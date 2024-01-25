Colts assistant coaches Cato June, Chris Watt to coach Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Jan 25, 2024 at 10:05 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Cato

The Reese's Senior Bowl announced this week that Colts assistant coaches Cato June and Chris Watt would serve on the American team's coaching staff.

A mainstay in the NFL Draft process for the past 74 years, hundreds of NFL coaches, scouts and media members convene in Mobile, AL for the highly-anticipated all-star game.

The 2023 NFL Draft marked the third straight year that 100 players taken played in the Senior Bowl. Forty of those players were drafted in the first three rounds.

Along with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaiah Williams, Watt will be tasked with guiding the American team's offensive linemen. That will include the following players: Brandon Coleman (TCU), Javion Cohen (Miami (FL)), Jeremy Flax (Kentucky), Javon Foster (Missouri), Delmar Glaze (Maryland), Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma), Christian Haynes (UConn), Christian Jones (Texas), Beaux Limmer (Arkansas), Patrick Paul (Houston), Andrew Raym (Oklahoma), Layden Robinson (Texas A&M), Charles Turner (LSU) and Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia).

June, a former linebacker for the Colts and current assistant linebackers coach, played in the 2003 Senior Bowl.

Twenty-one years later, June will be back in Mobile to work with Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard to guide the American team's edge rushers and linebackers. That will include the following players: Jaylan Ford (Texas), Ty'Ron Hopper (Missouri), Tyrice Knight (UTEP), Trevin Wallace (Kentucky), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State), Chris Braswell (Alabama), Ceasar Nelson (Houston), Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian), Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss) and James Williams (Miami (FL)).

The game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on NFL Network.

