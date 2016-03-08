"Rare" Skill Set Keeps Dwayne Allen In Indianapolis

Intro: Dwayne Allen is back. How did the four-year contract extension unfold for the Colts’ tight end?

Mar 08, 2016 at 02:44 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, when the Colts presented their four-year contract offer to Dwayne Allen it told No. 83 a few things.

First, he was wanted.

A "rough" 2015 for the Colts and Allen had the tight end initially skeptical of what his future would hold in Indianapolis.

The first Colts' re-signing of the 2016 offseason told Allen enough.

He was a priority, arguably the top man for how the Colts assess his value to the continued building of their franchise.

"The Colts get to observe me and critique me more than anyone else," Allen said on Tuesday morning to Pro Football Talk.

"I practice there every day and they see how hard I work and obviously see the potential that I have to play tight end in the National Football League."

Second, Indianapolis is where Allen wanted to be.

Allen has immersed himself into this community through countless philanthropic endeavors.

The work of Allen includes time with DREAM Alive, Inc., to attending a USO Tour last year and other work with Baskets of Hope, School on Wheels, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Indiana Children's Wish Fund.

That's what Allen offers off the field.

The Colts really love what he can provide on the gridiron.

"The skill set that I'm able to offer an offense is rare," Allen said on Tuesday.

"It's becoming even more rare as you look at the tight ends that are leaving college. The ability to both block and receive and basically never leave the field in all situations (is rare). Of course, last year I was used situationally, but hopefully that's going to change."

In contract talks, the Colts expressed to Allen that his role would be evolving in 2016 after last year injuries forced the team to use him as more of a blocker.

Ever since being drafted in 2012, after being named college football's top tight end, Allen hasn't shied away from his goal of being the NFL's best tight end.

As injuries (his own and others) have hindered Allen from reaching that goal, he knows what this next contract provides him.

A chance to prove himself and show the NFL what everyone witnessed at Clemson.

"To outsiders, they obviously think I'm overpaid," Allen says.

"It's my job to prove that I'm underpaid."

Advertising