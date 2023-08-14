Colts sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr., waive S Aaron Maddox

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and waived safety Aaron Maddox.
Harrison Jr., 6-3, 214 pounds, has played in 67 career games (45 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19). He has compiled 219 tackles (145 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 23 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two fumble recoveries and four special teams stops. Harrison Jr. has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and has tallied seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. He was originally selected by the Jaguars in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
In 2022, Harrison Jr. saw action in 16 games (five starts) with the Browns and registered 23 tackles (16 solo), half a sack, one pass defensed and one special teams stop.
Maddox, 5-11, 203 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he played in 39 combined games at Campbell (2021-22), Southern Illinois (2020), Colorado (2018-19) and Pima Community College (2017) and compiled 160 tackles (97 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.