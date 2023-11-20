Colts to celebrate military heroes at 'Salute to Service' game, other events

The Indianapolis Colts will spend the next two weeks honoring Indiana and America’s military members and veterans, including at this year’s “Salute to Service” game on Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
salute-to-service-article

The Indianapolis Colts will spend the next two weeks honoring Indiana and America's military members and veterans, including at this year's "Salute to Service" game on Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

"We are proud to join with Colts Nation and the rest of the NFL to honor, empower and connect with our nation's heroes during this special month," said Colts CEO & Owner Jim Irsay. "We all are thankful for the sacrifices of our servicemen and women, veterans and their families, and we hope they all feel our love and gratitude this month and always."

For more info, visit Colts.com/Salute.

"SALUTE TO SERVICE" ON SOCIAL MEDIA

This month, fans have been encouraged to download a special "Salute to Service" card on which they can write the name of a hero they would like to honor. Then, fans are encouraged to take selfies holding the card and share them on social media using the hashtag #ColtsSalute.  

Fans may also pick up cards from Guest Services kiosks at Lucas Oil Stadium at Sunday's game.

Colts Community also will highlight selected posts on their social media platforms. Follow @ColtsCommunity and Colts Community on Facebook.

SUN., NOV. 26 – "SALUTE TO SERVICE" GAME  |  COLTS vs. BUCCANEERS 

In partnership with Crown Royal, this home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feature several elements that celebrate our military heroes:

  • Service Breakfast. The team will host and recognize Gold Star Family members at pre-game breakfast and then welcome them to the field to be recognized during pregame.
  • Fan Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans through the gate will receive a camouflage beanie, presented by Lucas Oil.
  • Pregame festivities.
    • The colors will be presented by the Military Department of Indiana Ceremonial Unit – Joint Service Color Guard.
    • "The Anvil."  Colts legend Adam Vinatieri will strike the anvil in honor of his brother and father who served in the military.
  • "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will include camouflage elements in their gameday uniforms.
  • Halftime. Festivities will include a performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon and the singing of "God Bless America" by a trio of Indiana National Guard members.
  • Proceeds from the Colts Foundation's 50/50 Raffle will be donated to various military organizations.

WHEN: 1 p.m. start

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

Tickets for Sunday's game are available at Ticketmaster.com.

SNEAKER PAINTING WITH GOLD STAR FAMILIES

During "Colts Community Tuesday," Gold Star Families will have the opportunity to visit Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for a session to paint sneakers, similar to the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, have dinner and participate in other football activities.

The sessions will be led by the artists of Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar, a local Indianapolis business that specializes in hosting classes in sneaker art and painting. Based in Broad Ripple, Kicasso classes provide a comprehensive education in sneaker art for groups, businesses, individuals and others, with instruction and guidance from experienced professionals. 

This event is not open to the public!

AVAILABLE NOW – "SALUTE TO SERVICE" GEAR AT COLTS PRO SHOP

Limited edition NFL/Colts "Salute to Service" gear for 2023 is now on sale online at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.  The Nike collection includes men's and women's apparel created to honor our service members while supporting the team. 

The NFL does not profit from the sale of "Salute to Service" products. Proceeds from the sales of Salute to Service products are awarded by the NFL Foundation to the NFL's military nonprofit partners.

Related Content

news

Kicking The Stigma encourages fans to focus on mental health during bye week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Thursday morning and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too. 
news

Irsays announce 2023 recipients of Kicking The Stigma Action Grants

The Jim Irsay family, owners of the Indianapolis Colts, today announced $1.1 million in Kicking The Stigma Action Grants to 26 Indiana nonprofits and organizations that provide mental health treatment services or raise awareness about mental health. 
news

Mental Health Awareness Month: How the Irsay Institute can make a positive impact on mental health research, treatment and awareness

The Irsay Institute opened in March at Indiana University in Bloomington. 
news

Irsays, Colts kick off May's Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 in May.
news

Applications for Colts Youth & High School Football Grants now available online

Indiana youth and high school football programs may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 at Colts.com/YFBgrants
news

Colts Players' Fund To Accept Grant Proposals For Projects Advancing Equality & Opportunity

The Indianapolis Colts Players' Action Fund for Equality will begin accepting applications from Indiana nonprofits and organizations that advance racial equity and reduce barriers to economic and educational opportunity for all.
news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors
news

Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too. 
news

Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.
news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit
news

Save The Date! Colts, Irsays To Host Sept. 23 'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser

More details on Beyond the Sidelines – including the evening lineup, entertainment, auction items and other opportunities – will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.
Advertising