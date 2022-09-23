Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, T Bernhard Raimann For Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts on Friday ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) for their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Really good week for Shaq," head coach Frank Reich said. "There's been incremental improvement every week. I would say this week was incremental-plus. ... What's left is, he's gotta know he can go out there and play winning football."

Leonard has not had a setback, Reich said.

"Nothing has happened to set it back," Reich said. "Everything has been positive. We knew it was going to be like this. ... Everything has been according to plan. This is a tough injury. He's handling it the right way. He has the right attitude."

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is "ready to go" for Sunday's game, Reich said. Pittman missed Week 2 with a quad injury.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce cleared the concussion protocol, Reich said.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) was limited in Friday's practice and will be listed as questionable.