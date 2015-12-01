Reggie Wayne Back In Indy, Shares Thoughts On 2015 Colts

"Well, Rob is the ultimate workhorse. One thing about it, you are not going to have to tell him to grind and put in the work. He's going to do that regardless. The one thing I did when I was hurt was to make sure that I was there for the guys. I was able to give them my two cents where I could. And Rob did the same thing. I saw him in the training room last year. He was a little down but he still did his part, whether it was in the meeting room, on the field. He did what he could to help. That's what he did until he got his opportunity to get back out there. He had a little chip on his shoulder, a little bit and he was able to go out there and provide and show that he was the Robert Mathis that we all know."