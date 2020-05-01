Colts 2020 Offseason Needs: Post-NFL Draft

Like the offensive line, you can never have too many defensive linemen in a four-man attacking scheme like the Colts'.

Jabaal Sheard started on the edge for the Colts for the last few years, but remains an unsigned free agent. His ability to provide pressure as well as maintain the edge in the run game will be missed. However, the Colts do have options. Justin Houston could feasibly move over to that spot, with Al-Quadin Muhammad as the next man up. Meanwhile, Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu can take over at right end. Both Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis can play both end and tackle and provide depth and a spark outside in certain packages.

"Look, Denico, Muhammad – I mean I love Denico and I love Muhammad. We've still got Turay. We've still got Banogu. It's a good group. We've still got Tyquan. I like our front," Ballard said about the Colts defensive end group. "We've got young players and they've got to come on. We drafted them for a reason. Let's see them play and come on. All of them have played pretty good football in spurts. Now we've got to get them to do it a little more consistently. We like their talent and we like our defensive line. We think we've got a good group."

The Colts are built excellently in the middle with Autry, Lewis, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Sheldon Day, but defensive end could possibly use one more guy as well to help make up for the loss of Sheard. The Colts signed Kendall Coleman as an undrafted free agent, and he was very draftable. He is also a protege of Colts pass-rush consultant Robert Mathis, so he could become a possible depth piece as well.

Houston, Muhammad and Gerri Green are all set to become free agents next offseason.