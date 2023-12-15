Colts-Steelers preview: Playoff positioning on the line with backups Gardner Minshew II, Mitch Trubisky in focus again

"He's been in this league, he's been in a few systems," Franklin, who recorded his first career interception off Trubisky in a 2021 game against the Buffalo Bills, said. "They trust him with the ball. They trust him to be the guy. We just have to take care of him. They still have dangerous weapons on the outside in (George) Pickens and Diontae (Johnson). Obviously, they have a great run game that he'll be playing off of too. We just have to be able to stop that."

The Colts will be cornerback JuJu Brents back for Saturday's game, with the 2023 second-round pick playing for the first time since sustaining a quad injury in Week 7.

Offensively, the Colts will have to account for Watt (14 sacks) and Highsmith (six sacks) without right tackle Braden Smith, who will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Rookie Blake Freeland will start his eighth game of the season on Saturday.

"Blake has got a great head on his shoulders, he's attacking the challenge that's presented every week," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Every week is a new week, a new challenge with who's across the ball from you and how they like to rush and how they like to play different run blocks and things like that. We're excited about the trajectory and the development of Blake Freeland and looking for a little bit more of it. Excited for the direction he's headed, he's doing a nice job working during the week to get better and that's showing up on game day. We've got to all keep improving, Blake included, but we're pleased with the trajectory."

All this sets up for the Colts to expect a tight, physical game on Saturday – one that'll be determined by which team executes and avoids self-inflicted mistakes the best. Lucas Oil Stadium, arguably, hasn't hosted an NFL game this big since the Colts topped the Patriots in Week 15 of the 2021 season. The Colts won that one, then beat the Cardinals, then still missed out on the playoffs.

The lesson, then, is to accept the magnitude of Saturday's game – but know winning it doesn't guarantee anything.