

"It is such an honor to be here tonight to introduce Tarik into the Ring of Honor," Colts owner Jim Irsay said during the ceremony, held at halftime of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. "We were talking about it as a team and the alumni, and no one is more beloved and popular than Tarik among his teammates and coaches."

For his part, Glenn had one word to describe his feelings on Sunday: grateful.

"Wow. Wow," Glenn said as he began speaking into the mic."When I was thinking about what I was going to say to the best fans in the NFL, the first word that came to mind was being grateful. I am so grateful for this opportunity, and I couldn't do it without a village."

That village, Glenn said, includes his parents, children, and wife, as well as his teammates and coaches.