Colts 2022 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Colts fans, join the team’s Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond!

Nov 08, 2021 at 09:59 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
MicrosoftTeams-image (5)

Indianapolis Colts 2022 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond.

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature eight regular season games and two preseason games. The season will include exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

Fans may learn more and secure their seats by:

  • Visiting Colts.com/SeasonTickets,
  • Having a virtual chat with a Colts representative here, or
  • Calling the Colts front office at 317-297-7000.

What's more, fans may visit an online "virtual venue" of Lucas Oil Stadium here to virtually view the field from available seats.

Season ticket members receive numerous benefits throughout the year, including:

  • Several flexible payment options, including a new 12 month payment plan for fans who purchase in November,
  • Discounted ticket prices compared to single game tickets,
  • Opportunities for VIP gameday access, including pre- and post-game events and activities,
  • Colts Pro Shop discount (10% in-store and 20% online),
  • Access to preferred gameday parking,
  • Subscription to NFL Game Pass and NFL RedZone,
  • Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events,
  • Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events,
  • Exclusive season ticket member gifting,
  • Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings,
  • First chance to secure seats for home playoff games,
  • Priority to relocate seats during the offseason,
  • Dedicated account manager, and
  • Much, much more!

---

