Practice Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. clears up postgame comments

Following the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who had two catches on five targets in the game – made some comments to the Indianapolis Star he wanted to clean up on Wednesday.

Those postgame comments: "They just didn't target me today, for whatever reason. Maybe I'm not a big part of the offense. ... When I do get the ball, I feel like I always do something with it. Just know that i'm viable to break off a big one in any situation vs. any team. I'm just trying to show the coaches that I'm out there, too."

On Wednesday, Pittman addressed those remarks in front of his locker at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

"Obviously it was a very frustrating loss the way that it happened," Pittman said. "I've never been a good loser. I'm actually a very poor sport, it's something that I've been working on my whole life. And it's just hard for me sometimes when you lose your composure, you lose your head.

"I think I was a little dramatic when I said that. Obviously I am a big part of this offense — I lead the team in targets, stuff like that. It was out of frustration and I just wanted to clear up that I love playing here, I love Indy and everything we do here. I'm excited for this week coming up."

Pittman added he probably wouldn't have made those comments had he waited another 30 minutes Sunday evening – the sting of the Colts' 39-38 loss was still fresh.