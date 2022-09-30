Who's In, Who's Out

Colts Rule Out Safety Julian Blackmon For Week 4 vs. Tennessee Titans, LB Shaquille Leonard Questionable

The Colts will face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Sep 30, 2022 at 02:02 PM
JJ Stankevitz

The Colts on Friday ruled out safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) for their Week 4 home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Blackmon is "week to week," head coach Frank Reich said, adding the Colts have not discussed putting the third-year safety on injured reserve.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will be listed as questionable, head coach Frank Reich said. The Colts had previously ruled Leonard out the Friday before their previous three games.

"He's had three pretty good days, continued to make progress," Reich said. "So, let's see how he responds. Get together with the medical staff, get together with Shaq, Chris (Ballard) and I, Gus (Bradley) – kind of look at the tape one more time and then make that decision."

If Leonard does play, Reich said he and the Colts hadn't firmly decided if he'd be on a snap count or not.

"The original plan was – it was when he plays, not if, when he plays eventually either this week or another week, the original thought was it probably makes sense to start with a pitch count, but you don't want to limit yourself," Reich said. "You just kind of take it day by day, case by case and you kind of adapt as you go."

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

Friday's final practice report, with game designations, is below:

