Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Coaches, Teammates Believe Sam Ehlinger Is Ready For First NFL Start

Ehlinger will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Oct 26, 2022 at 04:34 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

Frank Reich made it clear during his press conference on Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center: The Colts' move from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger was done with one thing in mind.

Win.

"There's nobody waving the white flag," Reich said. "That's not in my DNA, that's not in our players' DNA. I wouldn't do that in a million years. This is about winning — we're trying to win a championship. That starts with winning an AFC South championship. We're still in position to do that."

So why are the Colts confident Ehlinger – who's never started a game in the NFL, let alone thrown a pass in a regular season game – can play the kind of winning football necessary for this team to reach its goals in 2022?

Let's start by hearing from the guy in the building who's known Ehlinger the longest.

"Sammy is a dog, man. He's a dog," tight end Kylen Granson, Ehlinger's teammate at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, said. "He will do whatever it takes to win, whether that's making plays with his legs or his arm, he always puts on a show."

How about from a team captain on the defensive side of the ball?

"Just the way he approaches every day – since Day 1, Sam's carried himself like a pro," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Even last year as a rookie, just seeing his demeanor each and every day, he approaches every day and prepares like a starter. He just has that competitor mentality that he brings. Very excited to see his first start and the way he approaches this week."

Or from a guy who's caught plenty of passes from Ehlinger over the last two years, both in practice and in preseason games?

"Sometimes he'll be out there making plays and I'm like, dang, did you see Sam on that play?" wide receiver Dezmon Patmon said. "He's a baller."

And from the head coach himself:

"Anybody who knows Sam knows that he's made for moments like this," Reich said.

Every one of Ehlinger's teammates pointed to his relentless work ethic and poised demeanor in preparing each week as if he were the starting quarterback, no matter where he was on the team's depth chart. For Ehlinger, that preparation means this week of practice won't feel daunting to him as Sunday afternoon's kickoff against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium approaches.

"Regardless of when that opportunity was going to come, I was going to be ready and do what I could to be prepared," Ehlinger said. "And that's alleviated a lot of the stress — I mean, I can't imagine if I weren't preparing the way I was."

On the field, the Colts believe Ehlinger's athleticism, ability to process opposing defenses and general "it" factor can be a spark for an offense that enters Week 8 averaging 16.1 points per game, 30th in the NFL. That doesn't mean the Colts expect him to go out and win AFC Offensive Player of the Week right from the jump, but there's confidence he can efficiently operate the offense and make plays with his legs when he needs to.

"There's an element to where the league's transitioning to more mobile quarterbacks, and I think I'm able to offer that," Ehlinger said. "So just being smart with the football, taking completions, getting the ball in the playmakers' hands — we got a lot of really good players. And even in the run game, giving the ball to (Jonathan Taylor), Nyheim (Hines), Deon (Jackson), let those guys work. Parris (Campbell) is playing great, (Michael Pittman Jr.'s) playing great, Alec (Pierce) is playing great. Get the ball in their hands and let them be the stars."

And while the rest of the NFL hasn't seen much of Ehlinger, his teammates and coaches behind the scenes have seen what he's about, whether it's on the practice field, in meeting rooms or around the team facility.

"Now that he's getting his opportunity, I know he's gonna take full advantage of it," Granson said. "So it's all in his preparation — dude prepares like a pro. So he's gonna play like a pro."

*Wednesday's practice report: *

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Fully Participates, Hopes 'Things Keep Trending In The Right Direction'

For the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Taylor fully participated in practice on Thursday.

news

Practice Notebook: Sam Ehlinger On His Mentality As Backup Quarterback; Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard Injury Updates

The Colts did have a package of plays for Ehlinger in Week 6, his first as the team's backup quarterback this season, but didn't have an opportunity to use them.

news

Practice Notebook: From Alec Pierce to Rodney Thomas II, Colts' 2022 Rookie Class Is Already Making A Big Impact

The Colts have already got major contributions from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas II, and will continue to lean on a number of first-year players during the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Are Sticking With Bernhard Raimann At Left Tackle

Raimann made his first career start in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, and head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday the Colts' plan is for the 2022 third-round pick to continue starting at left tackle going forward.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Plans To Play vs. Broncos But Status Remains Undecided

Taylor sustained an ankle injury during the Colts' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and said Tuesday he's doing everything he can to get on the field Thursday night in Denver.

news

Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce Is Earning Matt Ryan's Trust Through 'DTA'

The 2022 second-round pick has seven catches on 13 targets for 141 yards over his last two games.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard, Colts Near Decision On Week 4 Status vs. Tennessee Titans

Leonard has missed the first three games of the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts 'Know What The Issues Are' As They Look To Improve Consistency, Communication With Pass Protection

Matt Ryan has been sacked 12 times through three games, a statistic the Colts feel is "uncharacteristic" but reversible with some fixes to their pass protection.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard 'Feeling Better,' No Decision Yet For Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

We'll know more about Shaquille Leonard and Michael Pittman Jr.'s statuses for Week 3 on Friday.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Aren't Hitting Panic Button After Shutout, 0-1-1 Start

The Colts hit the practice field on Wednesday with urgency, not panic, following last week's shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Practice Notebook: First Trip Back To Jacksonville Just 'Another Game' For Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue hasn't played in Jacksonville since he was traded from the Jaguars to Minnesota Vikings in 2020, but isn't viewing Sunday's game at TIAA Bank Stadium any differently.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising