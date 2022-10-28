Game Preview: Colts vs. Commanders, Week 8

5 Things To Watch

How Ehlinger's mobility benefits the offense. Ehlinger is not a run-first quarterback, though he does have the capability to move outside the pocket and make plays with his legs if needed. And the ability to avoid the negative dropbacks that've hurt the Colts' offense this season is an important aspect of what Ehlinger can bring to his first career start.

"There's a lot of really fast guys in this league and it can't just be drop back and run around," Ehlinger said. "I think you within the system, you play within the scheme and defenses can do a good job and take things away. That's when the extra element comes in. So, not run first. Still being a quarterback first but then using the capabilities that I have when the play breaks down."

Reich pointed to the handful of times per game a mobile quarterback can scramble on third-and-long – instead of taking a drive-killing sack, throwing a drive-ending incompletion or, worse, throwing an interception, the ability of Ehlinger to try to make something happen with his legs could extend that drive. And that could be the difference between zero points and three points, or zero points and seven points, at a critical point or two during the game.

"There's an element to where the league's transitioning to more mobile quarterbacks and I think I am able to offer that," Ehlinger said.

Will Ehlinger take opportunities to push the ball downfield? On average, Ryan's passes traveled 6.5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, lowest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. And only the New York Giants' Daniel Jones attempted fewer passes of 20 or more yards than Ryan (12).

Again, not all of that is on Ryan – a lot has to go into a successful shot play before the quarterback even releases the ball. Reich said the Colts called four or five plays that could've resulted in downfield passes last week against the Titans, but for whatever reason – coverage, protection, routes, quarterback, etc. – they weren't there.

Ehlinger worked to improve his arm strength with quarterback guru Tom House in the offseason, and showcased those gains on a 50-yard touchdown to Dezmon Patmon in the Colts' second preseason game.

"We definitely would like to have that balance of the quick throws, get it out but also have the ability to push the ball down the field because we have guys that can go up and make some plays," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "We talked about that as a staff. We want to give those guys opportunities if it presents itself. We don't want to force it down the field, we want to take what the defense is giving us and then kind of go from there."

Who will step up to take pressure off Ehlinger?

As the Colts got to work this week, Reich relayed a message to Ehlinger: "Hey, relax, play your game," Reich told his new starting quarterback. "You don't have to be a hero."

The Colts want to be more balanced as an offense and lean into their run game more than in previous weeks (although "balance" does not mean a 50/50 run/pass split). Running back Jonathan Taylor had 10 carries for 58 yards last week against the Tennessee Titans, and the Colts may have found something with their shotgun run game, in which Taylor is averaging 4.8 yards per carry this year.

Taylor said he, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson will try to do what they can to take some of the pressure off Ehlinger this week.

"It can help him out a ton, especially not only through the run game, but in the passing game as well," Taylor said. "We need to make sure we're available for him, whether it's in protection or it's through our route running. We need to make sure we're there for Sam so that he's not able to put everything on his shoulders and try to make plays down field when he doesn't see it or it's not there."

Ehlinger seems to have taken Reich's message to heart, and his focus is on letting his teammates make plays on Sunday.

"Just being smart with the football, taking completions, getting the ball in the playmakers' hands — we got a lot of really good players," Ehlinger said. "And even in the run game, giving the ball to JT, Nyheim, Deon, let those guys work. Parris (Campbell) is playing great, (Michael Pittman Jr.'s) playing great, Alec (Pierce's) playing great. Get the ball in their hands and let them be the stars.

The defense, with Shaquille Leonard back. Leonard will be on a snap count, head coach Frank Reich said, but he'll play for the first time since sustaining a concussion and nose injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. Leonard was ahead of where the Colts thought he'd be at this point, so while the team is still exercising caution with the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker – they wanted to do what they could to get him on the field.

We didn't get an extended look at how the Colts' defense may change with Leonard on the field back in Week 4, when he sustained that injury on his 16th snap of the game. But dropping a guy who has 11 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles in his career into a solid defense that's looking for more takeaways can, seemingly, only help.

"He's the best defensive player in the league," Reich said.

Seeing if the Colts can play with a lead. The Colts are one of four teams to have not run an offensive play while leading by at least two scores in 2022; only the Atlanta Falcons have faced more plays on defense while trailing by nine or more points than the Colts' 107.