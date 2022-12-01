Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Why Reggie Wayne Doesn't See Alec Pierce Hitting The Rookie Wall

Pierce has four catches for 51 yards over his last four games, but is still showing signs of progress despite the lack of production, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne explained. 

Dec 01, 2022 at 04:05 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

Let's do a quick blind comparison of two rookie wide receivers:

  • Player A: 13 games, 49 targets, 27 receptions, 345 yards (12.8 yards/reception), 0 TDs
  • Player B: 11 games, 52 targets, 28 receptions, 424 yards (15.8 yards/reception) 1 TD

Player A is Reggie Wayne in 2001. Player B is Alec Pierce, so far, in 2022.

It's maybe a little easy to forget Wayne's rookie season given his remarkable, Hall-of-Fame worthy career. But two decades ago, Wayne was a highly-drafted wideout who was behind a star running back (Edgerrin James) and a standout wide receiver (Marvin Harrison) on the Colts' pecking order. He had to learn how to go from being "the guy" in college to being "a guy" as an NFL greenhorn.

"That's the welcome to the NFL moment," Wayne said. "I remember me coming in as a rookie, first round draft pick, a lot of expectations, a lot of eyes. But when I got here, it was run heavy, so that's Edgerrin James. Look at the passing game, that's Marvin Harrison. I gotta get the scraps."

The lessons Wayne learned then are now being passed on to Pierce, who after a strong October (31 targets, 21 catches, 312 yards in five games) has just four catches on 12 targets for 51 yards over his last four games.

"He's a rookie. That's what happens," Wayne said. "I think Alec understands he's not the main guy on this offense, not even the main guy in the passing offense. But what he's doing a great job of is playing his role, understanding the opportunities that he gets, he needs to make those opportunities count."

While Pierce's production may have slowed, his playing time has increased – he's played at least 65 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in each of his last four games after hitting that mark twice in his first seven games. And on those snaps – even the ones where the ball isn't coming Pierce's way – Wayne has seen his rookie wideout still put some good things on tape.

"As a young guy, you just want to continue to move forward, continue to be trustworthy, continue to know your assignment," Wayne said. "Because one thing that we do is we grade you if you got the ball or not. So you don't want to put bad film out there whether it's for your coaches to see or your teammates to see, let alone the rest of the league."

Wayne has seen Pierce remain engaged in meetings and practice – which is usually where he saw players hit the "rookie wall" by zoning out, or letting the wear and tear of the season bring them down mentally and physically. And he acknowledged, too, that it isn't just Pierce's whose production is down – it's the entire Colts' offense. The Colts have run 253 plays in the last four games, 11th out of 18 teams to not have a bye in the last four weeks; on the 2022 season, the Colts are averaging 15.8 points per game, tied with the Houston Texans for the second-lowest rate in the league.

But eventually, because of what he's seen from Pierce behind the scenes and on the game tape, Wayne is confident the 2022 second-round pick will make a consistent impact in the NFL.

"His time will come," Wayne said. "It's a chain of command. That's one thing I realized when I got in the league. I was nowhere close to being first on that ladder.

"... His time will come. The only thing he has to do is keep getting better."

Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday, Matt Ryan Emphasize 'Defining Moment' For 4-7-1 Colts

While this season has not gone the way they hoped, the Colts' final five games still carry plenty of weight for how players on this team will be viewed going forward.

news

Practice Notebook: Yannick Ngakoue Moving Closer To Joining Elite Company

Ngakoue needs 1 1/2 sacks over the final six games of the season to have at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL.

news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday, Colts Expect Bernhard Raimann To Keep Making Progress As Starting Left Tackle In 2022

Saturday said he plans to keep Raimann, a 2022 third-round pick, as the Colts' starting left tackle this season.

news

Practice Notebook: Reggie Wayne Sees 'Same Old Jeff That I've Always Known' In Colts' Interim Head Coach

Reggie Wayne played with Jeff Saturday for a decade, and on Thursday explained what it's been like to coach with him over the last week.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts Impressed With Matt Ryan's Professionalism, Leadership As He Becomes QB1 Again

While Matt Ryan hadn't been benched before in his career, he knew from his decade and a half in the NFL to never assume anything – and when he got another opportunity on Sunday against the Raiders, he was prepared to take full advantage of it.

news

Practice Notebook: Parks Frazier Aims To Be 'Aggressive, But In My Own Way' As Colts' Offensive Playcaller

Frazier will call plays for the Colts starting with Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts Get Back To Football With Jeff Saturday As Interim Head Coach

After a whirlwind 48 hours, Jeff Saturday coached his first practice as the Colts' interim head coach on Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor On Ankle Rehab, Zack Moss On Whirlwind 48 Hours After Trade From Buffalo Bills

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice on Thursday, while Zack Moss described the head-spinning process of being traded to the Colts on Tuesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts React To Departures Of Marcus Brady, Nyheim Hines

The Colts relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator and traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard Feeling 'Better And Better,' Hopes For Week 8 Return For Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Leonard has only played 16 snaps this season after missing time due to offseason back surgery, and a concussion/nose injury sustained in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Coaches, Teammates Believe Sam Ehlinger Is Ready For First NFL Start

Ehlinger will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising