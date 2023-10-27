Colts-Saints preview: Moving on from Browns loss, focus is on turnovers, not late-game penalties

Those turnovers have dinged what's been an otherwise efficient, explosive Colts offense that enters Week 8 as the only team in the NFL to score at least 20 points in every game this season. The message: Stop turning the ball over and this could be a truly dangerous offense.

"We have a lot that we're doing really well right now," Minshew said. "I think we should have a lot of confidence with that, I think we do have a lot of confidence with that. So it's just cleaning up things, and most of that's on my part. I accept my responsibility in that and look forward to continue to building."

Defensively, the Colts are focused on more consistently finishing out games – which they have this year in wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans – and making the kind of plays teams need to make to stay in the playoff hunt.