After 17 Seasons, Philip Rivers Announces His Retirement From NFL

INDIANAPOLIS - For the past 17 years, Philip Rivers has lived one of his life's dreams.

Now it's time to fulfill another one — coaching high school football, just like his father.

Rivers, who just wrapped up his first season as the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback after spending the first 16 years of his illustrious career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, announced his retirement from the NFL today.

"It's just time," Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. "It's just right."

Rivers also released this statement on Wednesday morning.

"Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.

I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season.

Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person.

Thanks to the support staff.

I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week... I also enjoyed the banter.

I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit!

Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.

Special thanks to my teammates. Without a doubt my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine.

Lastly, thank you to my wife and best friend Tiffany, and our children Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner , Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna. Could not have done it without y'all's unwavering support.

As my playing career comes to an end , the next chapter begins.

NUNC COEPI."

Rivers, 39, had a standout collegiate career at N.C. State, where he started 51 straight games from 2000 through 2003 and broke several school and ACC records, completed 1,087-of-1,710 pass attempts (63.6 percent) for 13,484 yards with 95 touchdowns to 34 interceptions, while also collecting 17 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Rivers was then a major part of the famous 2004 NFL Draft, in which the San Diego Chargers selected Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning with the first-overall pick, while the New York Giants selected Rivers at No. 4 overall. But Manning had said he would refuse to play for the Chargers, so San Diego and New York swapped their first-round signal callers.

Rivers would go on to become the most prolific passer in Chargers history. In his 16 seasons with the team, he completed 4,908-of-7,591 passes (64.7 percent) for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns — all franchise records. He was also selected to eight Pro Bowls.