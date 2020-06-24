Philip Rivers, Colts Hope Stay In Indy Is Multiple Years

Rivers, who officially signed with the Colts on March 21, does have a few more items to check off his list in the NFL — most notably, a Super Bowl title. He said the opportunity to compete for a championship certainly played a part in his decision to come to Indy, though it wasn't the only reason.

"Certainly having the opportunity to come here with what this team has built and Chris Ballard and Frank and Mr. (Jim) Irsay and the whole organization, and what they've built and the direction where we're headed here, made it exciting," Rivers said. "It wasn't the only thing. I do still love to play. I love to suit up and play. I love the camaraderie in the locker room. I love being a teammate. I love all that comes with it. The life lessons — still being able to come home after a day's work or come home after a game win or lose, and have good discussions with my children and family about things you've learned and how to deal with things.

"There's still a lot of value in it way beyond trying to lead a team to a championship, but certainly that is the ultimate goal, and having an opportunity to be on a team and be part of the team where that's a realistic goal certainly was a positive."

As for Rivers' second childhood dream, it'll just happen whenever it happens.

Rivers, who played for his dad at the high school level, is looking forward to the opportunity to one day coach his two sons, Gunner and Pete, who are entering the sixth and third grade, respectively. That gives him at least a couple years, if all works out, to make his mark with the Colts before he trades in his helmet for a headset.