Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 12:00 PM

Philip Rivers, Colts Hope Stay In Indy Is Multiple Years

Earlier this offseason the Indianapolis Colts signed free agent quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year deal. But if both sides have their way, Rivers will remain in Indy through at least the 2021 season.

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2018_rivers-prax-ap
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INDIANAPOLIS — In May, Philip Rivers took a significant step forward in achieving one of his lifelong dreams when he was named the head football coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.

But if both Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts have their way, that "in-waiting" tag will remain — for the next couple years, at least.

The 38-year-old Rivers in March signed a one-year free agent deal to become the Colts' new starting quarterback, but both sides have acknowledged that with good health and quality play, they hope Rivers' stay in Indy will extend beyond the 2020 season.

"I think it's a one-year-at-a-time deal at this point, when you get to 38 and you've played as long as I have," Rivers said of his opportunity with the Colts, via the Associated Press. "I think you take it one year at a time. We hope it's more than one year, but I think it's one year at a time and go from there."

Rivers has said he had two childhood dreams growing up: playing in the NFL, and following in the footsteps of his father, Steve, who won 188 games in 25 seasons as a high school head football coach, mostly in Alabama.

Rivers has more-than fulfilled his NFL aspirations to this point. He comes to the Colts with 16 years of professional experience, all with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, where he became one of the greatest passers in league history.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Rivers ranks in the top 10 in several statistical categories, including passing attempts (seventh), completions (sixth), completion percentage (ninth), passing yards (sixth), passing touchdowns (sixth), passer rating (10th), first down completions (fifth), completions of 25 yards or more (fifth) and 300-yard passing games (fourth). His 123 career regular season victories as a starter also rank ninth in league history.

But Rivers still feels as if he has plenty left in the tank, and the Colts, led by head coach Frank Reich — Rivers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Chargers from 2013-15 — agreed with that assessment after evaluating the QB's game film from the last couple seasons.

"Just having been there on the inside for the three years I was and knowing the quarterback position like I do, I was so confident that physically he was the right player and that he had not lost anything," Reich said. "All of the throws I saw on film and as I go back and studied him compared to previous throws, I really didn't notice any physical gifts diminishing at all.

"There were a lot of good guys out there," Reich continued, referring to the free agent market this offseason. "There were some good quarterbacks out there to look at, but this was the right guy for us."

Rivers, who officially signed with the Colts on March 21, does have a few more items to check off his list in the NFL — most notably, a Super Bowl title. He said the opportunity to compete for a championship certainly played a part in his decision to come to Indy, though it wasn't the only reason.

"Certainly having the opportunity to come here with what this team has built and Chris Ballard and Frank and Mr. (Jim) Irsay and the whole organization, and what they've built and the direction where we're headed here, made it exciting," Rivers said. "It wasn't the only thing. I do still love to play. I love to suit up and play. I love the camaraderie in the locker room. I love being a teammate. I love all that comes with it. The life lessons — still being able to come home after a day's work or come home after a game win or lose, and have good discussions with my children and family about things you've learned and how to deal with things.

"There's still a lot of value in it way beyond trying to lead a team to a championship, but certainly that is the ultimate goal, and having an opportunity to be on a team and be part of the team where that's a realistic goal certainly was a positive."

As for Rivers' second childhood dream, it'll just happen whenever it happens.

Rivers, who played for his dad at the high school level, is looking forward to the opportunity to one day coach his two sons, Gunner and Pete, who are entering the sixth and third grade, respectively. That gives him at least a couple years, if all works out, to make his mark with the Colts before he trades in his helmet for a headset.

"He and I have been talking about this for a long time," Reich said of Rivers' desires to coach after he retires from the NFL. "It's really exciting for me to see that in him. He's football through and through, and that's just one of the things you love about him. He's family through and through. His next step — and he has such a clear vision of that — really just speaks to the kind of person he is. We're certainly excited to have him for however long we get him before he takes that head job."

Related Content

Newest 'Colts Chat' Features Matt Eberflus, DeForest Buckner, Sheldon Day
news

Newest 'Colts Chat' Features Matt Eberflus, DeForest Buckner, Sheldon Day

"Colts Chat," a fun, interactive and exclusive perk for Indianapolis Colts season ticket members, continued with its most recent virtual installment Wednesday night. What did defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Sheldon Day have to say?
Quenton Nelson Named To NFL.com's 2020 'All-Analytics Team'
news

Quenton Nelson Named To NFL.com's 2020 'All-Analytics Team'

The return on investment that the Indianapolis Colts have seen since drafting Quenton Nelson with the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has resulted in him becoming arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the NFL. Recently, NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund gave Nelson the left guard spot on her "All-Analytics Team," which identifies the players with the most impact on their team's ability to win.
Frank Reich To Colts Heading Into Training Camp: 'Get Ready To Go'
news

Frank Reich To Colts Heading Into Training Camp: 'Get Ready To Go'

The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up their 2020 offseason workout program, which, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was completely virtual and featured no on-field work. Head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his thoughts on this year's offseason, and what he told his team heading into the start of training camp.
NFL.com Wonders: Is It Time To Jump On The Colts' Bandwagon?
news

NFL.com Wonders: Is It Time To Jump On The Colts' Bandwagon?

After finishing 7-9 in 2019 and losing several close games, the Indianapolis Colts made some significant upgrades this offseason to get them back on track, and for those reasons, NFL.com's Adam Schein thinks people ought to be hopping on the Colts' bandwagon in 2020.
Darius Leonard One Of NFL's Best Defenders In Coverage
news

Darius Leonard One Of NFL's Best Defenders In Coverage

The Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard has established himself as one of the best linebackers in the game after two straight All-Pro seasons to begin his career, but according to NFL.com, he's also specifically one of the best defensive players in coverage, regardless of position.
Colts Productions Wins Two Emmy® Awards
news

Colts Productions Wins Two Emmy® Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Lower Great Lakes Chapter announced Colts Productions as the winner of two Emmy® awards during its virtual awards ceremony this past weekend.
NFL.com: Marlon Mack Among NFL's Most Explosive Runners
news

NFL.com: Marlon Mack Among NFL's Most Explosive Runners

After reaching his first 1,000-yard season in 2019, NFL.com has named Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack as one of the league's most-explosive runners.
Kenny Moore II: 'I Was Grieving Him Before I Started Grieving Him'
news

Kenny Moore II: 'I Was Grieving Him Before I Started Grieving Him'

In a way, Kenny Moore II lost his father twice. But when Kenneth Dale Moore died in early 2016, the pain just never went away for a son on the brink of achieving his wildest dreams.
Why The Colts Are Celebrating Juneteenth
news

Why The Colts Are Celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, but up until recently hadn't gained the proper historical notoriety and recognition it deserved. Recent protests demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality have brought the importance of these efforts to the forefront, however, and accordingly the Indianapolis Colts have officially made Juneteenth a company holiday.
Colts To Celebrate 'Juneteenth' With New Scholarship, Inclusion Director
news

Colts To Celebrate 'Juneteenth' With New Scholarship, Inclusion Director

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the first of several steps to battle systemic racism and other forms of discrimination and to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of the team's business and community efforts.
Three Colts Make NFL.com's 2020 All-Under-25 Team
news

Three Colts Make NFL.com's 2020 All-Under-25 Team

According to NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts have three solid, young building blocks on their roster in right tackle Braden Smith, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Bobby Okereke. The trio has been named to Marc Sessler's NFL 2020 All-Under-25 Team.

Advertising