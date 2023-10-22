What first touchdown of 2023 meant to running back Jonathan Taylor

Having seen up close what Taylor can do for the past three and a half seasons, center Ryan Kelly said his ability to make plays is a big help to the offensive line, especially when there aren't big rushing lanes for him to get through.

"Everybody's got access to the tape now," Kelly said. "So, if you go back and you watch some of the runs he has made fitting in gaps that small, it makes our job a lot easier."

Since Taylor was activated from the Reserve/PUP List in Week 5, he has seen a steady increase in his snaps. He saw 10 against the Tennessee Titans and then 33 against the Jaguars in Week 6. Today, he had a season-high 35.

As he schemes more ways to get Taylor on the field, Steichen said he has been pleased with what he's seen from him so far.

"He's getting closer and closer every week," Steichen said. "Obviously this is his third week playing. I gotta go back and look at the numbers, but I thought he ran pretty good. Obviously had the big screen down the sideline, did some good things."

As Taylor gets his body and mind back into the rhythm of playing, he said he appreciates the coaching staff giving him time to get comfortable again.