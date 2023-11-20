Colts to celebrate military heroes at 'Salute to Service' game, other events

The Indianapolis Colts will spend the next two weeks honoring Indiana and America's military members and veterans, including at this year's "Salute to Service" game on Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We are proud to join with Colts Nation and the rest of the NFL to honor, empower and connect with our nation's heroes during this special month," said Colts CEO & Owner Jim Irsay. "We all are thankful for the sacrifices of our servicemen and women, veterans and their families, and we hope they all feel our love and gratitude this month and always."

"SALUTE TO SERVICE" ON SOCIAL MEDIA

This month, fans have been encouraged to download a special "Salute to Service" card on which they can write the name of a hero they would like to honor. Then, fans are encouraged to take selfies holding the card and share them on social media using the hashtag #ColtsSalute.

Fans may also pick up cards from Guest Services kiosks at Lucas Oil Stadium at Sunday's game.

Colts Community also will highlight selected posts on their social media platforms. Follow @ColtsCommunity and Colts Community on Facebook.

SUN., NOV. 26 – "SALUTE TO SERVICE" GAME | COLTS vs. BUCCANEERS

In partnership with Crown Royal, this home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feature several elements that celebrate our military heroes:

Service Breakfast. The team will host and recognize Gold Star Family members at pre-game breakfast and then welcome them to the field to be recognized during pregame.

The team will host and recognize Gold Star Family members at pre-game breakfast and then welcome them to the field to be recognized during pregame. Fan Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans through the gate will receive a camouflage beanie, presented by Lucas Oil.

The first 50,000 fans through the gate will receive a camouflage beanie, presented by Lucas Oil. Pregame festivities. The colors will be presented by the Military Department of Indiana Ceremonial Unit – Joint Service Color Guard. "The Anvil." Colts legend Adam Vinatieri will strike the anvil in honor of his brother and father who served in the military.

"Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders will include camouflage elements in their gameday uniforms.

will include camouflage elements in their gameday uniforms. Halftime. Festivities will include a performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon and the singing of "God Bless America" by a trio of Indiana National Guard members.

Festivities will include a performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon and the singing of "God Bless America" by a trio of Indiana National Guard members. Proceeds from the Colts Foundation's 50/50 Raffle will be donated to various military organizations.

WHEN: 1 p.m. start

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

SNEAKER PAINTING WITH GOLD STAR FAMILIES

During "Colts Community Tuesday," Gold Star Families will have the opportunity to visit Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for a session to paint sneakers, similar to the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, have dinner and participate in other football activities.

The sessions will be led by the artists of Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar, a local Indianapolis business that specializes in hosting classes in sneaker art and painting. Based in Broad Ripple, Kicasso classes provide a comprehensive education in sneaker art for groups, businesses, individuals and others, with instruction and guidance from experienced professionals.

This event is not open to the public!

