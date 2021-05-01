Colts Add To Quarterback Depth With Texas Dual-Threat Standout Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger had a decorated career at Texas, where he guided the Longhorns to 27 wins — the fourth-most in school history — and became Texas' seventh two-time team captain ever. A true dual-threat standout, Ehlinger played in 46 games with 43 starts, and completed 923-of-1,476 passes (62.5 percent) for 11,436 yards with 94 touchdowns to 27 interceptions. He also added 554 rushing attempts for 1,903 yards (3.4 avg.) and 33 scores on the ground.

Along the way, Ehlinger earned the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award in 2020, and was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection his senior year and honorable mention All-Big 12 pick his sophomore year. He also earned an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl, where the Colts got a solid look at his skillset while he absorbed NFL coaching.

"They don't come much tougher than Ehlinger at the position, and his intangibles are as good as you could ask for," NFL analyst wrote of Ehlinger in his NFL.com draft profile.

For his part, Ehlinger isn't expecting to come in and compete for a starting job right away with the Colts. But he does have a couple goals in mind for when he gets to Indianapolis and starts to work on his rookie season.

"I think, first off, just learning as much as possible. Learning what it takes to be successful at the next level," Ehlinger said. "Obviously, going into my rookie year there's going to be a lot of learning curves, and getting great coaching and learning as much as possible is my main objective. And doing whatever it takes to help the team be successful. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever it takes to make everybody in the organization better."

Ehlinger is also eager to not only learn from the likes of head coach Frank Reich — himself a former longtime NFL quarterback — but also Wentz, Eason and Morton.