Monday, Jul 06, 2020 06:00 PM

Effort, Intensity Hallmarks Of Sheldon Day's Game

The Indianapolis Colts this offseason signed free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Day, an Indianapolis native who has 56 career games to his credit. His play style — which includes a lot of effort and intensity — should fit right in with Indy’s defensive approach.

Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps it's no surprise Sheldon Day is described to have a "high motor."

He is from Indianapolis, after all.

So when scanning the free agent market this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts couldn't help but be intrigued at the possibility of giving Day a chance to come on home.

On March 25, the Colts did just that, inking Day to a free agent deal and giving their defense what seems to be a perfect fit up front.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus preaches effort and intensity, and that's exactly what Day has brought his first four seasons in the NFL.

"High motor, I love the game," Day told Colts.com's Matt Taylor earlier this offseason when asked to describe his playing style. "I'm definitely a technician; I try to do everything right and make sure that I'm felt when I'm on the field."

Just turning 26 last Wednesday, Day is certainly no stranger to the Circle City. An Indianapolis native, he played at Warren Central High School and was the runner-up for the 2011 Indiana Mr. Football award.

Day played collegiately at Notre Dame, and entered the league in 2016 as a fourth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 56 career games with two starts with the Jaguars (2016-17) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-19), Day has accumulated 53 tackles (38 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and four passes defensed.

Day was a key piece of depth for two very talented defensive lines in Jacksonville and San Francisco, but was counted on to play an even bigger role for the 49ers in their run to Super Bowl LIV last season. He started all three of San Francisco's playoff games in 2019, tallying three tackles (two solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss for the NFC champions.

It was also in San Francisco in which Day played alongside All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Back in mid-March, Buckner let Day in on a secret: that there was a possibility he was going to be traded to the Colts; Day told him Indy was also on his list of preferred teams in free agency.

On March 18, Buckner was, indeed acquired by the Colts in a trade with the 49ers. A week later, like clockwork, Indianapolis reached a free agent deal with Day.

The two former 49ers are bringing a championship attitude — and plenty of intensity — with them to the Colts' defense.

"Just the intensity and effort we play with, trying to play hard every single down, make sure we impose our will and make sure that we are infectious when it comes to the energy bucket – we're always trying to fill it up, no matter what the circumstances are," Day said when asked what the Colts were getting in Buckner and him. "It can be 4th and 1 with the game on the line, we're still going to play fast, hard and physical. We can be up by 20 (points), we're still going to be flying around and having fun. So, it's about spreading the infectious desire to have fun throughout the entire unit."

Day enters training camp with the chance to compete for the other starting defensive tackle job alongside Buckner. At the very least, he should be a key piece of the Colts' defensive rotation up front, which should also include the likes of Denico Autry, Grover Stewart, Tyquan Lewis, Rob Windsor and undrafted rookies Kameron Cline and Chris Williams.

"Sheldon's very versatile and smart — really smart," Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker told Colts.com earlier this offseason. "And he's so excited about being able to play back at home and making an impact there."

Vroom vroom.

Sheldon Day Signs With Colts

See the best images of defensive tackle Sheldon Day as he signs on to join the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased by San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Sheldon Day (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased by San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Sheldon Day (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

San Francisco 49ers Sheldon Day (96) looks on during NFL football game against the Seattle. (Terrell Lloyd via AP). Seahawks Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Seattle (Terrell Lloyd via AP Images)
San Francisco 49ers Sheldon Day (96) looks on during NFL football game against the Seattle. (Terrell Lloyd via AP). Seahawks Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Seattle (Terrell Lloyd via AP Images)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day, left, swaps jerseys with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day, left, swaps jerseys with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Denver. San Francisco won 24-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Denver. San Francisco won 24-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion, left, is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion, left, is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Houston Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
Houston Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) runs around the edge during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Denver. San Francisco won 24-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) runs around the edge during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Denver. San Francisco won 24-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) rushes during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) rushes during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) rushes during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) rushes during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day, left, applies pressure to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day, left, applies pressure to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) lines up in a four-point stance during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) lines up in a four-point stance during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Sheldon Day (96) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 36-26. (Joe Robbins via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Sheldon Day (96) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 36-26. (Joe Robbins via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)

San Francisco 49ers' Sheldon Day, from left, Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith, Cowboys' Bo Scarbrough and 49ers' Reuben Foster exchange jerseys after an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
San Francisco 49ers' Sheldon Day, from left, Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith, Cowboys' Bo Scarbrough and 49ers' Reuben Foster exchange jerseys after an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) ad defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) stop Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) ad defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) stop Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) talks to a coach on the sideline during the 2017 NFL week 17 regular season football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 49ers won the game 34-13. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) talks to a coach on the sideline during the 2017 NFL week 17 regular season football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 49ers won the game 34-13. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) is seen at the line of scrimmage during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) is seen at the line of scrimmage during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) watch from the sideline during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) watch from the sideline during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) pursues Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game, 31-20. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) pursues Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game, 31-20. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) gets set in a four point stance during an NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) gets set in a four point stance during an NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24th, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24th, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) penetrates the Atlanta Falcons offensive line Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) penetrates the Atlanta Falcons offensive line Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 27-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 27-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) talks with special teams coordinator Mike Mallory on the sideline against the Oakland Raiders in an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) talks with special teams coordinator Mike Mallory on the sideline against the Oakland Raiders in an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) celebrates a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 27-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) celebrates a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 27-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during pregame warm-ups against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during pregame warm-ups against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) fights off the block of Houston Texans guard Jeff Allen (79) in an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) fights off the block of Houston Texans guard Jeff Allen (79) in an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day goes through a drill during an NFL football practice, Friday, June 3, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day goes through a drill during an NFL football practice, Friday, June 3, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) against the Oakland Raiders in an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) against the Oakland Raiders in an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Rick Wilson/via AP Images)

Jacksonville Jaguar defensive tackle Sheldon Day takes part in a drill during the NFL football team's minicamp in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguar defensive tackle Sheldon Day takes part in a drill during the NFL football team's minicamp in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Sheldon Day performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

