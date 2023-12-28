Colts' legend Reggie Wayne cites playoff success as what separates him from rest of Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

On Wednesday night, it was announced that Colts' legends defensive end Dwight Freeney and wide receiver Reggie Wayne were selected as modern-era finalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

With this being his fifth straight year being a finalist, Wayne admitted that while he felt honored, he knew better than to get too excited.

"I thought the first year could have been the year," Wayne said when speaking with the media on Thursday. "But it's already written. It's like my mom used to tell me about Jesus, he may not come when you want him but he's always on time."

In his 14 seasons with the Colts, he amassed 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, which both rank 10th all-time. He's also one of only 10 players to have at least 1,000 receptions and 14,000 receiving yards in a career. It also doesn't hurt that he was a major contributor in the Colts' Super Bowl XLI 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

"Even when I was playing, I never thought I would be in this situation. I'm just playing ball," Wayne said. "I'm just playing ball. After it was all said and done, you sit back, and I remember driving from Foxborough in my Jeep Cherokee driving 95-South and I'm sitting back and thinking about everything I accomplished. You put everything in perspective, and you say, 'You did some cool stuff,' you know what I'm saying? 'You did some stuff that a lot of people can't even fathom.' You sit back and you smile, you pay your toll at the SunPass, and you keep moving."

He joins Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only other wide receivers to make it this far in the process. While Wayne lauded praise for both players and the success they had, he said what sets him apart is what he was able to do in the postseason.