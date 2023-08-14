Colts sign S Ronnie Harrison Jr., waive S Aaron Maddox

Harrison Jr., 6-3, 214 pounds, has played in 67 career games (45 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19). He has compiled 219 tackles (145 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 23 passes defensed, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two fumble recoveries and four special teams stops. Harrison Jr. has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and has tallied seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. He was originally selected by the Jaguars in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.